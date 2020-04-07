 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   Well that didn't take too long now, did it?   (fox5dc.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are the students in the Matrix? Otherwise I don't think you can get shot over the internet.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"This is a stick-up. Send me $5,000 worth of BitCoin."
 
King Something
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Even when schools are closed and students forced to stay in their homes, some idiot student manages to bring a gun to school.

'Murica.
 
LessO2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At least the virus shutting down schools also shuts down school shootings.
 
skinink
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I always hated online griefers and gankers.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ahhh, it's great to see things getting back to normal.  I was afraid people would forget how to do stupid shiat.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When is everybody going to wake up to the need for an armed officer in every home?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
OH MY GOD ITS A GUN

Quick, do something before he...shoots his laptop?
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Seems like the simple solution would be to start kicking these little biatches out of school.
The world always needs unskilled, low cost labor to do things like climb inside jet engines to look for birds nests, test out experimental CIA created brain drugs, jump up and down on ice to make sure its safe for important people or dogs to walk across, and etc and such.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Leave him alone he forgot he wasn't on his twitch stream xD
 
tchjdaedn
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: When is everybody going to wake up to the need for an armed officer in every home?


#repealthe3rd

/sarcasm
//because Poe
///and threes
 
EvilElecBlanket [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I bought my first rifle off my 9th grade science teacher. It was a Ruger 10/22, and I still have it today. The teacher never even asked about getting my parent's permission.

I miss the 80's.

/chill TF out
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
After you laugh at the idea that he can't shoot any classmates from home, you realize that he *could" shoot himself or someone next to him at home, and everyone on the conference would be an unwilling witness... then it's not funny anymore.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LessO2: At least the virus shutting down schools also shuts down school shootings.


Fortunately, even prior to the school shutdowns, I don't recall there being many school shootings recently.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: After you laugh at the idea that he can't shoot any classmates from home, you realize that he *could" shoot himself or someone next to him at home, and everyone on the conference would be an unwilling witness... then it's not funny anymore.


Well, now that depends upon your sense of humor.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: OH MY GOD ITS A GUN

Quick, do something before he...shoots his laptop?


That would actually be pretty damn funny. Does this kid have a Patreon I can join?
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I grew up around there, Einstein was always our Homecoming game!

/and we were everyone else's!
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: Seems like the simple solution would be to start kicking these little biatches out of school.
The world always needs unskilled, low cost labor to do things like climb inside jet engines to look for birds nests, test out experimental CIA created brain drugs, jump up and down on ice to make sure its safe for important people or dogs to walk across, and etc and such.


So basically SCP's D-class personnel. I can get behind that.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
my friend's wife was just blasting MCPS on FB the other day....

"MCPS - I don't want any more automated calls telling me how hard you are working to get up and running with online learning. I'm embarrassed for you that it's been three weeks and my high schoolers haven't had any actual learning from you yet. Are you even equipped to prepare my kids for the real world? - Disappointed "

privilege is something isn't it.  a county that has both abject poverty and gross opulence and 162,000 students.  it's embarrassing.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
