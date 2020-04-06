 Skip to content
(Twitter)   All of those federal "Air Bridge" flights of PPE from China? They're delivering the supplies to private companies, who then auction them off to states at the highest possible price
4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph
4 hours ago  
In short form, here's what happening:

1. Feds use taxpayer $ to buy PPE from China and other foreign sources.
2. Feds take delivery, then resell it to private companies (mostly handpicked by Jared).
3. Private companies then resell it auction style to states, who are using taxpayer $ to make the purchase.


TLDR: We are paying TWICE for PPE that we desperately need, and that's before the inevitable price war in an auction scenario.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph
3 hours ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: In short form, here's what happening:

1. Feds use taxpayer $ to buy PPE from China and other foreign sources.
2. Feds take delivery, then resell it to private companies (mostly handpicked by Jared).
3. Private companies then resell it auction style to states, who are using taxpayer $ to make the purchase.


TLDR: We are paying TWICE for PPE that we desperately need, and that's before the inevitable price war in an auction scenario.



Bonus: If you look in the tweet thread that follows TFA, you'll note that Josh Marshall points out that JUST LAST WEEKEND a collection of five such private companies were given an instant anti-trust waver for all related activies to this. Gee, how timely of the Feds.
 
Action Replay Nick
3 hours ago  
This hearkens back to the days of our forefathers, when America would buy our cannons to fight the British from the very British who lived here. And they owned people. Don't you see how this is better than $15/hr minimum wage, you idiot libs?
 
Daniel Boone's Farm
3 hours ago  
My friend, who is in the Marines, told me SURPRISE SURPRISE.  At what point does the public stand up.  All Ive seen is an amazon strike where anyone who wants money took their jobs.  An uber walkout same thing.  The time to rise has been engaged.  Faking support while filling someone elses job is a farking disgrace.  Instacart has a whole new supply of stooges who have no idea they are being led to slaughter.  When do we get to the point the weak organize and the rich die?
 
sparkeyjames
3 hours ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: My friend, who is in the Marines, told me SURPRISE SURPRISE.  At what point does the public stand up.  All Ive seen is an amazon strike where anyone who wants money took their jobs.  An uber walkout same thing.  The time to rise has been engaged.  Faking support while filling someone elses job is a farking disgrace.  Instacart has a whole new supply of stooges who have no idea they are being led to slaughter.  When do we get to the point the weak organize and the rich die?


When enough of us peons die that the military can be brought in to suppress the rebellion. Yes of course it's to late then. Well we should have done something sooner LIKE VOTE.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph
3 hours ago  

sparkeyjames: Daniel Boone's Farm: My friend, who is in the Marines, told me SURPRISE SURPRISE.  At what point does the public stand up.  All Ive seen is an amazon strike where anyone who wants money took their jobs.  An uber walkout same thing.  The time to rise has been engaged.  Faking support while filling someone elses job is a farking disgrace.  Instacart has a whole new supply of stooges who have no idea they are being led to slaughter.  When do we get to the point the weak organize and the rich die?

When enough of us peons die that the military can be brought in to suppress the rebellion. Yes of course it's to late then. Well we should have done something sooner LIKE VOTE.


Voting no longer applicable in Wisconsin, as it is a one-party state now.
 
Markoff_Cheney
3 hours ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: In short form, here's what happening:

1. Feds use taxpayer $ to buy PPE from China and other foreign sources.
2. Feds take delivery, then resell it to private companies (mostly handpicked by Jared).
3. Private companies then resell it auction style to states, who are using taxpayer $ to make the purchase.


TLDR: We are paying TWICE for PPE that we desperately need, and that's before the inevitable price war in an auction scenario.


And people need to be executed for crimes against humanity for this shiat.
It is hard to read the news daily now, things are getting so farking dark.
 
iToad
3 hours ago  
The people getting even richer off this crap have nothing to fear. Trump, Jared, the GOP, and all of Trumpistan have their backs.

