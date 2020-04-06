 Skip to content
(Forbes)   This is not good   (forbes.com)
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And this is exactly why there will be a second wave in America. The moment numbers decline Trump will demand everything be opened and all the asymptomatic people will infect another group and the entire thing will start over.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They eased their restrictions.  There were tons of people at the Great Wall today.  MAYBE, this will show Trump that he should not be in any rush to reopen America.

Maybe.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: They eased their restrictions.  There were tons of people at the Great Wall today.  MAYBE, this will show Trump that he should not be in any rush to reopen America.

Maybe.


Who are we kidding? All that is necessary to divine his course of action is to think of the appropriate response, and then assume he will do the polar opposite.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Anenu: And this is exactly why there will be a second wave in America. The moment numbers decline Trump will demand everything be opened and all the asymptomatic people will infect another group and the entire thing will start over.


There is going to be more cases everywhere. Germany is planning to open next week I think it is. Everyone is gonna have to be careful but we will have to live with this somewhat. Best case we get herd immunity in 18 months every single epidemiologist, economist, and security professionals will tell you being isolated for that long isn't feasible.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder why cases are up again in China?
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Agreed. A website which requires turning off ad blockers in order to view is not good.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I wonder why cases are up again in China?
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x384]


You should see it during rush hour.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anenu: And this is exactly why there will be a second wave in America. The moment numbers decline Trump will demand everything be opened and all the asymptomatic people will infect another group and the entire thing will start over.


Trump is killing us all! even the Chjinese!
 
phrawgh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but China doesn't have a compassionate God with unconditional love on their side like America does. But we all best get our ass to the churches on Sunday or He may change His mind!
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of this is due to insufficient testing and CCP cooking the numbers to make them look better.
We' ll have more testing at this point in our COVID trajectory.

Then the hard part everywhere will be to get asymptomatic carriers to self quarantine.  Some wont do it.
 
seanpg71 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be nice if this went down to zero.  But really?  Forbes is worried about that 39 vs the 30 the day before?

en.wikipedia.orgView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they make joke? What's the big deal?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Animatronik: Part of this is due to insufficient testing and CCP cooking the numbers to make them look better.
We' ll have more testing at this point in our COVID trajectory.

Then the hard part everywhere will be to get asymptomatic carriers to self quarantine.  Some wont do it.


They will if you pay them. But, we're not smart enough in this nation to pay people.
I don't get how will this country is all about money but the moment someone needs to be paid to do something that's when we don't want to pay them.
Case in point we don't want to pay 15 an hour minimum wage
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me give you all a little piece of advice I used to give my impromptu sparring partners as a survival tip.

If you get hit, stay the fu#k down.


Your life depends on it.


That being said, if you feel so inclined to go to a trump rally, cross burning, church, church camp, vacation bible school, whatever. Please attend. Do not let me hold you back.
Life is full of choices
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
17-23 months.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Mugato: Walker: I wonder why cases are up again in China?
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x384]

You should see it during rush hour.


I assume you meant "lush hour" and are being racist.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Anenu: And this is exactly why there will be a second wave in America. The moment numbers decline Trump will demand everything be opened and all the asymptomatic people will infect another group and the entire thing will start over.


But honestly, isn't this a predictable aspect in the planned approach? Most of society will be exposed eventually.  We are staggering that exposure through isolation
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Mugato: Walker: I wonder why cases are up again in China?
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x384]

You should see it during rush hour.

I assume you meant "lush hour" and are being racist.


WTF
 
bluewave69
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
from the article "Some 39 new cases of coronavirus were recorded on Sunday, 38 of which were imported, and 1 transmitted locally "

now if you look at some of youtube travelblogger who went back to china lately like gweilo60  & jayo nation. you would know that 100% of new arrival get escorted to quarantine and tested for 14 days,

so 38 people in isolation where found with virus.

and 1 case in the wild ... 1 , lets panic ?
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Herd immunity and/or a vaccine.

The Spanish Flu still was causing trouble into 1920.
 
Znuh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The 1918 Pandemic flared off and on for two years. 

I'll be amazed if this is gone in two years.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

pxlboy: MAYBE, this will show Trump that he should not be in any rush to reopen America. charge.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We'll be sheltering in place until there is a vaccine or a way to rapidly test an unlimited number of people daily.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is not good farking obvious, only we'll experience our "second Spanish Flu surge" in weeks, not months, because our leaders are greedy, vain morons.

FTFY. Gotta protect the money and fark the people. GBTW.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: 17-23 months.


Except for anti-vaxxers, but fark them.
 
buntz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I agree, this is NOT good:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thornhill: We'll be sheltering in place until there is a vaccine or a way to rapidly test an unlimited number of people daily.


This, Until I can request and receive a COVID-19 test on demand, I will do my level best to stay at home.

I'll be damned if I sicken or kill my wife because I'm not allowed to know if I'm "officially" sick.
 
Running Wild
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: They eased their restrictions.  There were tons of people at the Great Wall today.  MAYBE, this will show Trump that he should not be in any rush to reopen America.

