(Patheos)   Israeli health minister who recently claimed that Coronavirus was, "divine punishment against homosexuality," has just been shown that his god has a sense of humor   (patheos.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Say and do stupid things, win stupid and deadly prizes.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, an ignorant fundamentalist asshat who broke his own social distancing rules to continue these backward rituals and caught the virus that way.  And he is (was) their ministry of health?!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Funny, he and his wife don't strike me as homosexuals.   I guess you never can tell, can you?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I only hope they swabbed his tonsils

With a mop

From his brown eye up.
 
Chompachangas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No surprise there.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So he's gay?
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Uh oh, the dude done outed himself. Or he's just a moron.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, die without being able to get on a ventilator.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I swear, I am legitimately starting to cheer for the virus.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: So he's gay?


Or maybe his vengeful God is gay.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nothing of value, etc...
 
Invincible [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I see it's airway been covered but I'll pile on.

Homophobic religious fundie found to be gay himself? Shocker.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is he from one of those groups that reject formal education to focus on analyzing a story book?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I recall hearing some Muslim scholar go off on people saying "God's fate isn't up to your whims; for those that you hate, you claim punishment, and for those that you like you claim that it's a test (of patience)!"
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
maybe he enjoys penis behind closed doors?

And if their god is so powerful he can do all these amazing things, then why in his infinite wisdom is he also striking down heteros, 'christians', young people, old people, white people, black people, Italians, muslims, etc, etc. It's almost as if god has nothing to do with it and it's a virus that's being spread by human contact and has nothing to do - at all - with fanciful thinking. FFS, the world has simply got to stop believing that an invisible sky wizard controls every little thing in every little corner of the world in all things. Do you realize it's an actual requirement in this country to believe that a magical invisible being takes care of everything if you just wish hard enough?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: maybe he enjoys penis behind closed doors?

And if their god is so powerful he can do all these amazing things, then why in his infinite wisdom is he also striking down heteros, 'christians', young people, old people, white people, black people, Italians, muslims, etc, etc. It's almost as if god has nothing to do with it and it's a virus that's being spread by human contact and has nothing to do - at all - with fanciful thinking. FFS, the world has simply got to stop believing that an invisible sky wizard controls every little thing in every little corner of the world in all things. Do you realize it's an actual requirement in this country to believe that a magical invisible being takes care of everything if you just wish hard enough?


incomplete rant - I meant it's a requirement to be president of this country..rant, rant, etc.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: maybe he enjoys penis behind closed doors?

And if their god is so powerful he can do all these amazing things, then why in his infinite wisdom is he also striking down heteros, 'christians', young people, old people, white people, black people, Italians, muslims, etc, etc. It's almost as if god has nothing to do with it and it's a virus that's being spread by human contact and has nothing to do - at all - with fanciful thinking. FFS, the world has simply got to stop believing that an invisible sky wizard controls every little thing in every little corner of the world in all things. Do you realize it's an actual requirement in this country to believe that a magical invisible being takes care of everything if you just wish hard enough?


Well to be fair,
Reconciling luck and misfortune does cause an existential crisis.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

T Baggins: waxbeans: So he's gay?

Or maybe his vengeful God is gay.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: T Baggins: waxbeans: So he's gay?

Or maybe his vengeful God is gay.

[i.imgur.com image 639x497]


😁🤣
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I stole this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why is it that over and over again, in culture after culture, we're constantly held back by religious fundamentalists.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We cant dance on his grave before he is dead
 
aagrajag
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: T Baggins: waxbeans: So he's gay?

Or maybe his vengeful God is gay.

[i.imgur.com image 639x497]


"Hey, this guy says god wants us to cut off the ends of our dicks."

"Seems legit."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: Why is it that over and over again, in culture after culture, we're constantly held back by religious fundamentalists.


Because mortality is scary and because people need a reason to not murder, rape, steal, worm other people's gash.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Shouldn't he be praying up right now?  God hates complainers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
.



He'll get the best health care available and will be back slamming gheys in no time. God's will.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Xanlexian: T Baggins: waxbeans: So he's gay?

Or maybe his vengeful God is gay.

[i.imgur.com image 639x497]

"Hey, this guy says god wants us to cut off the ends of our dicks."

"Seems legit."


