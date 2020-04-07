 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Hospital charges over $300 for a virus test on a weekend when free public testing sites are closed. Florida man will have to rob more than one liquor store to raise that kind of cash   (wfla.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

485 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2020 at 2:39 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I wouldn't pay it. If I recall correctly, insurance companies pay out what they consider 'reasonable and customary charges.'  Its been all over the news that the reasonable and customary charge right now for that test is 0.00 dollars.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The prices quoted are reasonable and quite favorable in my general experience with hospitals. Just because they were free at one place doesn't mean it's that way everywhere. You want that, get on with national health care.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

no_tan_lines: I wouldn't pay it. If I recall correctly, insurance companies pay out what they consider 'reasonable and customary charges.'  Its been all over the news that the reasonable and customary charge right now for that test is 0.00 dollars.


They're uninsured.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, now we're all against surge pricing? I thought this was America!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


"This is my favorite, you see, we lease this back from the company we sold it to, that way it comes out under the monthly current budget and not the capital account."
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$300 for a weekend Dr visit and test is more then reasonable, it's down right cheap.
Now if you don't have $300, then it sucks ass.

If only we could somehow spread the costs of healthcare over the entire population, and give all the people health coverage.

Guess for now, Go Fund Me is the US system of health care.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: no_tan_lines: I wouldn't pay it. If I recall correctly, insurance companies pay out what they consider 'reasonable and customary charges.'  Its been all over the news that the reasonable and customary charge right now for that test is 0.00 dollars.

They're uninsured.


me too. I still would not pay it. they would have to justify to me and my congress person why they are charging for a test that the Gov said in writing would be free.  https://time.com/5806724/coron​avirus-t​esting-costs/

What if I don't have insurance?
You should theoretically still be able to get tested for free. The March 18 law offers two solutions. The first is that it gives $1 billion to the National Disaster Medical System to reimburse medical providers for testing and diagnosing uninsured patients. That means that medical providers would be able to submit your bill directly to the federal government and get reimbursed without you having to be involved.

I have paid for medical treatment out of pocket. I used the services, I paid for it without biatching. I would not pay for this test b/c of the above.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame either the people or the state. The state should make clear when the tests are free, which tests are free, where the tests are given, and who is qualified to get the free test. The people who want one should make sure they understand the conditions of getting a free test. It's stupid to think you can get a free test anytime, anywhere. I keep reading articles about local testing sites and each one specifically mentions who can get one and how to arrange to get one. That's here in California though, I don't know how consistent they are in other states.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no_tan_lines: I wouldn't pay it. If I recall correctly, insurance companies pay out what they consider 'reasonable and customary charges.'  Its been all over the news that the reasonable and customary charge right now for that test is 0.00 dollars.


That is the way it's supposed to work. Unfortunately we are in the grip of the credit-rating system and they will not bother to file a lawsuit to collect; they will report it on your credit. Your insurance company will not assist you with that, and fighting it is a nightmare.
 
vinn01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recently, I saw a article about a reporter trying to get the price of a COVID-19 test.  The range was about $30 to $3,000.  The truth is that there's no fixed price for the test.  And there is more than one test.  And there's more than one lab that analyzes tests.  The test price is based the test, the test providers, and on each person's insurance contract, or self-pay.  And within that test price is an array of many other subprices and rates.  The actual test prices are super double secret and can change in an instant.  Only your insurance company can even come close to calculating a test price after being given a group contract number, the provider's name, and a procedure code.

Just because the person in the article paid $300, doesn't mean that anyone else paid the same $300 price, ever.


/the US heathcare system pricing system sucks so very badly
//no other country pays anywhere near the US cost of paperwork
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fortunately you can now enter a liquor store with a mask and gloves on and they will greet you with a smile.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
this is my shocked face that no invoice was provided as evidence that you aren't being an attention wh0re. (._ .)
 
shadow9d9
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is the shiat that is the american healthcare system.  And the moron people accept it.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The testing isn't really done for the sake of the patient at all. If they develop respiratory symptoms, they're going to be treated as needed.

The test is to see what prophylactic measures are necessary to keep everyone else safe, so it it probably makes sense for everyone else to cover the cost.
 
zpaul
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So Wait till Monday !!!!  There isn't a reason this is a STAT test.  Or the results would Be back in minutes.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Advent Health, this is the same "faith based company" who paid a patient advocate millions to get DNRs passed on patients with living family.  So I'd not be relying on them to do the right thing in any situation.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.