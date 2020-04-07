 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Servicemember on USNS Comfort tests positive for COVID 19. Which they almost certainly contracted in Norfolk prior to departure, and brought to NY with them. Nice job everyone   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
40
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was a bad idea by bad leadership.   Looks like a covid hospital now.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps one day we'll have real testing.  Won't that be nice!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is currently in isolation aboard the ship

That's a bit like cancer being isolated to my liver.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
between that and the patients that with corona that went there, they might as well turn the whole ship into a corona ward
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk about bringing coal to Newcastle.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure New York already had it.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farkkkkk.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basemetal: That was a bad idea by bad leadership.   Looks like a covid hospital now.


In what specific way was this a bad idea by bad leadership?
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is almost like any other hospital now. I know a good number of my wife's co-workers are testing positive.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're really nailing this thing.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Perhaps one day we'll have real testing.  Won't that be nice!


Those test are needed for trump to take every time he's in a room with someone else
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any chance this all is leading up to a point of doing nothing for people with serious c19. ?????

News clip or YouTube clip of some New York doctor was telling people how to breath at home and how to recover at home
/Home
// He said home too much
///But what do I know. I'm clearly not as smart as Trump and the people letting him still be POTUS. LOL
////When you have nothing you can do anything you want
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bringing plague into a plague city?

Meh.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GameSprocket: It is almost like any other hospital now. I know a good number of my wife's co-workers are testing positive.


So c19 is very contagious?
I should stay home?
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Look, everyone! The plague ship has arrived!"

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: between that and the patients that with corona that went there, they might as well turn the whole ship into a corona ward


Will Tony Romo be there to answer calls into the hotline?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you know how those sailors are always coming in from shore leave and going straight to the ship's clinic.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: "Look, everyone! The plague ship has arrived!"

[gannett-cdn.com image 850x576]


😭
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: basemetal: That was a bad idea by bad leadership.   Looks like a covid hospital now.

In what specific way was this a bad idea by bad leadership?


Hmmm. how many cruise ships are currently at sea or were at sea with rampant COVID outbreaks ? Is there not a Navy aircraft carrier currently out of commission due to the very same ?

yes lets bring a hospital ship in to an infected city
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least there aren't any patients.

image.spreadshirtmedia.comView Full Size
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, our other hospitals will be better at this.

And when I say better, I mean hug a care worker while you still can. And do not got to a hospital unless you're about to die.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: is currently in isolation aboard the ship

That's a bit like cancer being isolated to my liver.


Seeing as how you're on Fark, that cancer won't survive much longer.
 
Heineken Skywalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They accidentally sent COVID patients from NYC there the other day anyway.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Marcus Aurelius: Perhaps one day we'll have real testing.  Won't that be nice!

Those test are needed for trump to take every time he's in a room with someone else


Slip him a cognizance test.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: between that and the patients that with corona that went there, they might as well turn the whole ship into a corona ward


Actually Gov Coumo was saying that yesterday but for other reasons.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Which they almost certainly contracted in Norfolk prior to departure, and brought to NY with them.

Average incubation time is 5 days, subby. Comfort has been in NYC for 7.

Didn't pass that licensure exam, did you?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kindms: dittybopper: basemetal: That was a bad idea by bad leadership.   Looks like a covid hospital now.

In what specific way was this a bad idea by bad leadership?

Hmmm. how many cruise ships are currently at sea or were at sea with rampant COVID outbreaks ? Is there not a Navy aircraft carrier currently out of commission due to the very same ?

yes lets bring a hospital ship in to an infected city


Oh, so ships inherently have COVID-19 on them?   That's news to me.

So just because a few (but no where near *ALL*) cruise ships, and *ONE* aircraft carrier have outbreaks, that means all ships have outbreaks?

This is why I asked that question.   And I'll ask it again, because you didn't really answer it:

Why was *THIS SPECIFIC* decision a bad idea?

I mean, was it publicly known that this *ONE* sailor had COVID-19?

