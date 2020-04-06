 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Trump pushes drugs on Boris Johnson. Has sent them to London and contacted all of his doctors   (theguardian.com) divider line
32
    More: Facepalm, Prime minister, Pharmacology, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Donald Trump, White House, Medicine, pharmaceutical companies, The Guardian  
•       •       •

621 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2020 at 6:29 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Well it's better than seizing masks headed for their shore. And at least we're helping an ally. (I think that's helping. Unless 45 pushes some bizarre 'cure.' And experimental treatments are hopefully a last resort, no?)
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I really wish someone with the time and skill would do one of those "Trump's head on people in movies" with Trump as Doc Terminus, Pence as Hoagie, news people as the critics in the beginning (and Pink as the guy with Pink hair), and all his sycophants as the marks at the end. Candace Owens would be perfect as the lone black lady. I wish I had the skills or time.

Passamashloddy
Youtube n6MZ8nPm5s4
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Christ, what an asshole! How about you worry about doing your own farking job and let his doctors treat him.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Stop trying to turn people into lab rats to push whatever cockamamie treatments "Dr" Drew and "Dr" Oz have mentioned on Fox News.
This f*cking country is a goddamn joke. I'm either too drunk or not drunk enough to deal with this sh*t tonight. FFS.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
US president doesn't name companies or treatments, but says they have arrived in London already

Yeah, he's lying. He didn't do anything.

/Somehow, I think Boris would approve
//Christ, what an asshole
///Both of them, but mostly Trump
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I think he likely was already receiving the drug.  I am not a fan, I think Boris Johnson is a blight on humanity and a menace to society but I had double pneumonia 10 years ago and I am honestly on the edge of my seat hoping he gets better.  When you are flat on your back and shove those tubes down your throat no amount of fentanyl and versed will make a difference.  I was on a ventilator for 100 hours and for three months I would wake up with flashbacks.  That shiat going down your throat, you can't breathe, that is why they do it,, makes you feel like on top of choking on your own someone is choking you.  My thoughts go out to the Prime Minister and I wish him a quick recovery, this is hell on earth.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Action Replay Nick: I really wish someone with the time and skill would do one of those "Trump's head on people in movies" with Trump as Doc Terminus, Pence as Hoagie, news people as the critics in the beginning (and Pink as the guy with Pink hair), and all his sycophants as the marks at the end. Candace Owens would be perfect as the lone black lady. I wish I had the skills or time.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/n6MZ8nPm​5s4?start=1]


Quosamapotty.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
If this is interpreted as an act of war and James Bond is sent to take care of Trump, well, I understand.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
You don't need anything fancy, you can just use fish medicine. I think there's a pet shop in Notlob.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Polonium?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh God he's trying to kill the head of the UK.

Probably forgetting that they're kind of his friend.
 
Gig103 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Christ, what an asshole! How about you worry about doing your own farking job and let his doctors treat him.


He has to double down on the party line of "socialized medicine is bad". Now when BoJo is better he can lie to his base that America cured him.
 
chewd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Boris lives in the UK... he already has access to the "good" sudafed.
 
Trik
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Here's hoping Trump catches it.
 
Dakai
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

puffy999: Oh God he's trying to kill the head of the UK.

Probably forgetting that they're kind of his friend.


Narrators voice: Trump has no friends
 
HairBolus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All doctors appreciate back seat drivers, don't they?
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Boris is going to end up dying from aquarium cleaners, isn't he?
 
sleep lack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My understanding is that the antiviral treatments only really works well early in the infection, not so much 10 days in when the body is saturated with virus...  or am I wrong?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If he's going to such lengths, maybe he sincerely believes those anti-malaria drugs are a cure, and maybe there's little ulterior motive.

Even if that were the case, it's still a wreckless assumption, without extensive trials.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: You don't need anything fancy, you can just use fish medicine. I think there's a pet shop in Notlob.


Is that by Nilbog?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Meh, Borris is likely already dead.

Trickle info, let people get used to the idea that his health is failing, taking a downturn... and alas, after a few days, we regret to announce.

It's an easier pill for the masses to swallow then 'Whoops, your PM just coded'.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No matter what, if BoJo lives, someone will say it's because of the intervention, BoJo himself might say it after buying some stock and then announcing the curative effects, even if he never took anything more than Tylenol.

And if he goes the other way, then someone will twist it into "if only he was given this miracle cure" and panicked people who listen to politicians for medical advice start screaming for it.

/What a timeline
/"Don't you think he looks tired?"
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: ArkPanda: You don't need anything fancy, you can just use fish medicine. I think there's a pet shop in Notlob.

Is that by Nilbog?


You know how I know you don't watch Monty Python? Or are at the very least ignoring it?
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Meh, Borris is likely already dead.

Trickle info, let people get used to the idea that his health is failing, taking a downturn... and alas, after a few days, we regret to announce.

It's an easier pill for the masses to swallow then 'Whoops, your PM just coded'.


Maybe preparing for his regeneration into the spawn his girlfriend is carrying so that he can be PM in 2060 or so.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And when Boris keels over and drops dead trump* will take twice the dosage to prove its safe.

Bwahahaha
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
OK here's a hypothetical scenario/fanfic:

Donnie* sends over these experimental drugs.
Boris' doctors against better judgement administer them to Boris.
Boris promptly dies.
The UK then declares war on the USA. (Again.)

Smooth move Donnie*.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Right now in an intensive care ward lies a poor soul trapped in their own personal hell. They're laying in a hospital bed hooked up to a ventilator and various machines, unable to tell their new roommate, Boris, to piss off for being such a shiat human being.
 
alitaki
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Are there any legal ramifications of Trump sending experimental drugs should they kill the British PM?
 
alitaki
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I mean ultimately it comes down to his doctor's decision to use them but I can't imagine that would be good for US/UK relations.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Trump: I have asked US pharma CEOs to offer Johnson experimental Covid-19 treatments

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Archie Goodwin: OK here's a hypothetical scenario/fanfic:

Donnie* sends over these experimental drugs.
Boris' doctors against better judgement administer them to Boris.
Boris promptly dies.
The UK then declares war on the USA. (Again.)

Smooth move Donnie*.


does that mean we get to burn The Whitehouse down again?
asking for a friend
 
Snarfangel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.