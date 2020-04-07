 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Cops handcuff man for playing T-ball with his wife and six year old daughter in an empty park that allows groups of 4 or more people. Let him out of the patrol car after 10 minutes once they realize he's white and they suck at math   (kdvr.com) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Speaking of bad at math subby, you probably mean 4 or less, not 4 or more.
 
IvanTheSilent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a reminder:

1: Case law has said literally that cops don't have to protect you.
2: Police departments have sued, and won, to keep smart people off the force.
3: You are expected to remain calm and rational in the face of panicked and otherwise irrational officers.

Christ, I hate this timeline...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best police department apologies are settlement checks.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Welcome to the life others have lived for decades
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wademh: Speaking of bad at math subby, you probably mean 4 or less, not 4 or more.


Fewer.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"The Brighton Police Department is conducting an investigation into a situation that occurred late this afternoon at Donelson Park. This is an active investigation and so we are unable to provide additional information until the investigation is complete."

It's just weird to me how stupid they have to be about shiat like this. "It's still under investigation" is cowardly bullshiat.
 
Ecliptic [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So basically, the two cops showing up made the group larger than 4, so they arrested one of the three original people to make it an even 4 or less again to be compliant.

Math seems to check out to me!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

holdmybones: "The Brighton Police Department is conducting an investigation into a situation that occurred late this afternoon at Donelson Park. This is an active investigation and so we are unable to provide additional information until the investigation is complete."

It's just weird to me how stupid they have to be about shiat like this. "It's still under investigation" is cowardly bullshiat.


"We refuse to admit we f*cked up".

That time I took a leak in the neighbour's hydrangea is still "under investigation".
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's not so much that white people suck at math.  It's just that if you're good at math, regardless of race, why would you be a cop?
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So these cops potentially put themselves at risk of infection because a family of three was playing in the park

and because the guy rightfully told them GFY he gets cuffed and stuffed.

Cops willing to endanger themselves because MUH AUHTORITAY

If im a cop im not arresting anyone unless its for major crimes
 
silverjets
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No, no.  The cops had the math correct.

Family of 3 plus 4 cops equals 7.   7 is definitely more than 4.

Silly citizen.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mooney said he was released after spending about 10 minutes in the back of a patrol car but said he still deserved an apology.

That part's not going to happen.
Maybe a small settlement, and an insincere half-assed apology.
 
Dakai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The best police department apologies are settlement checks.


The check is in the mail
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If it was because he was white he wouldn't have been arrested in the first place subby.

So much for white privilege.
 
fark account name
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: wademh: Speaking of bad at math subby, you probably mean 4 or less, not 4 or more.

Fewer.


He said his name was Les.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter whether he's white or black, the example is now set.

Papers, please!
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
People should not be using public equipment. It's an infection vector, unless you happen to have industrial spraying equipment and chemicals to clean it before and after use.

In our state, use of playgrounds and park equipment is prohibited during the stay at home order.

Go for a walk, jog, or go biking... stay respectful distanced from others, DON'T TOUCH THINGS and it's mostly fine. Supervise your children outside, because nobody needs your crotchfruits invading their social space and you do not need them bringing infections into your homes.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The sign at Donelson Park said "Closed" but in smaller print reads, "in groups of no more than 4 persons, parks remain open for walking, hiking, biking, running and similar activities."

The four listed activities are all forms of transit from one point to another. They're also all forms of exercise, but the ambiguity does leave some room for interpretation of "similar activities". Of course the police should rely on recent state and county rules, not a sign, but I do think some confusion is understandable. Playgrounds are closed in the county, sports are banned in some cities and not others, state guidelines require 6' distancing while exercising, etc.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: People should not be using public equipment. It's an infection vector, unless you happen to have industrial spraying equipment and chemicals to clean it before and after use.

In our state, use of playgrounds and park equipment is prohibited during the stay at home order.

Go for a walk, jog, or go biking... stay respectful distanced from others, DON'T TOUCH THINGS and it's mostly fine. Supervise your children outside, because nobody needs your crotchfruits invading their social space and you do not need them bringing infections into your homes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MindStalker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Mooney said he was released after spending about 10 minutes in the back of a patrol car but said he still deserved an apology.

That part's not going to happen.
Maybe a small settlement, and an insincere half-assed apology.


Is main issue was his refusal to identify himself. They put you in the cop car while they figure out who you are. Standard procedure.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: It doesn't matter whether he's white or black, the example is now set.

Papers, please!


where the hell have you been ?

Stop and frisk has been a thing for probably a decade. Terry stops even longer and thats if the police are playing by the rules

ill admit its now being seen in mundane settings and against lighter shades of Americans but thats what happens when folks allow the police to unchecked as long as they harass the right people
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: People should not be using public equipment. It's an infection vector, unless you happen to have industrial spraying equipment and chemicals to clean it before and after use.

In our state, use of playgrounds and park equipment is prohibited during the stay at home order.

Go for a walk, jog, or go biking... stay respectful distanced from others, DON'T TOUCH THINGS and it's mostly fine. Supervise your children outside, because nobody needs your crotchfruits invading their social space and you do not need them bringing infections into your homes.


They were using the air and the ground, is that off limits now?
 
