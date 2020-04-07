 Skip to content
(NYPost)   A comprehensive guide to avoiding the grocery store and pharmacy. Step 1: Stay home. Step 2: See step one. The end
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've been going once a week, but my last trip was enough to get me through two weeks and I could probably get another week out of rice and beans if I had to.  I'm still amazed at the number of people in the store buying just a few things and taking their damn time in the aisles.  When I go, it's when they open.  I have a meal pland and a list and I get everything I can.

Still no TP and no eggs, but I got hooked up with a farmer that supplies restaurants with eggs through my neighbor who knows a guy.  The restaurant biz is dead so they have lots of extra product.

I was also able to get some industrial sized TP rolls from China on Amazon.  It's cheap paper, but it gets the job done.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Get in, get enough for two or three weeks, get out, wash your damn hands.

People have to eat and take medicine. Try to keep the shopping to a minimum, though.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not staying inside for 18 months till the vaccine comes out, thank you.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that Avril
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mormons in Idaho were told to get a years worth of supplies for this is the end times.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I GOTTA EAT B*TCH!
 
dogsafark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
keep up the pressure! We'll get Trump yet!
 
StrandedInAZ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be easier not to go to the store if quantities weren't so limited. I finally found iso alcohol today at Walgreens, but they'd only let me buy one. I use about a bottle every two weeks, so I'll be back at the store in two weeks to get more.

I understand they're guarding against hoarders, but some of us still need to access to medical supplies.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to go to the pharmacy today, ugh
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One stop perishable essentials like milk and eggs still in the back corner opposite the door.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been using target and Amazon/Whole Foods delivery. Have managed to avoid going into a grocer for almost a month. Produce has recently become easier to get. Still have to sign up for a slot near midnight though.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've started cooking most things from home like bread and stuff.   One thing about all of this, I will never buy store bought buns again!  My buns are much better and cheaper to make.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My favorite is "has list on phone, looks at phone, touches phone, puts phone in pocket, gets item" repeat

/I'll need want eggs and milk in another couple of days but I'll hold out until the weekend
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I shouldn't have gone to the store for just a pack of Fudge Brownie M&Ms and some bendy straws?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pics of your buns?

/eip
 
geoduck42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And wear a mask, even if it's just a bandana and a couple of hair bands/shoelaces. If everyone does it, it won't stop COVID-19, but at least we'll be slowing it down if we're not all spewing germs straight into each other's faces.

/And don't spew into other people's faces.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I heard a report from South Korea that they are so squared away that people are back to pretty much normal.  Mostly through serious quarantine of sick mofos combined with a ton of testing of everybody.  No church junglehumping either.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been doing home delivery with Amazon/Whole Foods in ATL since the beginning of March without any problems (except sometimes I have to wait 12 hours until a delivery window opens up). There have also been fewer inventory issues in the last two weeks - I assume the hoarding has slowed down.

I really wonder how many people are requesting multiple deliveries a week. I'd be fine with them capping everyone to a single delivery per week to increase how many people they can serve.

The one prescription I have has a three-monthly supply, and I think CVS will mail me the refill.

There's a restaurant a block away that I order food from a few times a week to support them. I don't think there is much exposure risk walking a block to them, and I can stand far away when they bring out the order.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I try to avoid eating the grapes while wearing my gloves. Grazing the salad bar is almost impossible while wearing mittens.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Drop your narcissistic need to eat food.  Try eating the bugs under your front porch.

2. You don't need your prescriptions. You're gonna die soon anyway.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine. I won't eat and I'll tell me friend to just stop taking insulin.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I used to use my phone, but I've switched to a paper list.  I wish I had used paper lists all along.  It's ridiculously faster than dragging my phone out of my pocket over and over.  I bought two weeks of groceries in about 40 minutes.

I've also got some N95 masks left over from home improvement projects.  So I've been wearing those.  I'd say that more than half of the people I saw at Publix were wearing masks. Many of my neighbors work at the CDC and Emory hospital so I'm not surprised to see a lot of people taking things seriously.  The guy I bought my house from worked at the CDC.
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just got back. I used to buy a couple of days worth of food. Went in planning for a week's worth. Saw how many people not only weren't using masks or gloves, but actively smirking at those who did. Doubled up on everything I could.

And the delivery shoppers? Not one of them was wearing masks or gloves. I sure hope everyone is sanitizing their groceries when they get them, regardless of whether or not they were delivered.

It's going to be a long century this year.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made a bleach mixture for disinfecting most of the products I purchased but I am at a loss about cleaning things like Swiss chard or celery type produce. I usually just rinse it in some vinegar solution but I am not sure if that's the best thing to do. Any suggestions?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


BOOM!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Soap and water is fine. Corona is wrapped in a lipid layer that even a small amount of soap absolutely wrecks, rendering it nonviable
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I had to get bendy straws so I could drink my Gin & Tonic around my mask.  So you know... there's that.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

And then throw it away because it's celery.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Cook the kale. Skip the celery. It's just empty calories anyway.
 
stray_capts [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

I bought 3 bidets on Amazon at the beginning of this.  Our family of 8 has used maybe 5 rolls since March 15.  We can't go too long without a trip to the store, though.   6 kids go through the milk and cereal.
 
CivicMindedFive
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Exactly.  Also, I noticed he has 2 right hands.
 
jekfark
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't tell me what to do!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I'm pretty sure they're pumping enough chlorine into my tap water that I don't have to add anything extra.  Filled up a pot of water the other day and you'd think I opened the door to the Holiday Inn pool.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Use the oven for those. Set it to 450, and cook on the top rack for 45-60 minutes. That should render the chard and celery harmless enough to dispose of in the regular trash.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've been stealing groceries from people's cars when they go to return the buggy.
 
jso2897
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I'm only buying produce with inedible peels, or that are only eaten cooked.
No lettuce, celery, apples - nothing like that.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Spew2.wmv
Youtube ouDDj6kr1qo
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've gone to the store once a week for the past several weeks, and I figure I've pushed my luck enough. Last night I tried to place my first pickup order with Giant Eagle (local chain). Their website was about as well-designed as I expected, which is to say not well at all. Half the things I wanted didn't even show up in a search, e.g. "Uncle Ben" yielded no results for rice at all. Other items came up but wouldn't go in the cart (not "we're out," just..."did someone click on me? I don't think anyone clicked on me.") Then I found out that they're scheduling pickup times five days out at the soonest. Fark that.

My uncle just sent me a box of construction masks, so when they get here I'll put on masks & gloves and go in.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had to go to Walmart this morning not only for myself, but for a couple of relatives that are at a higher risk and can't go out. I stocked up enough to last about two weeks.

Paper list and pen in hand, mask on face. I left my phone in the car. Got in and out as quick as possible, threw away the list and pen on the way out of the store, disinfected my hands twice in the car with sanitizer, threw the mask away when at home after washing my hands, wiped down my wallet and keys, then wiped down all the groceries with disinfectant cloths.

If I end up with Covid-19, no one can say I didn't take precautions.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm leaving for the grocery store in few minutes so suck it
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I'm making a list of people that call a cart a "buggy" for future torment.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We have a quarantine going on except to get groceries and prescriptions. Um, this virus floats in the air. Masks are useless against it.
Just end this game and let us worry about ourselves.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Okay. I'll take that under consideration.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Well, see thats a viable reason.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Don't those things come wrapped or in bags where you are?
 
ocelot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

But you touched your face.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

You fool!  You will be responsible for death of all civilization!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Reading comprehension, how does it work? Durrr
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

You're right to do so.
 
