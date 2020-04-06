 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Trump's aggressive advocacy of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 has divided the medical community into two camps, one saying "We don't know if it works," and another saying "We don't know if it works... DUMBASS"   (nytimes.com) divider line
8
    More: Awkward, Vice President of the United States, President of the United States, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, President, Rudy Giuliani, Mehmet Oz, Doctor Who, Andrew Cuomo  
•       •       •

146 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2020 at 3:30 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hopefully they come to an agreement where either way it doesn't matter, this was an attempt to make another friend rich.  As long as they testify at his trial for treason, and also at the senators who were tipped off to invest in this gruesome death plot, who cares.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Thank you everybody who continues to support Trump I hope you enjoy all the funerals
 
fusillade762
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Major Producer of Hydroxychloroquine Once Paid Michael Cohen Hefty Sum for Access to Trump
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So far, all of the "evidence" I've seen for chloroquine efficacy is indistinguishable from the "witch doctor effect."

You get sick.  Witch doctor does a dance and shakes his rattle.  You get better.

https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Correla​t​ion_does_not_imply_causation

Also see: "The plural of anecdote is not data."
 
Cormee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If anecdotal evidence suggests it may be of use it at least warrants trials, anything at this stage. That foaming simpleton needs to shut the hell up about it though.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No double blind, no placebos. These drugs are being shipped out by the thousands.  Have fun.
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So what do the Italian newspapers have to say what's up in their hood?
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He wants people to go back to work asap and this is the only thing available.
Real medications/vaccines won't be available for at least a few months, considering the time it takes to come up with them, test, etc. That's too long for him.

I think he's going to be freaking out more and more as these days continue.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.