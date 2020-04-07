 Skip to content
(Annals of Internal Medicine) Small study: "Both surgical and cotton masks [on mouths of patients] seem to be ineffective in preventing the dissemination of SARS-CoV-2 from the coughs of patients with COVID-19 to the environment and external mask surface"
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've resisted the temptation to say this a lot more than I've said it. But if it gives you some psychological comfort, like thoughts and prayers, by all means wear one.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's why you go full power ranger, bro

That will neither transfer COVID and you bet your ass it'll protect you from others who got it. Now we just need to make enough morphers for everyone...
 
quantsuff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There have been reports that not coughing, but merely breathing is able to spread it. After all it spreads prior to symptoms (like before the cough)

I'm be wearing one simply as a precaution
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Be clear though. They're saying that someone with the virus AND coughing thru the mask can still spread it.

That's not necessarily going to mean it will project as far. And if you are symptomatic (i.e. coughing), you should not be around other people as a precaution anyway.

Even if the masks only improve mitigation by a few percentage points over all, it should be tried.

The only risk I imagine with the mask recommendation is that some people decide if you wrap a bandana around your face, it's all good and party hardy. (Looking at you, Vegas.)
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Today's word is Attenuate. Or if you prefer a smaller word, try reduce.

Not being 100% effective does not mean it doesn't work to reduce the spread. And it's certainly more effective than nothing.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rent Party
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
born_yesterday
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wejash: Be clear though. They're saying that someone with the virus AND coughing thru the mask can still spread it.

That's not necessarily going to mean it will project as far. And if you are symptomatic (i.e. coughing), you should not be around other people as a precaution anyway.

Even if the masks only improve mitigation by a few percentage points over all, it should be tried.

The only risk I imagine with the mask recommendation is that some people decide if you wrap a bandana around your face, it's all good and party hardy. (Looking at you, Vegas.)


OK, I'll ignore what the doctors are saying and run with this.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

What if the droplets get into your eyes?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cman: That's why you go full power ranger, bro

That will neither transfer COVID and you bet your ass it'll protect you from others who got it. Now we just need to make enough morphers for everyone...


Could we possibly go Stormtrooper instead?
Rent Party
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hurrdurr
"This experiment did not include N95 masks and does not reflect the actual transmission of infection from patients with COVID-19 wearing different types of masks. We do not know whether masks shorten the travel distance of droplets during coughing. Further study is needed to recommend whether face masks decrease transmission of virus from asymptomatic individuals or those with suspected COVID-19 who are not coughing. "
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah we knew this.  False security.  Wearing one just gives you too much comfort and fake control and you take risks that you normally wouldn't.  Be sure to buy your Tiger rock before you go walking in the Starving Tiger and Vagrant Control reserve.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gadian: Yeah we knew this.  False security.  Wearing one just gives you too much comfort and fake control and you take risks that you normally wouldn't.  Be sure to buy your Tiger rock before you go walking in the Starving Tiger and Vagrant Control reserve.



"This experiment did not include N95 masks and does not reflect the actual transmission of infection from patients with COVID-19 wearing different types of masks. We do not know whether masks shorten the travel distance of droplets during coughing. Further study is needed to recommend whether face masks decrease transmission of virus from asymptomatic individuals or those with suspected COVID-19 who are not coughing. "
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fallout would be my preference.
Xzano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Reducing the blast radius is always preferable.

Attenuation is your friend, unless you are trying to broadcast, then it is a fiend.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hrm. I dunno. You're known for uncertainty.
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: "This experiment did not include N95 masks and does not reflect the actual transmission of infection from patients with COVID-19 wearing different types of masks. We do not know whether masks shorten the travel distance of droplets during coughing. Further study is needed to recommend whether face masks decrease transmission of virus from asymptomatic individuals or those with suspected COVID-19 who are not coughing. "


And?  If it's not saying "this works always", it's not worth taking the risk with this thing.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fallout would be my preference.
That works too, but it has too many sticking-out bits that could catch on things in a narrow environment.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, two reasons I'll still be wearing one, and making my son wear one too:

1) Reminds ppl to keep the fark away, because *I* might be the one who's sick

2) Reminds ppl to not touch their faces

So. Yeah. Don't care. Still wearing it. At least it's public way of saying "I give a shiat about you and your family".

The ones that don't wear a mask easily self-select out of your dating pool.
 
orbister
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wademh: And it's certainly more effective than nothing.


Everybody in Japan wears a mask when they get a cold, to avoid spreading it. Japanese people get just as many colds as unmasked people. There is no reason to believe that they are more effective than nothing, and by depriving healthcare workers who really need masks of them, general wear may actually make things worse.
 
PerryWinnwet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"We do not know whether masks shorten the travel distance of droplets during coughing."

