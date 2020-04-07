 Skip to content
(TMZ)   200k stray cats in Chicago aren't practicing social distancing, resulting in this "Unneutered Cats Bang Away" headline and a badly photoshopped pic of what unneutered cats banging away might look like   (tmz.com) divider line
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There are headlines and then there are HEADLINES...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Headline: ...growing at an exponential rate

More graphs? Haven't we had enough??
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I'm fixed. Not part of the problem.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a cat-astrophe!
I'll bet they're feline pretty good, tho...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
So long as they keep up the chorus it sounds like spring break for cats.
 
Tedlick [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Clearly the pandemic has affected marketing plans everywhere- I did not see a single advertisement for the CATS blu-ray release on that website.

Out today at closed stores everywhere!
 
crackpancake
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The S%$# I put up with!  Zzzzzippp
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tedlick: Clearly the pandemic has affected marketing plans everywhere- I did not see a single advertisement for the CATS blu-ray release on that website.

Out today at closed stores everywhere!


Too late - we've already seen the butthole cut.

CATS: The Butthole Cut
Youtube Mx0NLGcL6pI
 
Hal5423
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
fark TMZ. Can we get a real link?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey early caturday!
 
BilliamJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Peta Bad Cats commercial
Youtube xOFRRZglGFI
 
phishrace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
claystrider
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size

Smiles knowingly
 
Invincible [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hal5423: fark TMZ. Can we get a real link?


You think this is a real story?
 
WellThatHappened
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I kinda wondered what the celeb stalker rags would do when all the celebs are holed up at home...
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dirty meowk and the boys?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That picture is priceless.
 