Not only is it legal, it's the free market at work.
 
powhound
3 hours ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: My friend, who is in the Marines, told me SURPRISE SURPRISE.  At what point does the public stand up.  All Ive seen is an amazon strike where anyone who wants money took their jobs.  An uber walkout same thing.  The time to rise has been engaged.  Faking support while filling someone elses job is a farking disgrace.  Instacart has a whole new supply of stooges who have no idea they are being led to slaughter.  When do we get to the point the weak organize and the rich die?


The military could put a stop to this tomorrow. They won't, but they could. I'm not sure that would be better or worse than the current "do nothing" approach though. The fallout would be huge. The citizens of this country probably won't do anything until there is no longer food on their families. But at that point the ones who are starving (the non-white ones) will be shipped off to camps to be watched over by your Marine buddy. All able-bodied white citizens who are not gainfully employed will be inducted into the Army or "offered" jobs in the production of military weapons.

Sound familiar? We aren't all that many steps away from that scenario. Tread cautiously.
 
bloobeary
2 hours ago  
A lot of people need to die in prison, and Jared should the first one arrested.
I cannot wait until this presidency is over so everyone involved in it can go to jail.
 
Markoff_Cheney
2 hours ago  

bloobeary: A lot of people need to die in prison, and Jared should the first one arrested.
I cannot wait until this presidency is over so everyone involved in it can go to jail.


They need to be shot or hanged with a live video feed that takes over all stations just like Trump's shiatty pressers that are causing more harm than not speaking at all.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
2 hours ago  

Markoff_Cheney: bloobeary: A lot of people need to die in prison, and Jared should the first one arrested.
I cannot wait until this presidency is over so everyone involved in it can go to jail.

They need to be shot or hanged with a live video feed that takes over all stations just like Trump's shiatty pressers that are causing more harm than not speaking at all.


Netflix could do it and call it Grifter King.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
2 hours ago  

bloobeary: A lot of people need to die in prison, and Jared should the first one arrested.
I cannot wait until this presidency is over so everyone involved in it can go to jail.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vrax
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph
2 hours ago  

powhound: Daniel Boone's Farm: My friend, who is in the Marines, told me SURPRISE SURPRISE.  At what point does the public stand up.  All Ive seen is an amazon strike where anyone who wants money took their jobs.  An uber walkout same thing.  The time to rise has been engaged.  Faking support while filling someone elses job is a farking disgrace.  Instacart has a whole new supply of stooges who have no idea they are being led to slaughter.  When do we get to the point the weak organize and the rich die?

The military could put a stop to this tomorrow. They won't, but they could. I'm not sure that would be better or worse than the current "do nothing" approach though. The fallout would be huge. The citizens of this country probably won't do anything until there is no longer food on their families. But at that point the ones who are starving (the non-white ones) will be shipped off to camps to be watched over by your Marine buddy. All able-bodied white citizens who are not gainfully employed will be inducted into the Army or "offered" jobs in the production of military weapons.

Sound familiar? We aren't all that many steps away from that scenario. Tread cautiously.


At this point we're likely less than 20 years away from this:

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph
1 hour ago  

Action Replay Nick: This hearkens back to the days of our forefathers, when America would buy our cannons to fight the British from the very British who lived here. And they owned people. Don't you see how this is better than $15/hr minimum wage, you idiot libs?


I have to admit, at first glance I thought this was a Mike Lowell post.

Well played.  ;)
 
puffy999
1 hour ago  
People are going to die over this.

I am not talking about the virus.
 
Pincy
1 hour ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: In short form, here's what happening:

1. Feds use taxpayer $ to buy PPE from China and other foreign sources.
2. Feds take delivery, then resell it to private companies (mostly handpicked by Jared).
3. Private companies then resell it auction style to states, who are using taxpayer $ to make the purchase.


TLDR: We are paying TWICE for PPE that we desperately need, and that's before the inevitable price war in an auction scenario.


It's the American Way!!!
 
CNichols
1 hour ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: In short form, here's what happening:

1. Feds use taxpayer $ to buy PPE from China and other foreign sources.
2. Feds take delivery, then resell it to private companies (mostly handpicked by Jared).
3. Private companies then resell it auction style to states, who are using taxpayer $ to make the purchase.


