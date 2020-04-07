 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Oklahoma sheriff: If you're not going to stay away from crowds, "Get yours and your kids' burial policy paid up"   (kfor.com) divider line
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, hes not wrong, but he is in o e of the backwoods areas of Oklahoma, which makes it difficult to get his message across.   Lots of jesus and dumb in Okla
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And stay off the Talahasse bridge.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ive been told by a few people over my comments they wished I'd die with coronavirus and they were going to sue me. Love one another. Play the song 'Lean On mMe.'"

I might start ending terse conversations that way.
 
dready zim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
6ft over or 6ft under, your choice.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
it's not a death sentence for most people.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
theawesomedaily.comView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Any group of people that gets broken up by police should receive a citation and that should be cross referenced with area hospitals to make them last in line for any treatment or medical supplies.

Maybe then they will start taking it serious.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This C19 virus isn't going away anyway soon," said Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park.

Wrong!  President Trump has a great new cure.  You take one aquarium cleaner shake in the morning.  One and lunch, and then a sensible dinner.  But the media won't let him win!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: [theawesomedaily.com image 600x644]


Finally, the riddle of our age is solved.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
