 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Japan's Mt Sakurajima volcano is erupting because OF COURSE IT IS   (uk.news.yahoo.com) divider line
22
    More: News, Japan's Mount Sakurajima, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan Meteorological Agency, Iso Beach resident Hiroaki Kamimura, Sakurajima, level-2 warning, Kagoshima, Footage  
•       •       •

642 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2020 at 12:58 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When the plague of frogs begins, I wonder if they'll be gay like Alex Jones warned us.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's been erupting and is Japan's most active volcano. This is like getting excited by a magnitude 4 earthquake in California.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Anyone want to invest in my Rapture Hatch company yet?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And Yahoo gets added to the list of sites I don't click on anymore...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's their Pearl Harbor.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Has Tokyo Tower been destroyed yet, because this is not a disaster movie u til that happens.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Anyone want to invest in my Rapture Hatch company yet?


Only if they are Rapture Hatch Chilis...then I'm in for $50k
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm not pinning my hopes on Volcano - too many variables. I'm holding out for Giant Meteor.


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Diogenes: When the plague of frogs begins, I wonder if they'll be gay like Alex Jones warned us.


I never understood how frogs a a plague.
Wouldn't they help eat the locust?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Anyone want to invest in my Rapture Hatch company yet?


I'd be willing to make a deposit in your rapture hatch!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: cowgirl toffee: Anyone want to invest in my Rapture Hatch company yet?

Only if they are Rapture Hatch Chiles...then I'm in for $50k


/nothing to see here you lookie loos
//chili vs chile
///Adios
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Anyone want to invest in my Rapture Hatch company yet?


To be clear, is the hatch for me, or all the idiots around me.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Anyone want to invest in my Rapture Hatch company yet?


img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is the Hitler Building okay?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cool pic, but I've seen bigger Earth farts.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pounddawg: cowgirl toffee: Anyone want to invest in my Rapture Hatch company yet?

[img.buzzfeed.com image 400x366]


God can create the heavens and the earth, but is stymied by lumber?
 
cocozilla
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ImpendingCynic: pounddawg: cowgirl toffee: Anyone want to invest in my Rapture Hatch company yet?

[img.buzzfeed.com image 400x366]

God can create the heavens and the earth, but is stymied by lumber?


Jesus was.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
farking Yahoo.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.