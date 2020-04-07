 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Great - first the Coronavirus and now farking werewolves   (usatoday.com) divider line
27
    More: Interesting, Moon, biggest full moon of the year, Old Farmer's Almanac, Full moon, full moon, Almanac, Farmers' Almanac, March's super worm moon  
•       •       •

1344 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2020 at 5:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Beavis and Butt Head Hobo Bite
Youtube Ds6APi8LeAI
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mostly cloudy here all night :( but I'll still check here and there.  Thanks subby.
 
EvilElecBlanket [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And my Dad and friends laughed at me when I paid forty bucks for a silver bullet for my revolver. Suck it, unbelievers!
 
trerro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Felids have a receptor for COVID-19, but canids do not, so a werewolf should theoretically be 50% resistant. Widespread lycanthropy could, therefore, substantially lower the R0 of the disease, potentially stopping the pandemic in its tracks. There could possibly be unwanted side effects to this solution, however.
 
EvilElecBlanket [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trerro: Felids have a receptor for COVID-19, but canids do not, so a werewolf should theoretically be 50% resistant. Widespread lycanthropy could, therefore, substantially lower the R0 of the disease, potentially stopping the pandemic in its tracks. There could possibly be unwanted side effects to this solution, however.


So we have the story for the next Underworld movie. Sweet.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't fur-shame, subby!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trerro: Felids have a receptor for COVID-19, but canids do not, so a werewolf should theoretically be 50% resistant. Widespread lycanthropy could, therefore, substantially lower the R0 of the disease, potentially stopping the pandemic in its tracks. There could possibly be unwanted side effects to this solution, however.


On the one hand, silver is an antimicrobial that can cut down on secondary and opportunistic infections.
On the other hand, silver kills werewolves.

/on the gripping hand, drinking colloidal silver is stupid
 
Znuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And what's wrong with farking hot werewolves?
 
T.rex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, i tip my cap... They used to call it Supermoon, which was kinda nebulous... "Whats so super about it"?   
At least with "pink moon", its a descriptor that you can latch onto and envision.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: And what's wrong with farking hot werewolves?


It's dangerously furry.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.resized.coView Full Size


Also, is Nixon's head part werewolf?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the pink supermoon, so gay werewolves.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/and now my search history contains the term "gay werewolves"
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sweet, we were planning on a fire in the backyard tonight and can take in the sight, and we are a family of werewolves.
 
NDP2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Znuh: And what's wrong with farking hot werewolves?


Nothing, provided they are above 18, of sound mind, and give their consent.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Told ya.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: It's the pink supermoon, so gay werewolves.

[Fark user image image 425x278]

/and now my search history contains the term "gay werewolves"


Werehedgies!
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I'd that why I'm getting these weird ass ads now?
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: [Fark user image image 425x415]I'd that why I'm getting these weird ass ads now?


*Is
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ChimpMitten: Sweet, we were planning on a fire in the backyard tonight and can take in the sight, and we are a family of werewolves.


This explains your wife's unibrow :/
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Aaahbewwwb!! Werewolves of farkland
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: ChimpMitten: Sweet, we were planning on a fire in the backyard tonight and can take in the sight, and we are a family of werewolves.

This explains your wife's unibrow :/


We don't call her Frida for nothin'.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Does a Pink Moon mean that the werewolves will be wearing frilly tutus and ballet slippers?

Will some of the werewolves be wearing bras with eight cups instead of two?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Mostly cloudy here all night :( but I'll still check here and there.  Thanks subby.


If the clouds win out, just try to imagine every other full moon you've ever seen, but 7% larger than average!

Lets say this twinkie represents the normal moon, the supermegapinkspecialwolfsblood moon would be a twinkie that's 1/4" longer!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/That's one big twinkie. Well, actually, it's probably within normal manufacturing tolerances for a twinkie...
 
buravirgil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
None of you stand so tall
tse1-mm.cn.bing.netView Full Size
How YOU Doin'?
tse4-mm.cn.bing.netView Full Size
I know your name
informationng.comView Full Size
Where's the door?
Brought
to
You
in
part
by
Purina's Interpretive Dog Dances while Driving to Nick Drake's Greatest Hits
AND
General Motors, Mills, Electric & Food
Helping You Forget How to Feed Yourselves
While A World Starves*
*This is a re-broadcast of our historical content from 1979, as
it has been understood since 2023, by the mid-80s, transnational
sponsors had begun to reduce the proportion of human starvation
on a global scale.
Please scan frequently.
 
dickieignorant
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I heard there were werewolves in New Mexico.  Ack Ack!
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.