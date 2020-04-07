 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)   Pennsylvania: You're doing it wrong   (triblive.com) divider line
38
    More: Sad, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, Blog, Sociology, growing number of covid-19 cases, Social distance, The Neighbors, State, Profanity  
•       •       •

1837 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2020 at 10:34 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Read the comments, and you'll understand what's happening.
 
mactheknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Read the comments, and you'll understand what's happening.


Don't need to.  "Pennsylvania" was literally all I needed to read to connote "weapons grade stupid."

/left there in '94
//still refer to it as "Escape Day"
///celebrate it like Christmas
////Pennsylvania's a shiathole, in case you hadn't inferred it already
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mactheknife: Pennsylvania's a shiathole, in case you hadn't inferred it already


My little corner is actually pretty nice.  And we can even buy beer in the grocery stores now!  But as far as distancing is concerned, I'm not quite sure why exactly you'd want to get near a Pennsylvanian to begin with.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pittsburgh PA here. PA residents are divided into 3 categories.

Normal human
MAGA Pennsyltucky deplorable
Ostrich w/ head buried in sand

Numbers 1 & 2 make up 99% of the population and the split is pretty close to 50/50. Number 3 encompasses the remainder. They are fiercely proud of their willful ignorance but only when the situation is public.

My neighbors are 60% #2 and the rest are #3. Almost all my co-workers are #2 which is why we are isolating at home for a few weeks (at least). A couple guys I work with still biatch about the "liberal hoax". And my company lied to get a shutdown waiver.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday, traffic on the rural street in front of my house increased by 2000%. It's averaged 6 per day in the daylight hours, yesterday there were 136 and I quit counting at 6:00 PM.

The citizens are doing the same thing as businesses here in the Keystoned State.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, then stop having drinks at Big Ben's house.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I just back from the grocery store in small town central PA where I live.

The grocery store is trying (tons of signs, specific shopping flow to keep people from passing, etc) but at least half the folks in there didn't have either a mask or gloves.  Those that did?  Well, I saw one woman with an actual commercial mask wearing it sideways...

/First trip shopping in 10 days, so at least we're trying to do it right.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania is getting worse at social distancing, data shows

triblive.comView Full Size



With helpful picture of the exact farking opposite. Jesus, one more thing that wouldn't have happened if EDITORS were still a thing.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
1. Movement is not correlated to distance.
2. It's amazing how many different companies you've never heard of are tracking the movements of entire populations.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ooooh...what time?


Fark user image
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The best thing about that is the Facebook comments, specifically the account of Doug Masters, ace F-16 pilot and protege of Louis Gosset Jr.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At its best, around March 28, Allegheny County had seen about a 55% decrease in average mobility since February, according to Unacast. The most recent data, from April 1, shows the decrease is now only around 40% - meaning mobility increased by about 15% in three days.

Anyone know what these farking studies actually track? Just people moving around? Because people out in their car are driving in their own bubble, and we all need groceries. If this isn't tracking people actually clustering in the same places at the same times, and if they aren't excluding places like grocery stores, then these are junk farking numbers. As for the numbers changing? Yeah, I'm sure a lot of people had a couple of weeks' worth of food in the pantry and were fine att he beginning, but eating food tends to empty the pantry, so they had to go out to the store.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm gonna have to go shopping soon, after not having driven anywhere in but the store two weeks ago. Anytime I move, it's a big change in my pattern.

This is going to get a lot worse. People are going to get flat out bored.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ooooklahoma! Peeeeeenn-sylvania! Pennsylvania! Pennsylvania! Pennsylvania!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What we need to do in order to stop mobility is to break their legs.  Its the Pennsylvania way.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The metric on only using distance traveled and relating that to social distancing is fraught with issues.  Namely the fact that people from rural areas:
1) have further to travel just to go to the grocery store (for the place where I grew up, that was about 60 miles round trip)
2) are mostly engaged in agriculture that requires that they keep moving from place to place, lest we all stop moving forever.
3) just because they travel 100 miles in a day doesn't mean that they see anyone, let alone be exposed to anything.

If you look at the details in the state here in the west, you'll see that the counties that are more rural score worse.  They are pretty much also inversely negatively correlated with the number of Covid cases in each state.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm gonna have to go shopping soon, after not having driven anywhere in but the store two weeks ago. Anytime I move, it's a big change in my pattern.

This is going to get a lot worse. People are going to get flat out bored.


