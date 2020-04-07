 Skip to content
(WREG Memphis)   'At the Car Wash, you can get COVID-19. At the Car Wash, the dumbest people you've ever seen'   (wreg.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I mean sure, maybe non essential, but not exactly a place where you come into close contact with others
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

If it is a self service type, you have the wands that are used to spray the water. Very similar to a gas pump.  Perfect opportunity to pass on germs.


If it is a self service type, you have the wands that are used to spray the water. Very similar to a gas pump.  Perfect opportunity to pass on germs.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is parody...........right?


This is parody...........right?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I don't think a self service car wash is an essential business, I think the chances of contacting anything are probably less then going to the grocery store.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer fully automated "Laser Wash" car wash places these days. Most of them were converted from DIY car wash bays so the only drawback is its a little harder to find one of those to do the semi-annual engine "steam clean". Anyhow, not driving much driving during Stay Home, Stay Healthy so the ride is still shiny from last month's car wash visit anyway.
 
moike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And if someone does try to get too close to you... well, you have a high pressure sprayer.


And if someone does try to get too close to you... well, you have a high pressure sprayer.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks essential to me.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Come on, y'all, and sing it with me...

Rose Royce - Car Wash
Youtube PkxaunLybuM
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I never power wash my engine, too much chance of damage. I once bought a used car that was running rough when I picked it up but hadn't been on the test drive, turns out they had "detailed" the car for me. Pressure washed killed 2 of 6 engine coils, dealership ended up eating the parts and labor for that since I hadn't asked for the cleaning.


I never power wash my engine, too much chance of damage. I once bought a used car that was running rough when I picked it up but hadn't been on the test drive, turns out they had "detailed" the car for me. Pressure washed killed 2 of 6 engine coils, dealership ended up eating the parts and labor for that since I hadn't asked for the cleaning.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Detailing thread!

I just washed my car today, so I'm getting a kick out of this thread.     I have a Sun Joe Power Washer, a foam cannon attachment for it, and some good waxless soap to put in the foamer.   The car gets a good rinse, then a good sudsing with the foamer, then a good sudsing with a super soft wash mitt, then another good rinse, and gets dried with a soft towel.   I had it ceramic coated with Ceramic Pro gold on the day I took delivery of it (straight to the detailer from the dealership), so it's never been waxed and never will be waxed.

Highly recommend ceramic coating as it cuts down on home detailing time by about 60%.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I will never, ever, let a dealership wash my car.  On my current car, the door pillar covers (which are black plastic inserts) all have wash marks because they disregarded my "do not wash" instructions a single time.  If replacing the pillar covers hadn't involved taking the doors entirely apart, I'd have demanded they replace them.

I never power wash my engine, too much chance of damage. I once bought a used car that was running rough when I picked it up but hadn't been on the test drive, turns out they had "detailed" the car for me. Pressure washed killed 2 of 6 engine coils, dealership ended up eating the parts and labor for that since I hadn't asked for the cleaning.


I will never, ever, let a dealership wash my car.  On my current car, the door pillar covers (which are black plastic inserts) all have wash marks because they disregarded my "do not wash" instructions a single time.  If replacing the pillar covers hadn't involved taking the doors entirely apart, I'd have demanded they replace them.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Warthog: Detailing thread!

I just washed my car today, so I'm getting a kick out of this thread.     I have a Sun Joe Power Washer, a foam cannon attachment for it, and some good waxless soap to put in the foamer.   The car gets a good rinse, then a good sudsing with the foamer, then a good sudsing with a super soft wash mitt, then another good rinse, and gets dried with a soft towel.   I had it ceramic coated with Ceramic Pro gold on the day I took delivery of it (straight to the detailer from the dealership), so it's never been waxed and never will be waxed.

Highly recommend ceramic coating as it cuts down on home detailing time by about 60%.


You know what cuts down on home detailing time by 100%, not doing it =)
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

robodog: Warthog: Detailing thread!

I just washed my car today, so I'm getting a kick out of this thread.     I have a Sun Joe Power Washer, a foam cannon attachment for it, and some good waxless soap to put in the foamer.   The car gets a good rinse, then a good sudsing with the foamer, then a good sudsing with a super soft wash mitt, then another good rinse, and gets dried with a soft towel.   I had it ceramic coated with Ceramic Pro gold on the day I took delivery of it (straight to the detailer from the dealership), so it's never been waxed and never will be waxed.

Highly recommend ceramic coating as it cuts down on home detailing time by about 60%.

You know what cuts down on home detailing time by 100%, not doing it =)


I don't feel like paying someone $200 to get the exterior perfect, or $35 to F it up permanently. Most of the time I'll just drive it through a touchless wash at the car wash and live with the water spots, but every month or so it gets a proper hand cleaning.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This was my baby after a prior home wash:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The power hungry officials are showing their stupidity.
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

You tell 'em, Che. To the barricades!!


You tell 'em, Che. To the barricades!!
 
