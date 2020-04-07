 Skip to content
(Defense News)   Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly issues sincere "I'm sorry if you were offended" faux-pology as he senses impending Full Support™ of the Commander in Chief   (defensenews.com) divider line
38
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The captain said that he violated chain of command because he knew his superiors would not approve of his public hysterics.  That may be the result of naivety for a seaman apprentice, but that is just willful stupidity for the captain of an aircraft carrier, and the Navy should not tolerate that kind of disregard for the chain of command from such a critical role.
 
AurizenDarkstar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a Blue Falcon comes back with a 'sorry, not sorry' 'apology'?

What a surprise.
 
rudemix
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
This guy is a piece of garbage. Fortunately for him doing the wrong thing is the right thing under trump.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"Let me be clear: I do not think Captain Brett Crozier is naïve nor stupid"

You LITERALLY said he was naive or stupid.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Because the standard Trump prenup includes a summary disinheritance is any offspring that joins either the military or the peace corps people are shocked at his abuse of our military.
 
grchunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When did Malcolm Gladwell become Secretary of the Navy?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not exactly a lot of Jean-Luc Picards in this navy
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This idiot is the Acting Secretary, but he really wants to direct.
 
advex101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If he were in uniform he would be most likely to be fragged by friendly fire.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

nobody asked you, dumbass
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wank motion dot jpg.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The next line is "the alternative is he did this deliberately," which he obviously did because he deliberately stopped the navy from killing his men for no reason
 
advex101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

He valued the lives of his subordinates more than the feelings of his superiors.  What was he thinking?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

not sure if serious or just a naive and stupid Trump supporter.
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He served on active duty in the United States Navy as a helicopter pilot and spent seven years as a U.S. Navy officer.

There's the problem, he's a washed out helicopter pilot.  He still mad he didn't make the cut for fighter jets.... k/dar
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

🙄
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Maybe a seriously naive and stupid Trumpanzee?

Oh wow, was that ever redundant.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

From the original speech: "He was A, too naive or too stupid to be the commanding officer of a ship like this. The alternative is that he did this on purpose. And that's a serious violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which you are all familiar with." ... "It was betrayal." ... "Because it is the mission of the ship that matters. You all know this. But in my view, your Captain lost sight of this and he compromised critical information about your status intentionally to draw greater attention to your situation

By clarifying he knows he's not naive or stupid, I think he's clarifying that he meant it's the alternative: that Crozier intentionally betrayed his country (or at least various elements of the navy) and committed a crime.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

T Baggins: By clarifying he knows he's not naive or stupid, I think he's clarifying that he meant it's the alternative: that Crozier intentionally betrayed his country (or at least various elements of the navy) and committed a crime.


🙄
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How is this possible? Our No confidence zero responsibility President only picks the best people.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I've been searching for the past 10 minutes. I can't seem to find any quote from him that says "I violated chain of command because I knew my superiors would not approve of my public hysterics". Surely some moron Trump-supporting idiot wouldn't just makeup a quote and try to pass it off as fact. Oh wait...
 
OMFG Help Us
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wonder how many current and retired Navy people would pay good money to help give Modly a 'soap sock salute'?
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If Modly had told the truth:

"I'm a petty asshole. That's why I got this job. My boss is a petty asshole who never does his own dirty work so he needed a petty asshole who was willing to get his hands dirty, that's me. I'm not really in charge of anything except managing up by carrying out the petty wishes of my petty asshole boss. All he cares about is making himself look good and all I care about is trying to polish his turd. You plebes can get farked or die, we don't care as long as it doesn't reflect badly on the boss."
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Citation needed.
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Maybe you just aren't very good at research.

https://www.businessinsider.com/brett​-​crozier-emailed-coronavirus-letter-war​ning-panicking-2020-4
 
stoolpigeon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

T Baggins: betrayed his country (or at least various elements of the navy)


Calling out what is effectively murder is not betrayal. Not following illegal orders is legal. This has been true for such a very long time.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

By clarifying he knows he's not naive or stupid, I think he's clarifying that he meant it's the alternative: that Crozier intentionally betrayed his country (or at least various elements of the navy) and committed a crime.


Cool. Then Crozier should demand a court martial. Let's get all of this out in the open.
 
stoolpigeon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: Maybe you just aren't very good at research.


Your linked article proves that Hey Nurse! is correct. It states that this entire of Modly doing it out of panic and because his superior would say no is Modly's creation.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

He said he was naive, stupid or a dirty leakier.  He was pointing out he knew it was number 3 all a long.
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LOLOK.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

He was "supporting and defending the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic". It's hardly his fault that his superiors were the enemies intent on killing and/or incapacitating his crew by ignoring the problem.

In matters of life or death the correct thing to do is address the problem and worry about the consequences later. He did the correct thing and the apathetic morons that didn't care until he made them look bad are super butthurt about being publicly exposed for what they are.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

It's a troll that outed itself when it couldn't tell the difference between Florida and Mexico City.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

still doesn't say what you said it says. He believed his superiors would bury it, which they confirmed they would have. It had nothing to do with 'public hysterics'. I'm still waiting to see the quote you said he said. Show me "The captain said that he violated chain of command because he knew his superiors would not approve of his public hysterics".It doesn't exist. Look - I'm ex-military. The guy did break the rules - and he knew he was breaking them. But he felt he had to break them because this administration is burying the truth to save trump's fat ass. He willingly put himself on the block to save his crew. That's not public hysterics. That's getting his message where it needed to be because trump and his asskissers can't handle the truth. What he did was not the correct way to do it, but a whole lot of young sailors and their families are probably really happy he did. And it's a farking shame a man had to give up his life and career because some old idiot shoots the messenger every single time and can't handle criticism.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

He had a choice, from sitting in the front seat, to witnessing no significant urgency being brought to his request and being unable to treat his shipmates or making a public stink. Either way, he was going to be fired - in the first case when shipmates died or because of said public stink. It was an easy choice. I have no idea how watching shipmates suffer and die is "the better choice".
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LOLOK.


Then cite the portion that says what you imagine it says, motherfarker. Do it biatch.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

It's a troll that outed itself when it couldn't tell the difference between Florida and Mexico City.


Damn...I had forgotten all about that one.

And it took like six people to convince him, too.
 
OMFG Help Us
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Raise your hand if you want to be a Navy Recruiter now!
 