So, why don't we just assume that placing a barrier immediately in front of an orifice will reduce the maximum distance the virus particles can travel. An easy assumption, I could be wrong, but I already know I'm an ass so we'll roll with it.

Decreasing the total number of virus particles on other objects (because the virus particles ended up on the mask) and decreasing the number of objects with virus particles on them MAY reduce the spread of the virus. If implementing mask usage reduces the R-Value of the disease by a half point, then it's still good even if it isn't perfect.

The problems might be: that a greater number of virus particles are breathed back in by the patient wearing a mask, leading to a worsened personal condition at the hope of societal betterment; or, that a greater concentration of virus particles on objects still within range of contamination of a cough while wearing a mask may put the virus above a threshold to viably infect a new host, which might not have happened had the particles been more spread out by an uninhibited cough.

I don't know these things because I haven't conducted these experiments. I don't even know how to go about actually testing those ideas. What I do know, is that there's a relevant XKCD.
Bob The Nob [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A bike helmet won't protect me if I'm hit by a truck so why wear it?

/ am I doing this right?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Annals.  Heh heh.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

That. And this:

Coronavirus: Shocking video shows how far your coughs can travel
Youtube VFIBJ4ya_-k
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The masks have other uses though,
user.vse42.ruView Full Size
 
NEDM
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wasting a priceless scarce resource needed to save human lives during a pandemic for fleeting Instagram clout.  What a wonderful example of a human being she is.

That's not even funny, that's farking disgusting.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Peki: Well, two reasons I'll still be wearing one, and making my son wear one too:

1) Reminds ppl to keep the fark away, because *I* might be the one who's sick

2) Reminds ppl to not touch their faces

So. Yeah. Don't care. Still wearing it. At least it's public way of saying "I give a shiat about you and your family".

The ones that don't wear a mask easily self-select out of your dating pool.


Well f*cking said.

The mask is not for your protection: it is for others.

If everyone wears a mask and washes their filthy meat hooks, we'll be over this in no time.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wademh: Today's word is Attenuate. Or if you prefer a smaller word, try reduce.

Not being 100% effective does not mean it doesn't work to reduce the spread. And it's certainly more effective than nothing.


Exactly. "Ineffective" as in not providing 100% filtration (which should be obvious), but they still reduce the spread of the virus away from the mask (which should also be obvious). The study confirms those obvious facts, and quantifies the reduction in some very specific conditions (strong coughing, with no mitigation like coughing into an elbow, around 20 cm (8 inches) in front of the cough), with a sample size of 2 for cotton masks, and 3 for surgical masks.

Notably, the 2-ply reusable cotton mask reduced the viral load of a cough by more than a factor of 10 in both samples (the viral load is given in log copies/mL) .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Huh.  Somehow this part of the quote keeps getting missed.

"In conclusion, both surgical and cotton masks seem to be ineffective in preventing the dissemination of SARS-CoV-2 from the coughs of patients with COVID-19 to the environment and external mask surface. "
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

You forget the  goggles. And hoodie.
And maybe just avoid coughing and maybe idiots should not cough on people, killing them randomly
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So normal people wearing a mask, which may or may not work, is practical and better than nothing.

But medical doctors prescribing hydrochloroquine/Z-Paks, which may or may not work, to try to save people's lives is an outrage.

OK...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: wejash: Be clear though. They're saying that someone with the virus AND coughing thru the mask can still spread it.

That's not necessarily going to mean it will project as far. And if you are symptomatic (i.e. coughing), you should not be around other people as a precaution anyway.

Even if the masks only improve mitigation by a few percentage points over all, it should be tried.

The only risk I imagine with the mask recommendation is that some people decide if you wrap a bandana around your face, it's all good and party hardy. (Looking at you, Vegas.)

OK, I'll ignore what the doctors are saying and run with this.


My take away is coughing people are really being  asses if their out and about Killing random dumbasses that can't stay home.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

You get pink eye and that has been associated with worse lung problems when having the c-19
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

So people are more willing to wear weird gear then they are willing to avoid each other it doesn't make sense to me because people sure are good at avoiding me
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: .

Hurrdurr
"This experiment did not include N95 masks and does not reflect the actual transmission of infection from patients with COVID-19 wearing different types of masks. We do not know whether masks shorten the travel distance of droplets during coughing. Further study is needed to recommend whether face masks decrease transmission of virus from asymptomatic individuals or those with suspected COVID-19 who are not coughing. "


But the only way to find that out would actually in all likelihood be legal at least in the United States


I hope.

maybe we can ask some people on death row if they'd take a pardon for being part of the experiment????
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Xzano: Reducing the blast radius is always preferable.

Attenuation is your friend, unless you are trying to broadcast, then it is a fiend.


Not coffee on other people's is your friend
 
