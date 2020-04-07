 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   If you were looking to angry up for a few minutes, you came to the right place. Cardinal Pell has all charges overturned by Australia's High Court, leading to his immediate release   (bbc.com) divider line
35
•       •       •

dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh.  If you actually read the article, it sounds like reasonable grounds to release him to me.  There were, according to TFA, "dozens" of witnesses who provided "alibis and other evidence", and just a single accuser.

The jury convicted based largely upon the testimony of the single surviving accuser.

The high court ruled unanimously though that the jury didn't give full consideration to *ALL* of the evidence, including exculpatory evidence like the alibis provided by the defense.  Sounds like it was pretty bad if you got the entire High Court of Australia to agree that the jury erred, with no dissent whatsoever.

Which is not to say he's *INNOCENT*, of course.  For all I know he actually diddled little boys.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not looking to angry up, and if I were I wouldn't do it based on the outcome of a he said/he said dispute involving two people halfway around the world who don't affect anything I care about.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The accuser claimed  the abuse happened about 10 minutes after the mass ended.
Multiple parishioners testify that the Bishop would always spend about 15 minutes outside after service greeting people and shaking hands. Add that there's a fairly complex scheme for a Bishop putting on some of his vestments and being assisted in the process that's inconsistent with the accusation.

So yes, he had an alibi.

I'm unclear on if the accusation was that adamant about the timing on the abuse. Something from decades ago that you repressed could get some details wrong. That's the way the jury apparently saw it. The high court decided they know better than the jury did. But it's worth noting that the first go round, a jury dead-locked.
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the cardinal is a free bird?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll grant that sounds wrong
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: The accuser claimed  the abuse happened about 10 minutes after the mass ended.
Multiple parishioners testify that the Bishop would always spend about 15 minutes outside after service greeting people and shaking hands. Add that there's a fairly complex scheme for a Bishop putting on some of his vestments and being assisted in the process that's inconsistent with the accusation.

So yes, he had an alibi.

I'm unclear on if the accusation was that adamant about the timing on the abuse. Something from decades ago that you repressed could get some details wrong. That's the way the jury apparently saw it. The high court decided they know better than the jury did. But it's worth noting that the first go round, a jury dead-locked.


Silence!  He should be executed immediately in the name of justice!
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Meh.  If you actually read the article, it sounds like reasonable grounds to release him to me.  There were, according to TFA, "dozens" of witnesses who provided "alibis and other evidence", and just a single accuser.

The jury convicted based largely upon the testimony of the single surviving accuser.

The high court ruled unanimously though that the jury didn't give full consideration to *ALL* of the evidence, including exculpatory evidence like the alibis provided by the defense.  Sounds like it was pretty bad if you got the entire High Court of Australia to agree that the jury erred, with no dissent whatsoever.

Which is not to say he's *INNOCENT*, of course.  For all I know he actually diddled little boys.


Hey, hey, hey. You can't just cut to the front of the line and the board the rage train with all that reason. You're ruining the ride for everyone.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tim minchin must be beside himself.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jury nullification.
Courts can do it in America, too, so don't put the Aussies down.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Hey, hey, hey. You can't just cut to the front of the line and the board the rage train with all that reason. You're ruining the ride for everyone.


Why would anyone be "outraged' about preachers diddling little boys?
That's what preachers do.
Don't want your kids raped?
Keep 'em away from superstition.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom_Slick: So the cardinal is a free bird?


Get out!
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Cardinal "got off" on a technicality? Sad
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom_Slick: So the cardinal is a free bird?


And this bird you cannot change.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Jury nullification.
Courts can do it in America, too, so don't put the Aussies down.


Nullification can only return acquittals.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, what is the point of juries?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: jso2897: Jury nullification.
Courts can do it in America, too, so don't put the Aussies down.

Nullification can only return acquittals.


You're right. That was an incorrect use of the term.
I award you 3.5 internets, for great victory.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: jso2897: Jury nullification.
Courts can do it in America, too, so don't put the Aussies down.

Nullification can only return acquittals.


I don't think that's accurate.  A widely used example of jury nullification resulting in convictions were all white juries in the south convicting black defendants on minimal evidence.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LiberalConservative: So, what is the point of juries?


None, if the courts don't like the results they return.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: This text is now purple: jso2897: Jury nullification.
Courts can do it in America, too, so don't put the Aussies down.

Nullification can only return acquittals.

You're right. That was an incorrect use of the term.
I award you 3.5 internets, for great victory.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: This text is now purple: jso2897: Jury nullification.
Courts can do it in America, too, so don't put the Aussies down.

Nullification can only return acquittals.

I don't think that's accurate.  A widely used example of jury nullification resulting in convictions were all white juries in the south convicting black defendants on minimal evidence.


Judges can over-rule convictions or can rule before the jury gets a vote at all.
Judges cannot over-rule an acquittal.

Thus, jury nullification can only deliver an acquittal.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im always amused at how angry people get at the mention of Scientology or Louis CK or some other minor scandal. The Catholic Church is the biggest organized crime group in the history of humanity.

If the Catholics are the mafia scientology is some kid taking lunch money.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: The Catholic Church is the biggest organized crime group in the history of humanity.


It's the biggest organized group in human history, period.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You know, after all the bullshiat the church pulls to keep its priests away from accountability, it wouldnt shock me at all if they all started getting beaten in back allys in the future instead of being reported
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: This text is now purple: jso2897: Jury nullification.
Courts can do it in America, too, so don't put the Aussies down.

Nullification can only return acquittals.

I don't think that's accurate.  A widely used example of jury nullification resulting in convictions were all white juries in the south convicting black defendants on minimal evidence.