Maybe.


And maybe, someday, Scarlett Johansson will accept my marriage proposal.

Maybe.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: 17-23 months.


17-23 months?
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

seanpg71: It would be nice if this went down to zero.  But really?  Forbes is worried about that 39 vs the 30 the day before?

[en.wikipedia.org image 850x293]


These 39, 30, 31, 37, 39, 30... numbers seem a bit... incredible.  Not that China would ever lie about such things. 🧐
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Running Wild: Jack Sabbath: They eased their restrictions.  There were tons of people at the Great Wall today.  MAYBE, this will show Trump that he should not be in any rush to reopen America.

Maybe.

And maybe, someday, Scarlett Johansson will accept my marriage proposal.

Maybe.


Damn.  You are really hoping for a death toll of 8 billion people?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, stop eating bats, pangolins, voles, angry rabbits, black bear livers, kangaroo embryos, moose eyes, golden eagle buttholes and anything that isn't on a Dennys  menu.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I see trees of green, red roses too
I see them bloom for me and you....
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Whenever China says the cases were ''imported'', its total bullshiat.
The communist party wants to say they did the best job ever and destroyed the virus within China and its those dirty evil foreigners who are bringing the virus in the country.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pausing society for a few months does not make the virus go away. Society cannot return to normal until treatments are available that reduce both the fatality rate and the rate of hospitalization.

Until that happens, stay indoors and hope for a miracle to keep the food supply from failing due to either logistics breakdown or economic collapse.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Pausing society for a few months does not make the virus go away. Society cannot return to normal until treatments are available that reduce both the fatality rate and the rate of hospitalization.

Until that happens, stay indoors and hope for a miracle to keep the food supply from failing due to either logistics breakdown or economic collapse.


Yeah hoping for a miracle isn't a plan. Maybe one of these drugs works great. That said we are still gonna need another plan because waiting until the supply chain collapses really isn't helping the situation.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: So, stop eating bats, pangolins, voles, angry rabbits, black bear livers, kangaroo embryos, moose eyes, golden eagle buttholes and anything that isn't on a Dennys  menu.


They should do that... but not because of coronavirus but because they are killing off nearly extinct animals.

Fact is, the virus didnt come from a batsoup... it came from a chinese lab that were studying coronavirus into bats and how it infected humans living near bat caves... guess what, they found exactly that...  got infected and spread it around.

If we want to cut back the possibility of human-animal virus transmission/mutation probability, we need to modernize the entire world so the average peasant in third world countries doesn't end up living alongside pigs or bats or pangolin or monkeys or any animal with a history of being disease carriers that can jump to humans....

That would basically mean forcing Africa, Central/South America and much of Asia except SKorea, Japan and Taiwan to european/american standards of living... good luck with that.

The alternative is to kill off globalisation so whenever any of these diseases begin in one of these poor countries, we have weeks/months of warning before it gets here. Basically, air travel between poor countries and modern countries need to go down a few notches.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Whenever China says the cases were ''imported'', its total bullshiat.
The communist party wants to say they did the best job ever and destroyed the virus within China and its those dirty evil foreigners who are bringing the virus in the country.


It's amazing how everyone who does that is a moron, right?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Anenu: And this is exactly why there will be a second wave in America. The moment numbers decline Trump will demand everything be opened and all the asymptomatic people will infect another group and the entire thing will start over.

Trump is killing us all! even the Chjinese!


Dolt45 has made terrible choices and his incompetence is killing Americans.  Why do you insist on defending him?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Znuh: The 1918 Pandemic flared off and on for two years.

I'll be amazed if this is gone in two years.



Yep...this year was, still is, a particularly bad flu season know why, the dominant strain is (H1N1)pdm09, that's right, the swine flu of 11 years ago is still with us, it's never went away.    Also keep in mind we have a vaccine for swine flu and it still causing havoc.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Znuh: The 1918 Pandemic flared off and on for two years. 

I'll be amazed if this is gone in two years.


Yeah 4 waves of the flu... usually lasting about 6-8 weeks each.

First wave killed the old and sick... like now.

Second wave killed the young, mainly 20-34.

Third/fourth wave attacked everybody.
 
geoduck42
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Fact is, the virus didnt come from a batsoup... it came from a chinese lab that were studying coronavirus into bats and how it infected humans living near bat caves... guess what, they found exactly that... got infected and spread it around.


Could we have a source on that claim?
 
Remarkable_Anus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What's not good is the fact there are people that believe China has contained this virus in the first place.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: So they make joke? What's the big deal?


User name sorta fits?

Anyway, whenever my state calls the all clear, I'm staying in for another month. If cases haven't shot up again, then I'll go back to restaurants, etc.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The China is all the ok, fix yourselves
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Anenu: And this is exactly why there will be a second wave in America. The moment numbers decline Trump will demand everything be opened and all the asymptomatic people will infect another group and the entire thing will start over.



Aaaaannnnnnddd here we go again with another liberal hoax. Keep it up libby, you types must love looking like fools.
 