Yay God! \o/

Then we get David trotting around with a sack full o' foreskins.

Foreskins.  The Lord's currency.
 
TappingTheVein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Article is wrong with the details, it was a different prominent Rabbi who made the claim about homosexuality and the Coronavirus, same type of backward ignorant idiot so it's an honest mistake.
It would be amusing if it was true and Coronavirus was caused by homosexuality because currently the largest Coronavirus epidemic in Israel is running wild in the largest Ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei-Brak so if it was true the awkward silence over there would have been of epic proportions.
 
GummyBearOverlord
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: Why is it that over and over again, in culture after culture, we're constantly held back by religious fundamentalists.


In this case,  looks like not being held back and may be sprung forward since his argument now has fallen like a house of cards.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: maybe he enjoys penis behind closed doors?

And if their god is so powerful he can do all these amazing things, then why in his infinite wisdom is he also striking down heteros, 'christians', young people, old people, white people, black people, Italians, muslims, etc, etc. It's almost as if god has nothing to do with it and it's a virus that's being spread by human contact and has nothing to do - at all - with fanciful thinking. FFS, the world has simply got to stop believing that an invisible sky wizard controls every little thing in every little corner of the world in all things. Do you realize it's an actual requirement in this country to believe that a magical invisible being takes care of everything if you just wish hard enough?


Well, to be honest, I enjoy mine behind closed doors.
 
dready zim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: So he's gay?


Yeah, came here to post exactly this.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: aagrajag: Xanlexian: T Baggins: waxbeans: So he's gay?

Or maybe his vengeful God is gay.

[i.imgur.com image 639x497]

"Hey, this guy says god wants us to cut off the ends of our dicks."

"Seems legit."

Yay God! \o/

Then we get David trotting around with a sack full o' foreskins.

Foreskins.  The Lord's currency.


- -
Sack full o' foreskins

Now, there's a band name!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
getsomelaughs.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"It's a divine punishment against homosexuality." Stupidity.

FTFY
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Funny, he and his wife don't strike me as homosexuals.   I guess you never can tell, can you?


Of course he has a wife. No homosexual Orthodox Jewish man would be caught without his beard.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GummyBearOverlord: VictoryCabal: Why is it that over and over again, in culture after culture, we're constantly held back by religious fundamentalists.

In this case,  looks like not being held back and may be sprung forward since his argument now has fallen like a house of cards.


Not really. If you ever read the old testament you know God was all about the social pressure. He often didn't just punish the rule-breakers but everyone in the country to make sure people would pay more attention to the prevention of rule-breaking.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: Foreskins.  The Lord's currency.


Back in those days you used to be able to trade the foreskins of your enemies in as a bounty credit to the purchase of new weapons.

That's where we get the phrase "foreskinned is forarmed."
 
dready zim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Out of all the religious, people of the Jewish faith seem to be the ones more likely to think it is possible to trick god.

"Oh, if I wear this bag then it does not matter if I fly over a graveyard" etc.

One would hope that attempting to deceive a god, if there were such a thing, would be something that would get you into hell, or whatever equivalent is in your chosen fantasy world.
 
jimjays
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some people choose to take the high road, others take the down low road. And to paraphrase Frost, that sometimes makes all the difference in how people see you.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: because people need a reason to not


"You don't need religion to have morals. If you can't determine right from wrong, then you lack empathy, not religion."
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Holy crap, they put a Dark Ages practitioner in charge of their health system. Wow. Another victory in the conservative war on science and facts.
 
polle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not the best way to come out of the closet .
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: So he's gay?


Not convinced.  Would a gay wear a hat two sizes too small?
 
sillydragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: Article is wrong with the details, it was a different prominent Rabbi who made the claim about homosexuality and the Coronavirus, same type of backward ignorant idiot so it's an honest mistake.
It would be amusing if it was true and Coronavirus was caused by homosexuality because currently the largest Coronavirus epidemic in Israel is running wild in the largest Ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei-Brak so if it was true the awkward silence over there would have been of epic proportions.


hmmm, ok, then I take back my 'nothing of value' if he wasn't the rabbi that said it.
 
TappingTheVein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sillydragon: hmmm, ok, then I take back my 'nothing of value' if he wasn't the rabbi that said it.


Oh no, you have no idea how much you're right.
 