No, he's right. It is generally applied to situations where juries choose to rule on what they perceive to be unjust law, rather than on the facts.
Example: "Well, yes, the state proved he had pot, but we refuse to punish him unjustly for it."
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: johnny_vegas: This text is now purple: jso2897: Jury nullification.
Courts can do it in America, too, so don't put the Aussies down.

Nullification can only return acquittals.

I don't think that's accurate.  A widely used example of jury nullification resulting in convictions were all white juries in the south convicting black defendants on minimal evidence.

Judges can over-rule convictions or can rule before the jury gets a vote at all.
Judges cannot over-rule an acquittal.

Thus, jury nullification can only deliver an acquittal.


You're right I was relying on memory and gooned it up
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jso2897: johnny_vegas: This text is now purple: jso2897: Jury nullification.
Courts can do it in America, too, so don't put the Aussies down.

Nullification can only return acquittals.

I don't think that's accurate.  A widely used example of jury nullification resulting in convictions were all white juries in the south convicting black defendants on minimal evidence.

No, he's right. It is generally applied to situations where juries choose to rule on what they perceive to be unjust law, rather than on the facts.
Example: "Well, yes, the state proved he had pot, but we refuse to punish him unjustly for it."


Yep
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: This text is now purple: johnny_vegas: This text is now purple: jso2897: Jury nullification.
Courts can do it in America, too, so don't put the Aussies down.

Nullification can only return acquittals.

I don't think that's accurate.  A widely used example of jury nullification resulting in convictions were all white juries in the south convicting black defendants on minimal evidence.

Judges can over-rule convictions or can rule before the jury gets a vote at all.
Judges cannot over-rule an acquittal.

Thus, jury nullification can only deliver an acquittal.

You're right I was relying on memory and gooned it up


Now that all said, I don't know that the law works the same way in Australia.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: dothemath: The Catholic Church is the biggest organized crime group in the history of humanity.

It's the biggest organized group in human history, period.


Yeah, most people are stupid.

Or they just enjoy giving away all their money and having their children raped by a bunch of ghouls in black capes.
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: So, what is the point of juries?


To absolve the state of responsibility.

They have to be carefully instructed to return the judgement desired -- so they can be a bit tricky to use.
 
LewDux
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Poland tightens laws on paedophiles after film on priest sex abuse goes viral
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tell_No​_​One_(2019_film)
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jso2897: Why would anyone be "outraged' about preachers diddling little boys?


When you delete the context of a post in your reply, it comes across as a bit disingenuous.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People, please stop supporting and bringing your children to the international pedophile associations also known as Christian churches.

/End of your public service announcement.
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How dare an appeals process through appropriate means in a robust and respectable legal system go ahead?!

This is an outrage!

I have no idea if he did it or not as I was not present at the trials or read all the evidence presented, and it is a safe bet neither did you subby.

But if you are pissed about the right to appeal a conviction well there's plenty of totalitarian states you are welcome to fark right off to once coronavirus border restrictions are dropped.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jso2897: Jury nullification.
Courts can do it in America, too, so don't put the Aussies down.


This isn't really what jury nullification is, but yes, judges can void the votes of juries if the vote to convict is obviously in error.

An example was when a former Governor of Illinois George Ryan was on trial for multiple federal offenses. The jury returned guilty verdicts on most or all of the charges as I remember. Then, at sentencing, the judge voided one or two of the guilty verdicts because the offenses charged had not been backed up with any evidence at trial. The prosecution had literally failed to present any evidence for a couple of the charges, whether intentionally (because they didn't have any evidence) or by unintended omission (just forgetting during a complex, lengthy trial). The jury literally voted to convict on a charge or two where no evidence had been presented in court. The judge had an obligation to dismiss those charges for that reason. Allowing a conviction on a charge with no evidence would have been a gross miscarriage of justice.

In this case, it's a matter of convicting someone "beyond a reasonable doubt." This threshold means that if there is any reasonable, credible explanation of why the accused could not have committed the crime as charged, jurors are supposed to weight that evidence and acquit. It's somewhat of a nebulous concept for some, but lots of people intuitively understand it. In this case the defense put on witnesses who gave a reasonable, credible explanation as to why this alleged abuse could not have occurred as claimed: 1) The archbishop regularly and routinely was outside the front of the church shaking hands of congregants at the alleged time of the abuse, 2) The archbishop had a very ostentatious set of garments that he wore and had assistance putting on before services and removing them after services, 3) The archbishop was regularly and routinely accompanied by other church officials such as priests while he was wearing the garments, and; 4) Following church services the area that the molestation was said to have occurred was a common area where church officials such as priests routinely and almost continuously passed through for some time after services ended. Notably, this testimony given was not rebutted by the prosecution, meaning they assented to it as testified in court. The judges overturning these convictions are essentially saying this evidence was given in court and agreed upon by the prosecution, and the evidence rises to such a level that it is easily a reasonable doubt against conviction. The jurors should have voted as such, and the judges are substituting their own judgement because the jurors were faulty in this case.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Greymalkin: How dare an appeals process through appropriate means in a robust and respectable legal system go ahead?!

This is an outrage!

I have no idea if he did it or not as I was not present at the trials or read all the evidence presented, and it is a safe bet neither did you subby.

But if you are pissed about the right to appeal a conviction well there's plenty of totalitarian states you are welcome to fark right off to once coronavirus border restrictions are dropped.


Well. If he did do what is claimed I would expect the accusation isn't an isolated case. Perhaps more victims will surface as a result of this recent ruling. Would be much harder for a similar high court ruling to occur in the context of previous accusations.
 
