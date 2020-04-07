 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Dr. Fauci warns that a scaled-down version of what we're experiencing could be the New Normal   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Good

Crime is down and pollution has dropped dramatically
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ok.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He said similar a while ago.

Were y'all just ignoring what he had to say and focusing on mocking Cheetoclown?
 
RI_Red [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd happily take 100% less Braying Jackass.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cman: Good

Crime is down and pollution has dropped dramatically


Crime in the US is always on a downward trend.

The rich Hoover up so much there's nothing to steal
 
phrawgh
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This must mean something moderately notable is about to be announced; I'm thinking by Wednesday.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RI_Red: I'd happily take 100% less Braying Jackass.


Me too.

Spartapuss
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As long as I can get back to my girlfriend in Canada, I'll adapt.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: He said similar a while ago.

Were y'all just ignoring what he had to say and focusing on mocking Cheetoclown?


Gotcha Libs!!!!
You high-fived yourself and snapped your suspenders in victory, didn't you.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

It's criminal that this it's even remotely plausible that she said this.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Things will start heading back to normal once the supply of health care resources exceeds the demand for care.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dude.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lo and behold, a tweet from another braying jackass.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Someone needs to post the image from Family Guy where Cleveland goes outside and he's like "See y'all later!" and he puts on a hazmat suit and goes out with an uzi and everyone's shooting at each other. I think it was from the time travel episode where Brian stops 9/11.

I couldn't find it myself.

/they tried and failed?
//They tried and DIED!
 
fredbox
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Things will start heading back to normal once the supply of health care resources exceeds the demand for

insurers resume denying claims for care.

FTFY
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: As long as I can get back to my girlfriend in Canada, I'll adapt.


be careful, the mosquitos are going crazy.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Without widespread immunity, I don't see how this can be prevented from bouncing back whenever we relax.
 
rcain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is anyone else feeling uneasy with the fact that the most informative coverage about our situation with COVID-19 and our Government seems to be coming from the UK these days?
 
fredbox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

rcain: Is anyone else feeling uneasy with the fact that the most informative coverage about our situation with COVID-19 and our Government seems to be coming from the UK these days?


I've been looking more at foreign sources awhile now. They're not locked into the dualistic death struggle the US has been for years.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's a bag on the drunk twunt thread? Cool.

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cman: Good

Crime is down and pollution has dropped dramatically


Minor crime is down. Theft of billions is way up.
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: cman: Good

Crime is down and pollution has dropped dramatically

Minor crime is down. Theft of billions is way up.


TRILLIONS
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Right now there's some grifter somewhere working up a sales pitch for sterilized domed neighborhoods for the rich.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: This must mean something moderately notable is about to be announced; I'm thinking by Wednesday.


Yep, the fact that Dr. Fauci has "tendered his resignation".
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: As long as I can get back to my girlfriend in Canada, I'll adapt.


Similar situation...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sure, who needs the First, Fourth, Tenth, Eleventh Amendments, the Full Faith & Credit Clause, Commerce Clause, the Rights & Privileges Clause, the right to freely travel and contract...

At this point, unless we're all in agreement about dissolving the entire federal government, I'd just as soon this not become the new normal, thanks.
 
rcain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: Right now there's some grifter somewhere working up a sales pitch for sterilized domed neighborhoods for the rich.


Why yes, and hello! You must have heard of Trump Acres with state of the art mansions in a secret and highly secured resort and country club starting in the low hundred millions
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We will go back gradually to the point [where] we can function as a society. You're absolutely right,' Fauci said.


baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Super_pope: cman: Good

Crime is down and pollution has dropped dramatically

Crime in the US is always on a downward trend.

The rich Hoover up so much there's nothing to steal


The Bullworth theory is that dramatic crime decreases, starting in the 90s, were caused by Roe v Wade. Less unwanted pregnancy led to the obvious conclusion of less unwanted and/or unaffordable children. This led to less crime committed by unwanted children who generally have a higher rate of criminality.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaytkay: It's a bag on the drunk twunt thread? Cool.

Fake News!

Pic 2 is several hours later.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Without widespread immunity, I don't see how this can be prevented from bouncing back whenever we relax.


There are only three ways things can return to normal:

1. Near world-wide permanent herd immunity due to covid-19 survivors having permanent antibody protection against cov-sars-2. This might not be biologically possible depending both on how well the immune system remembers cov-sars-2  and on how frequently the virus mutates. If the immune system doesn't remember the virus or if it mutates too quickly (like influenza), there will be no permanent herd immunity.

2. A vaccine. This will take a few years to develop and test at best. There will also be many people left vulnerable if they are unable to be vaccinated due to allergies or extortionate vaccine pricing.

3. A treatment (antiviral drugs, monoclonal antibodies, etc) that reduces the hospitalization rate by a factor of ten or more. If the overwhelming majority of serious cases can be treated by giving people pills or an injection--without the need for hospitalization or intensive care--covid-19 will become an annoyance rather than an existential threat.

Until at least one of these outcomes happens, reopening society at any time will kill huge numbers of people.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Because long term full Demolition Man is a reasonable approach.  Yeah no.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: jaytkay: Without widespread immunity, I don't see how this can be prevented from bouncing back whenever we relax.

There are only three ways things can return to normal:

1. Near world-wide permanent herd immunity due to covid-19 survivors having permanent antibody protection against cov-sars-2. This might not be biologically possible depending both on how well the immune system remembers cov-sars-2  and on how frequently the virus mutates. If the immune system doesn't remember the virus or if it mutates too quickly (like influenza), there will be no permanent herd immunity.

2. A vaccine. This will take a few years to develop and test at best. There will also be many people left vulnerable if they are unable to be vaccinated due to allergies or extortionate vaccine pricing.

3. A treatment (antiviral drugs, monoclonal antibodies, etc) that reduces the hospitalization rate by a factor of ten or more. If the overwhelming majority of serious cases can be treated by giving people pills or an injection--without the need for hospitalization or intensive care--covid-19 will become an annoyance rather than an existential threat.

Until at least one of these outcomes happens, reopening society at any time will kill huge numbers of people.


2. I'm a bit of a pessimist, but I'm guessing 12-18 months until vaccine certification. Given the factories Bill Gates is building, I think we might have full rollout in another 6 months. So...18-24 months (guessing).
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Figured. You never return to "normal" after a major event like this.
 
