(The Daily Beast)   Yeah, shame there's a pandemic, but you owe the government for your student loans, citizens, so pull yourselves up by your bootstraps
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
fark Navient.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Having trouble with your student loans?

I heard some good advice about tuition refunds the other day which I believe will assist you due to its general applicability to educational finance:


chumley.barstoolsports.comView Full Size
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to be fun when borrowers default on their student loans in the next six months and the whole market comes crashing down.
/exciting to see a lot of liberal arts colleges close too.
//the tuition rates and colleges run like businesses in the USA are a joke and deserve to crash and burn.
 
sleze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently Stafford loans are somehow excluded from CARES.

/pissed
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, did anyone actually believe the average person was going to get any farking help at all from that bill?
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, yeah, your bills are still due. You had choices. You made ones you thought were best for you. If you find yourself at the end of a rope, just stop paying your bills. They can't throw you in jail and besides, your credit score will just reflect your actual, objective, credit worthiness. Even if they move against you and somehow get a garnishment, just switch jobs and then they have to file all that paperwork again. 

Remember kids, you can't squeeze blood from a rock!

More Ric Romero at 11.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I payed off my student loan last December.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
We have the banks enough in one day to pay off all those student loans.
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
My wife refinanced her Navient debt with SoFi.  Got a much better rate.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ive gotten more offers in the last 2 weeks to refinance my student loan debt with non-government third parties.

I laugh as they shred.

Then I cry because I'm still paying student loans.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Gee, did anyone actually believe the average person was going to get any farking help at all from that bill?


92% of all student loans are federal loans(Weird how TFA didn't bother to mention this at all), and federal loans are automatically getting the grace period, so calm your tits.

sleze: Apparently Stafford loans are somehow excluded from CARES.

/pissed


Not according to these guys:
Which loans qualify?
Most federal student loans are eligible for relief. The covered loans include Direct Stafford loans (subsidized and unsubsidized), Direct Plus loans for parents and graduate students, and Direct Consolidation loans.

https://money.com/coronavirus-student​-​loans-suspended/
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pay off your debt.  What a novel idea.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Having trouble with your student loans?

I heard some good advice about tuition refunds the other day which I believe will assist you due to its general applicability to educational finance:


[chumley.barstoolsports.com image 600x338] [View Full Size image _x_]


Huh, I thought someone dropped a house on her.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Navient sent me an email that basically said "Here's how to log in and see if your loans are private or federal. Do they say private? Pay us."
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Jeebus Saves: Gee, did anyone actually believe the average person was going to get any farking help at all from that bill?

92% of all student loans are federal loans(Weird how TFA didn't bother to mention this at all), and federal loans are automatically getting the grace period, so calm your tits.


Oh how gracious of our ruling class to allow people not to make payments for a couple of months and to put it on the back end.  They shut down the farking economy.  Until people are allowed to work and spend their money again, the government should pay the bills.
 
p51d007
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They SHOULD NOT go away, but, should be SUSPENDED until this crap is over with.
YOU took out the loan(s), YOU are (suppose to be) responsible for them.  Just because
this crap is going on, should in no way make them just "disappear", but, they should be
suspended until this stupid lock down is over, and the economy is back in gear.
 
rolladuck [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: Pay off your debt.  What a novel idea.


Bankers can come and try to take my imaginary money. Or they can hire someone who thinks he can. I doubt they'll get much success, unless they just want to pretend that I paid and act accordingly. They can also have fun drowning my credit score, which is also an imaginary number.
So in reality, it's all imaginary numbers so rich farks can stroke their ego.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

p51d007: They SHOULD NOT go away, but, should be SUSPENDED until this crap is over with.
YOU took out the loan(s), YOU are (suppose to be) responsible for them.  Just because
this crap is going on, should in no way make them just "disappear", but, they should be
suspended until this stupid lock down is over, and the economy is back in gear.


Agreed.  I fail to see why the rest of us have to pay for people's useless degrees; their personal enrichment is their problem.
 
rudemix
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
While people are using the education they went in to debt for to fight on the front lines to save lives in this nation, shrill haters are screaming about them paying their debts.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: Pay off your debt.  What a novel idea.


then why allow every business and individual to discharge all other debt through bankruptcy but not student loans?

every farking industry and 1%er gets their profit protected and free money bailouts when shiat goes south but average people who signed a contract at the age of 18 get nothing but fark you's?
 
jaerik
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Remember, it's every citizen's totally expected, normal, easy to satisfy personal responsibility to make sure they always have six months of cash on hand to continue paying all of their bills during any economic downturn or unfortunate event.

But it's totally normal and responsible for a major corporation to be running on less than two weeks of cash on hand at all times, and expect a several hundred billion dollar, guaranteed and forgivable bailout from taxpayers in the event of that same downturn.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rolladuck: Bankers can come and try to take my imaginary money. Or they can hire someone who thinks he can. I doubt they'll get much success, unless they just want to pretend that I paid and act accordingly. They can also have fun drowning my credit score, which is also an imaginary number.
So in reality, it's all imaginary numbers so rich farks can stroke their ego.


