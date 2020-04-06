 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Tonight on Paul's Memory Bank is Week 2 of 2 hours of songs whose titles begin with the letter "W". The fun begins at 8PM EDT   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the alternate Live365 link.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See you guys in Wone hour!
 
KingKauff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weather Report Suite would be nice since it is supposedly spring. I think.  The weather can't make up it's mind.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingKauff: Weather Report Suite would be nice since it is supposedly spring. I think.  The weather can't make up it's mind.


man, o love a fretless bass
 
KingKauff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: KingKauff: Weather Report Suite would be nice since it is supposedly spring. I think.  The weather can't make up it's mind.

man, o love a fretless bass


I was talking about the Grateful Dead song.  I think you're think about Jaco, which I wasn't, but now I am and am all "hell yeah!"
 
kkinnison [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Keep getting too busy at home to remember to listen

Not today!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
WertTheFerk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good evening Paul. You make my Monday evenings.

And here comes Beetlebombbbbbb!
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We Gotta Get Out of This Place
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tuning in now.  Bathsalt and Big Chungus.
 
WertTheFerk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hi Lorelle. Remember seeing you on here last week and Paul played a song for you. Hope you enjoy his broadcast like I do. I'm only 3 weeks into this (no excuse).
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ray Charles is the king!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WertTheFerk: Hi Lorelle. Remember seeing you on here last week and Paul played a song for you. Hope you enjoy his broadcast like I do. I'm only 3 weeks into this (no excuse).


It is customary to play (if it fits the theme of the week) a Moody Blues track for the Mrs and an Elton track for Lorelle
 