TLDR: We are paying TWICE for PPE that we desperately need, and that's before the inevitable price war in an auction scenario.


That is some exceptionally and impressively comprehensive grift.

/how is this not wildly illegal?
 
fragMasterFlash
1 hour ago  
I'd like to see Dr Fauci slug Jared Kushner in the face during a 'rona briefing over this. Lets hope he has a roll of quarters in his hand when he does that.
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: My friend, who is in the Marines, told me SURPRISE SURPRISE.  At what point does the public stand up.  All Ive seen is an amazon strike where anyone who wants money took their jobs.  An uber walkout same thing.  The time to rise has been engaged.  Faking support while filling someone elses job is a farking disgrace.  Instacart has a whole new supply of stooges who have no idea they are being led to slaughter.  When do we get to the point the weak organize and the rich die?


When people stop believing that they too can be rich one day
 
MythDragon
1 hour ago  
Why aren't heads rolling? Like into a pachinko style board where each state has a basket, and whatever basket the head of the person who profited off this, that state gets some PPE.
 
Smoking GNU
1 hour ago  

sparkeyjames: Daniel Boone's Farm: My friend, who is in the Marines, told me SURPRISE SURPRISE.  At what point does the public stand up.  All Ive seen is an amazon strike where anyone who wants money took their jobs.  An uber walkout same thing.  The time to rise has been engaged.  Faking support while filling someone elses job is a farking disgrace.  Instacart has a whole new supply of stooges who have no idea they are being led to slaughter.  When do we get to the point the weak organize and the rich die?

When enough of us peons die that the military can be brought in to suppress the rebellion. Yes of course it's to late then. Well we should have done something sooner LIKE VOTE.


But her emails.
 
Znuh
1 hour ago  
So in other words, they farking went to jared.
 
Peki
1 hour ago  

CNichols: /how is this not wildly illegal?


Are you sure it's not and the Trump admin isn't just doing it anyway?

/true US capitalism: do whatever you want and can get away with until you are caught, then pay the fine and keep doing it anyway
 
mikefinch
1 hour ago  
so what i'm hearing is that capitalism is working out great.
 
Uranus
1 hour ago  
16 grifts ♪ whaddaya get ?♫
1 day older ♫ and closer to death♪

/USA! USA!
 
Johnny_Canuck
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adamatari
1 hour ago  
The invisible hand decides who lives and dies, as is proper and correct, and somebody makes a fat buck off it, as is only just because if you can't get rich in America, then there is no meaning to America.

The market is holy, the scripture is whatever the news - owned by billionaires - says is acceptable, and your value is measured in dollars as net worth.
 
6nome
1 hour ago  
Now I'm seriously on the fence about participating in and supporting hypercapitalism.
 
Bennie Crabtree
1 hour ago  
What if the goal is not price? What if the goal is delay?

Americans are taught to always think in terms of price. To game the American military and political mind, make them think that it is about price. But if you accomplish your goal through delay, the act of selling and supply chain completely camouflages delay.
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

mikefinch: so what i'm hearing is that capitalism is working out great.


It works out for some people unfortunately most of the time it is at the expense of other people
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

adamatari: The invisible hand decides who lives and dies, as is proper and correct, and somebody makes a fat buck off it, as is only just because if you can't get rich in America, then there is no meaning to America.

The market is holy, the scripture is whatever the news - owned by billionaires - says is acceptable, and your value is measured in dollars as net worth.


And this is somehow better than death panels
 
Salmon
1 hour ago  
CDN CSB:

Our media is stating that your President has refused PPE shipments to our country.

I have no confirmation of this and I do NOT believe my local media, I'm about to smoke more  things to clear my mind and I've determined that you Fark folks are my best and most  reliable source of information.

Can you please send DJ Dan, Too Short, Kid Sensation, Claude Von Stroke up while we work through this?

We could use those guys right now, please

Thank you - one little tiny part of Canada
 
Majin_Buu
54 minutes ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: sparkeyjames: Daniel Boone's Farm: My friend, who is in the Marines, told me SURPRISE SURPRISE.  At what point does the public stand up.  All Ive seen is an amazon strike where anyone who wants money took their jobs.  An uber walkout same thing.  The time to rise has been engaged.  Faking support while filling someone elses job is a farking disgrace.  Instacart has a whole new supply of stooges who have no idea they are being led to slaughter.  When do we get to the point the weak organize and the rich die?