Teenagers aren't social distancing at all.  Whenever I'm out, I see teenagers hanging out all over the place.  I'm glad I don't have a vector like that in my house.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Teenagers aren't social distancing at all.


https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/c​o​vid-19-data.page

If you look at rates by age, there's little reason for them to do so.
 
captjc
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've done more walking in the last month than I did probably all of last year. The thing is, I am not in contact with anyone. Even when I do see someone coming, I take a different route or cross the street to avoid them. But, I guess because I am not sitting in a chair staring at the news 24/7 that means I am not doing my part.

There was also a story a few days ago about some teen woman joy-riding who was the first person to get fined for not following the stay at home order. That just seems stupid to me if they are by themselves and not going to meet people. Hell, I am almost ready to go for a joy ride just to get out of the house and I hate driving.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Pennsylvania is getting worse at social distancing, data shows

[triblive.com image 640x427]


With helpful picture of the exact farking opposite. Jesus, one more thing that wouldn't have happened if EDITORS were still a thing.


Yeah, there was an article in the Sun the other day about how many rural areas were COVID hot spots.  I noticed that they had Idaho highlighted, in particular Idaho City.  I thought that this was a bit strange because I  have not heard anything so I decided to look up the data.

Yeah, Idaho City is in Boise County that has exactly zero cases.

Apparently people that are in positions of power in the media seem to think that going the way of Der Spiegel is an appropriate business decision.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought social distancing was staying at least 6' away from other people. Am I wrong about that? If not, what does the distance your phone moved have to do with that?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mactheknife: Merltech: Read the comments, and you'll understand what's happening.

Don't need to.  "Pennsylvania" was literally all I needed to read to connote "weapons grade stupid."

/left there in '94
//still refer to it as "Escape Day"
///celebrate it like Christmas
////Pennsylvania's a shiathole, in case you hadn't inferred it already


Delaware is worse.

Everything North of Wilmington is full of rich white folks who think they're better than everyone on the other side of the border.

Wilmington is a drug infested island of poverty and despair.

Everything south of Wilmington down to the canal is once again, nothing but self entitled rich white jerks who think they're just awesome because of UD and Joe Flacco.

All three think it's really OK to keep everyone OUT of Delaware during the pandemic because all the other states are only here to raid the liquor stores and bring cooties.

Unless they want to go to Wegman's.  Which is in PA.  But it's OK.  It's Concordville and that's sorta Delaware by proxy, Besides, you can't expect me to drive my BMW X-5 to.  GHASP.  FOOD LION!!!

Oh the humanity!  Oh the pain of non artisan luncheon meats sliced by dark looking people in a supermarket without self checkout.  Never mind the filthy parking lot.  I mean, what if I drop my Coach purse?

Everything south of the canal is divided up into 2 zones.  Red neck hell, and beach boomers dying in Lewis.  Isolated from public transportation, the rest of the east coast, and all culture whatsoever.

It's fitting that the AFB in Dover is the national morgue, and the only place worth eating between the canal and the beach is called a "Sausage House".

PA is indeed a hell on earth, but it's a different flavor.  I mean, Philly has HUP, decent museums, some professional sports teams, and interesting history.

DE has liquor stores, cash for golds, tobacco outlets, title loan storefronts, and a mall.

I mean, it's a decent mall.  As far as malls go.......
 
abmoraz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My parents called me twice so far this week to try and convince me to go to Easter Dinner at my uncle's.  My mom is lamenting that her youngest sister (my aunt) and most of my cousins (all but the youngest, who is a huge MAGAt) have all declined stating "Are you insane?  You guys are all in your 60s.  We're doing this so that we can have future dinners with you!"

/Cambria County is doomed.
 
stray_capts [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: mactheknife: Merltech: Read the comments, and you'll understand what's happening.

Don't need to.  "Pennsylvania" was literally all I needed to read to connote "weapons grade stupid."

/left there in '94
//still refer to it as "Escape Day"
///celebrate it like Christmas
////Pennsylvania's a shiathole, in case you hadn't inferred it already

Delaware is worse.

Everything North of Wilmington is full of rich white folks who think they're better than everyone on the other side of the border.

Wilmington is a drug infested island of poverty and despair.

Everything south of Wilmington down to the canal is once again, nothing but self entitled rich white jerks who think they're just awesome because of UD and Joe Flacco.

All three think it's really OK to keep everyone OUT of Delaware during the pandemic because all the other states are only here to raid the liquor stores and bring cooties.

Unless they want to go to Wegman's.  Which is in PA.  But it's OK.  It's Concordville and that's sorta Delaware by proxy, Besides, you can't expect me to drive my BMW X-5 to.  GHASP.  FOOD LION!!!