I bet you didn't RTFA, because if you had, you'd have found this:

Because the crew member did not come into contact with patients, it is highly likely that the crew member was asyptomatic when the Comfort left its homeport of Norfolk, Virginia, on March 28.

So again, how was this a bad idea by bad leadership?
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Whoever made that public is either naive or stupid.

/This message was brought to you by the Department of Messenger Shooting
//who have now shot themselves
/// <30>
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did they not test everyone who went ON to the ship?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Which they almost certainly contracted in Norfolk prior to departure, and brought to NY with them.

Average incubation time is 5 days, subby. Comfort has been in NYC for 7.

Didn't pass that licensure exam, did you?


Apparently, neither did you.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases​/​2020/03/200317175438.htm
Reich is co-author of a new study in the Annals of Internal Medicine that calculates that the median incubation period for COVID-19 is just over five days and that 97.5 percent of people who develop symptoms will do so within 11.5 days of infection. The incubation period refers to the time between exposure to the virus and the appearance of the first symptoms.


"Median"means that roughly half of the cases will develop symptoms *MORE* than 5 days after initial exposure, and that can be up to 12 days after initial exposure.

Which is why we have 14 day quarantines for people exposed, and not 7 day quarantines.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: Did they not test everyone who went ON to the ship?


No, they didn't.  You'd have had to test something like 1,300-ish people on very short notice.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USNS_Co​m​fort_(T-AH-20)
Complement:    63 civilian, 956 naval hospital staff, 258 naval support staff
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dittybopper: This text is now purple: Which they almost certainly contracted in Norfolk prior to departure, and brought to NY with them.

Average incubation time is 5 days, subby. Comfort has been in NYC for 7.

Didn't pass that licensure exam, did you?

Apparently, neither did you.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/​2020/03/200317175438.htm
Reich is co-author of a new study in the Annals of Internal Medicine that calculates that the median incubation period for COVID-19 is just over five days and that 97.5 percent of people who develop symptoms will do so within 11.5 days of infection. The incubation period refers to the time between exposure to the virus and the appearance of the first symptoms.


"Median"means that roughly half of the cases will develop symptoms *MORE* than 5 days after initial exposure, and that can be up to 12 days after initial exposure.

Which is why we have 14 day quarantines for people exposed, and not 7 day quarantines.


14 days covers 3 standard deviations (11.5 covers 2).

Median is between 5 and 6. Which means a 7-day stay was more likely than not acquired in NYC (>50% confidence). <50% is nowhere near the confidence level required for "Which they almost certainly".
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Colour_out_of_Space: Did they not test everyone who went ON to the ship?

No, they didn't.  You'd have had to test something like 1,300-ish people on very short notice.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USNS_Com​fort_(T-AH-20)
Complement:    63 civilian, 956 naval hospital staff, 258 naval support staff


However, the ship's crew *WAS* isolated for two weeks before sailing to New York:

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/02/ny​r​egion/ny-coronavirus-usns-comfort.html​
Any outbreak on board could quickly spread and disable the ship's operations. As a precaution, the ship's crew isolated for two weeks before embarking on their mission to New York. They must remain onboard for the duration of their mission in New York.

That suggests that this crew member broke the isolation somehow, or despite protestations to the contrary he actually did contract it from a patient either directly or indirectly.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: 14 days covers 3 standard deviations (11.5 covers 2).

Median is between 5 and 6. Which means a 7-day stay was more likely than not acquired in NYC (>50% confidence). <50% is nowhere near the confidence level required for "Which they almost certainly".


And the crew was supposedly isolated for 2 weeks before sailing.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/02/ny​r​egion/ny-coronavirus-usns-comfort.html​

So we have 14 days isolation, 2 day journey at sea, and at least 7 days in NYC.  That's at least 23 days since last contacts in Norfolk.

Sailor *DEFINITELY* contracted it after they arrived in NYC.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dittybopper: kindms: dittybopper: basemetal: That was a bad idea by bad leadership.   Looks like a covid hospital now.

In what specific way was this a bad idea by bad leadership?