When enough of us peons die that the military can be brought in to suppress the rebellion. Yes of course it's to late then. Well we should have done something sooner LIKE VOTE.

Voting no longer applicable in Wisconsin, as it is a one-party state now.


Yeah, the Wisconsin sect of the American Taliban was pretty butthurt that we finally got rid of the droopy eyed albatross puppet known as Scott Walker. Hell hath no fury like a clan of non-working trust fund sluts scorned.
 
shaggai
53 minutes ago  
America's Arab spring is long overdue, should have happened after the 2000 election. It ain't going to happen. The government of this country is permanently broke.
 
Trocadero
49 minutes ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: powhound: Daniel Boone's Farm: My friend, who is in the Marines, told me SURPRISE SURPRISE.  At what point does the public stand up.  All Ive seen is an amazon strike where anyone who wants money took their jobs.  An uber walkout same thing.  The time to rise has been engaged.  Faking support while filling someone elses job is a farking disgrace.  Instacart has a whole new supply of stooges who have no idea they are being led to slaughter.  When do we get to the point the weak organize and the rich die?

The military could put a stop to this tomorrow. They won't, but they could. I'm not sure that would be better or worse than the current "do nothing" approach though. The fallout would be huge. The citizens of this country probably won't do anything until there is no longer food on their families. But at that point the ones who are starving (the non-white ones) will be shipped off to camps to be watched over by your Marine buddy. All able-bodied white citizens who are not gainfully employed will be inducted into the Army or "offered" jobs in the production of military weapons.

Sound familiar? We aren't all that many steps away from that scenario. Tread cautiously.

At this point we're likely less than 20 years away from this:

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 500x375]


That episode(s) was set four years from now.
 
Archie Goodwin
48 minutes ago  
How hard would it be to organise a GoFundMe for a flight of pitchforks, torches and guillotines?

Asking for an increasingly fed up populace.
 
dbaggins
44 minutes ago  

Johnny_Canuck: [Fark user image 425x496]



That farking picture contains nobody from the Trump administration.   It is a perfect pile of bothsiderism crap.
 
buravirgil
44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
43 minutes ago  
Whats that? Price gouging during a declared emergency?


Those companies are going to be bankrupt by SAGs
 
dbaggins
39 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Whats that? Price gouging during a declared emergency?


Those companies are going to be bankrupt by SAGs


The Trump White House will indemnify all of those companies against any such legal actions under emergency powers.    None of Jared's friends will end up charged with anything.
 
Trocadero
39 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Johnny_Canuck: [Fark user image 425x496]


That farking picture contains nobody from the Trump administration.   It is a perfect pile of bothsiderism crap.


To be fair, McConnell does everything Trump wants him to do.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
38 minutes ago  
It's great to see those Commies have climbed aboard the money train!
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
37 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I'd like to see Dr Fauci slug Jared Kushner in the face during a 'rona briefing over this. Lets hope he has a roll of quarters in his hand when he does that.


I'll pay his bail.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
36 minutes ago  
Well is beyond f*cked up.

I'm never getting the isopropyl alcohol I need, am I?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
36 minutes ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: My friend, who is in the Marines, told me SURPRISE SURPRISE.  At what point does the public stand up.  All Ive seen is an amazon strike where anyone who wants money took their jobs.  An uber walkout same thing.  The time to rise has been engaged.  Faking support while filling someone elses job is a farking disgrace.  Instacart has a whole new supply of stooges who have no idea they are being led to slaughter.  When do we get to the point the weak organize and the rich die?


It's almost as if this opportunity was orchestrated...
 
buravirgil
33 minutes ago  
THE MEDIUM IS THE MESSAGE

image.spreadshirtmedia.comView Full Size

TV IS

WE ARE

Slacker(1991)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
30 minutes ago  
So who's gonna be the first outlet to get yelled at by Trump for bringing this up at tomorrow's press conference?
 