Oh the humanity!  Oh the pain of non artisan luncheon meats sliced by dark looking people in a supermarket without self checkout.  Never mind the filthy parking lot.  I mean, what if I drop my Coach purse?

Everything south of the canal is divided up into 2 zones.  Red neck hell, and beach boomers dying in Lewis.  Isolated from public transportation, the rest of the east coast, and all culture whatsoever.

It's fitting that the AFB in Dover is the national morgue, and the only place worth eating between the canal and the beach is called a "Sausage House".

PA is indeed a hell on earth, but it's a different flavor.  I mean, Philly has HUP, decent museums, some professional sports teams, and interesting history.

DE has liquor stores, cash for golds, tobacco outlets, title loan storefronts, and a mall.

I mean, it's a decent mall.  As far as malls go.......


Perhaps I'm the most boring person ever, but I found Dover to be a great place to raise a family when I was stationed there.  Not great for singles, but the family life was good.  Also, it is reasonably close to three major cities without the problems of any of them.  I have fond memories of that base, it was my first.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HeadLever: Mikey1969: Pennsylvania is getting worse at social distancing, data shows

[triblive.com image 640x427]


With helpful picture of the exact farking opposite. Jesus, one more thing that wouldn't have happened if EDITORS were still a thing.

Yeah, there was an article in the Sun the other day about how many rural areas were COVID hot spots.  I noticed that they had Idaho highlighted, in particular Idaho City.  I thought that this was a bit strange because I  have not heard anything so I decided to look up the data.

Yeah, Idaho City is in Boise County that has exactly zero cases.

Apparently people that are in positions of power in the media seem to think that going the way of Der Spiegel is an appropriate business decision.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blaine_​C​ounty,_Idaho

Blaine, Idaho is the hotspot. Of course, that county has fewer people than some blocks in NYC.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: PA is indeed a hell on earth, but it's a different flavor. I mean, Philly has HUP, decent museums, some professional sports teams, and interesting history.

DE has liquor stores, cash for golds, tobacco outlets, title loan storefronts, and a mall.


Nemours is in Delaware.

\not as good as CHOP, but it's in the running
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: mactheknife: Merltech: Read the comments, and you'll understand what's happening.

Don't need to.  "Pennsylvania" was literally all I needed to read to connote "weapons grade stupid."

/left there in '94
//still refer to it as "Escape Day"
///celebrate it like Christmas
////Pennsylvania's a shiathole, in case you hadn't inferred it already

Delaware is worse.

Everything North of Wilmington is full of rich white folks who think they're better than everyone on the other side of the border.

Wilmington is a drug infested island of poverty and despair.

Everything south of Wilmington down to the canal is once again, nothing but self entitled rich white jerks who think they're just awesome because of UD and Joe Flacco.

All three think it's really OK to keep everyone OUT of Delaware during the pandemic because all the other states are only here to raid the liquor stores and bring cooties.

Unless they want to go to Wegman's.  Which is in PA.  But it's OK.  It's Concordville and that's sorta Delaware by proxy, Besides, you can't expect me to drive my BMW X-5 to.  GHASP.  FOOD LION!!!

Oh the humanity!  Oh the pain of non artisan luncheon meats sliced by dark looking people in a supermarket without self checkout.  Never mind the filthy parking lot.  I mean, what if I drop my Coach purse?

Everything south of the canal is divided up into 2 zones.  Red neck hell, and beach boomers dying in Lewis.  Isolated from public transportation, the rest of the east coast, and all culture whatsoever.

It's fitting that the AFB in Dover is the national morgue, and the only place worth eating between the canal and the beach is called a "Sausage House".

PA is indeed a hell on earth, but it's a different flavor.  I mean, Philly has HUP, decent museums, some professional sports teams, and interesting history.

DE has liquor stores, cash for golds, tobacco outlets, title loan storefronts, and a mall.

I mean, it's a decent mall.  As far as malls go.......


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Social Distancing has never been a problem for me.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Rapmaster2000: Teenagers aren't social distancing at all.

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/co​vid-19-data.page

If you look at rates by age, there's little reason for them to do so.


Well, you know, besides the whole killing grandma thing.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: HeadLever: Mikey1969: Pennsylvania is getting worse at social distancing, data shows

[triblive.com image 640x427]


With helpful picture of the exact farking opposite. Jesus, one more thing that wouldn't have happened if EDITORS were still a thing.

