(CTV News)   Coronavirus? Canada will have Nunavut   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
7
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I understand correctly it is very isolated so not too many people come in and out of there to begin with.
 
Corneille
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nunavut? ....Inuit.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, eh to late
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zero cases is still a significant percentage of the population.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I guess someone finally made Trump understand that the necessary pulp material that goes into the masks actually comes from Canada.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
All hail living in the frozen arse end of nowhere!

Where a stranger coming into town is something you talk about for the next year.

Where supplies are only trucked in on ice roads for a few months a year.

Where the sun literally doesn't shine.

Where I think I'd rather eat the end of a shotgun than go on living there.
 
Farxist Marxist [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A virus is no match for a pissed-off polar bear.
 