Hmmm. how many cruise ships are currently at sea or were at sea with rampant COVID outbreaks ? Is there not a Navy aircraft carrier currently out of commission due to the very same ?

yes lets bring a hospital ship in to an infected city

Oh, so ships inherently have COVID-19 on them?   That's news to me.

So just because a few (but no where near *ALL*) cruise ships, and *ONE* aircraft carrier have outbreaks, that means all ships have outbreaks?

This is why I asked that question.   And I'll ask it again, because you didn't really answer it:

Why was *THIS SPECIFIC* decision a bad idea?

I mean, was it publicly known that this *ONE* sailor had COVID-19?

I bet you didn't RTFA, because if you had, you'd have found this:

Because the crew member did not come into contact with patients, it is highly likely that the crew member was asyptomatic when the Comfort left its homeport of Norfolk, Virginia, on March 28.

So again, how was this a bad idea by bad leadership?


Because Trump.

Get used to hearing that, not that we haven't been hearing it incessantly.  As we get into election season it's going to rise to a cacophony of hysteria.    I have no particular affinity for the man, but this is just ridiculous.  It will be interesting once they've burned out the voters and he gets re-elected as a result how they react.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dittybopper: basemetal: That was a bad idea by bad leadership.   Looks like a covid hospital now.

In what specific way was this a bad idea by bad leadership?


Oh that's an easy one, Trump is president.

Get it together Ditty.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: dittybopper: kindms: dittybopper: basemetal: That was a bad idea by bad leadership.   Looks like a covid hospital now.

In what specific way was this a bad idea by bad leadership?

Hmmm. how many cruise ships are currently at sea or were at sea with rampant COVID outbreaks ? Is there not a Navy aircraft carrier currently out of commission due to the very same ?

yes lets bring a hospital ship in to an infected city

Oh, so ships inherently have COVID-19 on them?   That's news to me.

So just because a few (but no where near *ALL*) cruise ships, and *ONE* aircraft carrier have outbreaks, that means all ships have outbreaks?

This is why I asked that question.   And I'll ask it again, because you didn't really answer it:

Why was *THIS SPECIFIC* decision a bad idea?

I mean, was it publicly known that this *ONE* sailor had COVID-19?

I bet you didn't RTFA, because if you had, you'd have found this:

Because the crew member did not come into contact with patients, it is highly likely that the crew member was asyptomatic when the Comfort left its homeport of Norfolk, Virginia, on March 28.

So again, how was this a bad idea by bad leadership?

Because Trump.

Get used to hearing that, not that we haven't been hearing it incessantly.  As we get into election season it's going to rise to a cacophony of hysteria.    I have no particular affinity for the man, but this is just ridiculous.  It will be interesting once they've burned out the voters and he gets re-elected as a result how they react.


EXACTLY.

Because Trump.  It's always BECAUSE TRUMP.

There's plenty of people who don't LIKE Trump, but they don't hate him either.

When it's all Trump's fault all the time, I tend to tune out your (that person's) opinion.  I know I'm not getting an explanation of the facts, just reasons why I should have seething whitehot hate for Trump too, and how I'm part of the problem if I don't share the same seething whitehot hate as you.

Shiet, I don't even hate my boss THAT much.  The guy does some things right on occasion.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Because Trump. It's always BECAUSE TRUMP.

There's plenty of people who don't LIKE Trump, but they don't hate him either.

When it's all Trump's fault all the time, I tend to tune out your (that person's) opinion. I know I'm not getting an explanation of the facts, just reasons why I should have seething whitehot hate for Trump too, and how I'm part of the problem if I don't share the same seething whitehot hate as you.

Shiet, I don't even hate my boss THAT much. The guy does some things right on occasion


So basiclly this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

probesport: dittybopper: basemetal: That was a bad idea by bad leadership.   Looks like a covid hospital now.

In what specific way was this a bad idea by bad leadership?

Oh that's an easy one, Trump is president.

Get it together Ditty.


Duh.   I'm just trying to get people to admit it.

Oh, and it's lower-case:  "ditty".  Like e.e. cummings but without the mouse semen.
 