Yeah, there was an article in the Sun the other day about how many rural areas were COVID hot spots.  I noticed that they had Idaho highlighted, in particular Idaho City.  I thought that this was a bit strange because I  have not heard anything so I decided to look up the data.

Yeah, Idaho City is in Boise County that has exactly zero cases.

Apparently people that are in positions of power in the media seem to think that going the way of Der Spiegel is an appropriate business decision.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blaine_C​ounty,_Idaho

Blaine, Idaho is the hotspot. Of course, that county has fewer people than some blocks in NYC.


Correct, but this county not rural in the normal sense - it is a resort town.  The issue in Blaine county was all the ski bums that travel all over the country and world pass around what ever they are infected with.  That and all the rich people that were escaping the city to their second home in Sun Valley, where - in truth - they would have been better off to stay in what every Californian city they came from.

You can see how skiing had an impact by looking at all the resort ski towns in Colorado, Utah, Montana and Wyoming.  They are pretty much hot spots in all these states.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This text is now purple: Rapmaster2000: Teenagers aren't social distancing at all.

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/co​vid-19-data.page

If you look at rates by age, there's little reason for them to do so.

Well, you know, besides the whole killing grandma thing.


It's not a question of the severity of their cases (although their hospitalization and death rates are extremely low as well). They aren't even getting cases.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have to agree that PA is a shiathole.  But even in a shiathole state, there are shiatholes that distinguish themselves as being far worse than the surrounding shiatholes.  For example, the very worst shiathole is probably Scranton.  But Philadelphia is the worst big city shiathole I've ever been to.

We've actually changed our semi-annual migration rate to spend as little time in PA as possible.  And we still heave a big sigh of relief when we reach the NY line  going north, or the OH line going south.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

abmoraz: My parents called me twice so far this week to try and convince me to go to Easter Dinner at my uncle's.  My mom is lamenting that her youngest sister (my aunt) and most of my cousins (all but the youngest, who is a huge MAGAt) have all declined stating "Are you insane?  You guys are all in your 60s.  We're doing this so that we can have future dinners with you!"

/Cambria County is doomed.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I think that 'middle of nowhere' county will be fine. The surrounding counties have similar #s. You have to go to Pittsburgh (over 50 miles away) to get to a relative 'hotspot' (Allegheny county has 642 confirmed cases).
 
snoproblem
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

abmoraz: My parents called me twice so far this week to try and convince me to go to Easter Dinner at my uncle's.  My mom is lamenting that her youngest sister (my aunt) and most of my cousins (all but the youngest, who is a huge MAGAt) have all declined stating "Are you insane?  You guys are all in your 60s.  We're doing this so that we can have future dinners with you!"

/Cambria County is doomed.


Cambria, huh?  Well, I had distant relatives in PA...
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Rapmaster2000: This text is now purple: Rapmaster2000: Teenagers aren't social distancing at all.

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/co​vid-19-data.page

If you look at rates by age, there's little reason for them to do so.

Well, you know, besides the whole killing grandma thing.

It's not a question of the severity of their cases (although their hospitalization and death rates are extremely low as well). They aren't even getting cases.


No, they're getting cases.  They aren't getting symptoms.  We're not testing people without symptoms.

The antibody study that started in Italy over the weekend is going to be very interesting.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

knobmaker: But Philadelphia is the worst big city shiathole I've ever been to.


Philadelphia isn't even the second-biggest shiathole in the Mid-Atlantic.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's not a question of the severity of their cases (although their hospitalization and death rates are extremely low as well). They aren't even getting cases.

No, they're getting cases. They aren't getting symptoms. We're not testing people without symptoms.


Based on what, your feels? No one's data is indicating this.

Iceland has probably done the most to survey the GP.
https://www.covid.is/tolulegar-upplys​i​ngar
School-age kids basically don't have cases.

Next is South Korea.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_co​r​onavirus_pandemic_in_South_Korea#By_ge​nder_and_age
Kids don't have it.

Italy:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1​1​03023/coronavirus-cases-distribution-b​y-age-group-italy/
Kids don't have it.

Japan:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1​1​07703/japan-patients-detail-coronaviru​s-covid-19-cases-by-age-and-state-of-h​ealth/
Kids don't have it.

Singapore:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1​1​03549/singapore-age-breakdown-of-covid​-19-patients/
Kids don't have it.

Kids don't have it.

Long-term, we should probably isolate the elderly, but start schools again. The damage caused by a lost generation educational is a severe one.
 
Usernate
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They closed all the liquor stores so Farkers have to go out of state for whiskey now. Duh.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.