I hear ya. I refuse to know my credit score. what difference does it make? I have one credit card that I use when I have to, I don't buy anything on credit, and I have a house. No, I'm not buying a car on payments either.

And if they fark it up, can you do anything about it? Not really, unless you'd like to spend your life on the phone, and then, maybe. If someone steals your identity and farks everything up, will they help you? Fark no, but they'll trash your credit score. The very fact that they're pushing me to learn it shows that it's for their benefit, for marketing purposes. I never farking bothered with such things when i was young, and I see no reason to start now.

and if I couldn't pay my loans for a while, what are they going to do? I couldn't pay it during the recession either. I sent them a few bucks when I could. You know what they did? Nothing.

When you put the whole country into debt just to live their lives, it's going to turn and bite you sometime. Now is a good time.
I'm getting old and I just don't give a fark about this racket anymore.
 
Blaarrg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
don't take the dime, if you can't pay it back on time.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: wichitaleaf: Pay off your debt.  What a novel idea.

then why allow every business and individual to discharge all other debt through bankruptcy but not student loans?

every farking industry and 1%er gets their profit protected and free money bailouts when shiat goes south but average people who signed a contract at the age of 18 get nothing but fark you's?


Because those were the terms people agreed to.
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Jeebus Saves: Gee, did anyone actually believe the average person was going to get any farking help at all from that bill?

92% of all student loans are federal loans(Weird how TFA didn't bother to mention this at all), and federal loans are automatically getting the grace period, so calm your tits.


Not all in that 92% are getting the same grace period. There are 13.1 million borrowers with FFEL loans which are federal loans owned by a private company, that's 277 billion dollars owed. Navient owns mine. They've giving a disaster forbearance til June while interest still accumulates vs the grace period through September which is what people think is going on.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

p51d007: They SHOULD NOT go away, but, should be SUSPENDED until this crap is over with.
YOU took out the loan(s), YOU are (suppose to be) responsible for them.  Just because
this crap is going on, should in no way make them just "disappear", but, they should be
suspended until this stupid lock down is over, and the economy is back in gear.


I'd love to see you apply that same level of rigor to the government for their programs of loan repayment and forgiveness for public service.  Because they're currently denying in the neighborhood of 97% of people who should qualify under the program, and completely walking away from their responsibilities to borrowers.

Of course, it's pretty stupid to pretty much require people to have degrees to have a viable career, then drive up college prices by 1000% to make a profit off of education.

There's a reason healthcare, prisons, and education shouldn't be for-profit in ANY situation.  Those translate to the basics of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.  Profiteering off of those is parasitism and betray the concept of a free society.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Problem is, only one class of borrowers is eligible [for relief under the new law]: those who owe money directly to the federal Department of Education." -- TFA

Solution: The DofE should buy the other loans for ten cents on the dollar.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Eventually people are going to come to the realisation that how America functions has more in common with failed, or failing, nation states that it does with developed economies.

Given the numerous responses in this thread that boil down to "fark you and your fancy pants education" I'm assuming that day won't be any time soon.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Giant Clown Shoe: wichitaleaf: Pay off your debt.  What a novel idea.

then why allow every business and individual to discharge all other debt through bankruptcy but not student loans?

every farking industry and 1%er gets their profit protected and free money bailouts when shiat goes south but average people who signed a contract at the age of 18 get nothing but fark you's?

Because those were the terms people agreed to.


Thong_of_Zardoz: Giant Clown Shoe: wichitaleaf: Pay off your debt.  What a novel idea.

then why allow every business and individual to discharge all other debt through bankruptcy but not student loans?

every farking industry and 1%er gets their profit protected and free money bailouts when shiat goes south but average people who signed a contract at the age of 18 get nothing but fark you's?

Because those were the terms people agreed to.


and all those other debts discharged through bankruptcy? what about those terms? 

i can't wait for all you farking boomers to be dead
 
geggam [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Thong_of_Zardoz: Giant Clown Shoe: wichitaleaf: Pay off your debt.  What a novel idea.

then why allow every business and individual to discharge all other debt through bankruptcy but not student loans?

every farking industry and 1%er gets their profit protected and free money bailouts when shiat goes south but average people who signed a contract at the age of 18 get nothing but fark you's?

Because those were the terms people agreed to.

Thong_of_Zardoz: Giant Clown Shoe: wichitaleaf: Pay off your debt.  What a novel idea.

then why allow every business and individual to discharge all other debt through bankruptcy but not student loans?

every farking industry and 1%er gets their profit protected and free money bailouts when shiat goes south but average people who signed a contract at the age of 18 get nothing but fark you's?

Because those were the terms people agreed to.

and all those other debts discharged through bankruptcy? what about those terms? 

i can't wait for all you farking boomers to be dead


The terms were in the agreement you signed

You future earnings were collateral. 

Welcome to indentured servitude. You agreed to it
 
