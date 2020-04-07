 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Law firms lay off associates due to lack of work, ergo NJ to allow 2020 law school graduates to be de facto attorneys and practice law without a license ad hoc as long as a respondeat superior is around. Caveat emptor   (nj.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this challenging time, the public has a continuing and growing need for legal services in many critical areas

A thousand new ambulance chasers can look for somebody to blame the pandemic on. Even before the lawyer glut I read a story about some people trying to sue China for spreading disease.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was hiring lawyers in New Jersey, I would start asking for a junior partner discount.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fax mentis incendium gloria culpum, et cetera, et cetera, memo bis punitor delicatum!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta have all those divorce lawyers lined up!

*Questionable High Five*
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Gotta have all those divorce lawyers lined up!

*Questionable High Five*


My and my wife have never been closer.
All day long.
24-7!!
AAAAAHH!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Marcos P: Gotta have all those divorce lawyers lined up!

*Questionable High Five*

My and my wife have never been closer.
All day long.
24-7!!
AAAAAHH!


We cool, actually.
A decent sized house, with enough nooks & crannies for everyone one to hole-up with their laptop/iPad/phone.
I've also finally had the time to go back to playing video games.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
This is how Idiocracy starts.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When I took the bar is was in a horse show area with a few hundred other people.  that would be a BAD idea just right now, but people have spent $100K on their education at that point, an to be unable to do a job in your field  is a pretty sever blow for these kids, so this is a nice compromise.

And yes, when this is over the lawsuits will fall like thunderous rain, and I FULLY expect class action suits against employers like Wal-mart, amazon, etc etc for failing to protect their workers
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Gotta get them all prepped for the mass of probate cases coming in a couple months.
 
Fissile
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Debt collection will be big biz in the coming months.
 
geduld
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I might very well need to sue an airline to get a refund for a canceled flight so I'm getting a kick out of this.

/Fark you American airlines.
//No, I don't want a different flight than the one I picked.
///No, I don't want a flight voucher that expires December 31st of this year.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Vinnie Gambini, where are you?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.