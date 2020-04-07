 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   Poison control centers getting a lot of calls about Darwin's cleaning service   (kdvr.com) divider line
16
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

1084 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2020 at 7:08 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"...a gas called chloramine gas and it can be really irritating to your eyes, to your noes ..."

Your yesses are okay, though.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, if you think that combining bleach with anything other than plain water is a good idea, please go right ahead and use it inside your home.  But only after notifying the authorities of your next of kin.  Save them the step of having to sort through your address book/contact list while dressed in full hazmat.

This is what we end up with, a nation of people incapable of reading labels.  For that matter, simply looking up info on the net.  But, I did learn how to make chloroform, so this article wasn't a total waste.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People are calling with questions about doing things like ingesting bleach and other cleaners because they think that this might either protect them from getting the coronavirus or if they have it could it treat the coronavirus,"

Brb, going to go wash my hands so I can facepalm over this.
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YAY! Now I know how to make chloroform!
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I accidentally wiped up spilled vinegar with a sponge I had been using for bleach, just a week ago.

The moment the smell hit my nose realized what did. I had to throw away the sponge, open all the door and windows and leave the house for a few minutes.
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can sort of see some not so bright people, or perhaps people that just don't read much, not knowing that mixing bleach and random other things is a bad idea.  Why you'd do this with anything other than water, I don't know, but whatever.

Drinking random cleaning agents?  Yeah, you're too dumb to live.  How'd you make it this far without poisoning yourself?
 
Samsonite Swan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came here to say this article has taught me how to make chloroform, but I see that's been covered.

/ next article: chloroform is making a comeback as a way to treat insomnia
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: Actually, if you think that combining bleach with anything other than plain water is a good idea, please go right ahead and use it inside your home.  But only after notifying the authorities of your next of kin.  Save them the step of having to sort through your address book/contact list while dressed in full hazmat.

This is what we end up with, a nation of people incapable of reading labels.  For that matter, simply looking up info on the net.  But, I did learn how to make chloroform, so this article wasn't a total waste.


As soon as I saw that in there (chloroform), I pictured dozens of farkers jotting it down.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
found the problem ftfa:

"If you actually read the label .."
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People are calling with questions about doing things like ingesting bleach and other cleaners because they think that this might either protect them from getting the coronavirus or if they have it could it treat the coronavirus," Hoyte said.


How this country managed to put people on the moon defies comprehension.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I accidentally wiped up spilled vinegar with a sponge I had been using for bleach, just a week ago.

The moment the smell hit my nose realized what did. I had to throw away the sponge, open all the door and windows and leave the house for a few minutes.


I sprayed my counter with bleach cleaner.  Didn't realize that my wife had recently cut a lemon on the counter.  Acids and bleach are a no no.

As soon as I smelled it I knew something was up.  Rinsed with tons of water and   had to open window.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bslim: "People are calling with questions about doing things like ingesting bleach and other cleaners because they think that this might either protect them from getting the coronavirus or if they have it could it treat the coronavirus," Hoyte said.


How this country managed to put people on the moon defies comprehension.


Wait is that why they all think it was fake to begin with
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My pals and I all drink Clorox
Or eat Snowy bleach right out of the box

/ drink it with a chaser was the first thing that I learned
 
GalFriday [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I saw this "article" posted on Facebook over and over again about how to make DIY sanitizing wipes, and it calls for mixing bleach and Dawn (which contains ammonia) and another that calls for mixing bleach and vinegar and keeping a roll of paper towels in it.

There are also "articles" about mixing vodka with aloe to make hand sanitizer.

So yeah, some people deserve what they get.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if a certain percentage of the people who called the Poison Control Center about drinking bleach saw something on social media like Facebook or read it on one of those websites with questionable health advice. After all, lots of people have done the cinnamon challenge, the Tide Pod challenge, and knocking themselves out on concrete challenge because of social media saying all the cool people do it. That and some of them are being trolling assholes and will post a video of this on YouTube.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.