(NBC 10 New England)   Governor of Rhode Island makes COVID-19 testing free to all RI citizens without doctor's referral. No word on how many football fields that is   (turnto10.com) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's excellent news.

The US---everywhere, actually---needs comprehensive testing to have a chance of getting COVID-19 under control.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The last story I saw on here about a test center opening up ran out of tests rather quickly, hopefully they can keep up now.
 
Salmon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MikeyFuccon: That's excellent news.

The US---everywhere, actually---needs comprehensive testing to have a chance of getting COVID-19 under control.


every once in awhile there's a post on Fark that makes me completely proud to be a part of this community.

@mikey, preach the word brother or sister and make this gospel.

Please.
 
