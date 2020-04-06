 Skip to content
(The Hill)   The Cathedral of St.John the Divine is New York City's largest gothic cathedral. And in a few days it will be New York City's largest gothic field hospital   (thehill.com) divider line
275 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2020 at 5:31 AM



Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's one of the biggest in the world.

I am fortunate that I got to visit it.   I was thinking about it when I heard about this earlier.   The nave is huge and magnificent.   I wondered what it would be like to lay on a hospital bed/cot looking up at that.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will finally fulfill a useful function.

Nice.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: It's one of the biggest in the world.

I am fortunate that I got to visit it.   I was thinking about it when I heard about this earlier.   The nave is huge and magnificent.   I wondered what it would be like to lay on a hospital bed/cot looking up at that.


Well you'll be in a climate controlled tent, so basically like camping.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...since the bombing of Dresden, Norwich has boasted the most pre-Reformation churches in the world"

ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The nurses, though....

kendelrio
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ArcadianRefugee: The nurses, though....

[4.bp.blogspot.com image 600x800]


