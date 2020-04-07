 Skip to content
(WGME Portland)   Self-isolating? Wondering when shelter-in-place will end? Wondering if you can drink before 5PM? Well, as it's the greatest holiday of them all today, National Beer Day, crack open a cold one before that Zoom meeting   (wgme.com) divider line
    More: PSA, National Beer Day  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
crack open a cold one before that Zoom meeting

Tomorrow morning a bunch of Chinese spies are going to wake up in a pool of vomit.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/not mine
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: [Fark user image 600x348]
/not mine


Amen brother.

I'm gonna need rehab to go back to the office.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm almost out of beer :(

// Pray for Mojo
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
NOT TODAY, DREW.   ;-)

/sober 10 months
 
phenn
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RabbiSheepshanker: NOT TODAY, DREW.   ;-)

/sober 10 months


Yay, you! Well done!
 
