(Washington Post)   Want to figure out exactly how much of an asshole you are when it comes to following your state's "Stay At Home" order? Here you go
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
South Dakota

"South Dakota has not issued any stay-at-home orders as of April 3." Woohoo, Red States rule!

Not really. Given the lack of leadership, an impressive amount of people are practicing responsible behavior without being ordered to do so. I'm a bit impressed actually.

However.... Today a friend posted "South Dakota is not New York. Stop watching the national news."  Her hubby is a full time Army guard medical person. It's just going to get here later.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Florida makes more sense than Arkansas
 
Saiga410
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
AZ is easy enough
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Turns out I'm only an asshole on Fark.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oregon
Statewide stay-at-home order
Rules: People can leave their homes but must maintain at least six feet of social distance. Grocery stores, banks, pharmacies and gas stations remain open.

And gun stores.
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've been working from home for 5 years, and live in a rural area. Washington's stay at home order has had zero effect on my day-to-day activities.

/It would totally suck to be in Seattle though
//That city has sucked since 99 anyway
 
zang
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Define "exercise".
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Curfews are weird wish they'd wait till it gets really bad before they do that

night owl out of sync all my life and I love it
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Oregon
Statewide stay-at-home order
Rules: People can leave their homes but must maintain at least six feet of social distance. Grocery stores, banks, pharmacies and gas stations remain open.

And gun stores.


I hope the liquors stores are open. Running low now.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Inb4 some shut in yells at farkers for wanting to get some vitamin d
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So, it's still okay to stay home and masturbate? Asking for a friend.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Stay the fark at home

/be well, peeps
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Inb4 some shut in yells at farkers for wanting to get some vitamin d


Take a multivitamin.  You aren't a plant.  You don't start to etiolate if you don't see the sun for a few days.  You can go a few days without crowding the beach, or church, or the wet market or farmers market, or the speak easy, or going to look at the big boat, or going to mardi gras, or going on an cruise.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Inb4 some shut in yells at farkers for wanting to get some vitamin d


Yeah my circle closed to work home and the chick I'm hanging out with for walks and stuff. Work is my driving alone to the job site and working alone all day outdoors.  Home is more complicated.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Frank N Stein: Inb4 some shut in yells at farkers for wanting to get some vitamin d

Take a multivitamin.  You aren't a plant.  You don't start to etiolate if you don't see the sun for a few days.  You can go a few days without crowding the beach, or church, or the wet market or farmers market, or the speak easy, or going to look at the big boat, or going to mardi gras, or going on an cruise.


I don't want a pickle. I just want to ride my motor sickle.
 
skyotter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
laughs in #essential
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Frank N Stein: Inb4 some shut in yells at farkers for wanting to get some vitamin d

Take a multivitamin.  You aren't a plant.  You don't start to etiolate if you don't see the sun for a few days.  You can go a few days without crowding the beach, or church, or the wet market or farmers market, or the speak easy, or going to look at the big boat, or going to mardi gras, or going on an cruise.


Lol you're comments have been well, somethings else. Did you ever want to be a hall monitor?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've left my house twice since our order went into effect (not counting hiking in the woods), to get an emergency crown replacement (two week old crown's glue snapped), and once to get a freezer to my brother so he can minimize his shopping trips (he just bought a house, and he's got lung problems so at elevated risk). Sometime next week I'll probably  have to go to the grocery store as after a month my stores are starting to get a bit thin (particularly protein, I don't like most frozen meat).
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: Frank N Stein: Inb4 some shut in yells at farkers for wanting to get some vitamin d

Yeah my circle closed to work home and the chick I'm hanging out with for walks and stuff. Work is my driving alone to the job site and working alone all day outdoors.  Home is more complicated.


Interesting
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zepillin: Curfews are weird wish they'd wait till it gets really bad before they do that

night owl out of sync all my life and I love it


Was wondering the point of curfew as well. Something wrong with taking the dogs for a walk or going for a jog after nine? Seems like there'd be even less people out to come in contact with.
Unless they are just trying to keep retail location thieves and looters down.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Florida, is yard work still OK, it is not like you can do it inside, like exercise.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: So, it's still okay to stay home and masturbate? Asking for a friend.


Actually we'd all prefer it.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

coffeeburns: tinfoil-hat maggie: Frank N Stein: Inb4 some shut in yells at farkers for wanting to get some vitamin d

Yeah my circle closed to work home and the chick I'm hanging out with for walks and stuff. Work is my driving alone to the job site and working alone all day outdoors.  Home is more complicated.

Interesting


Well bars closed has been for a couple weeks. I try and have hand sanitizer for when I get gas or whatever. Still get with friends but actually do keep the 6 foot rule and just small groups. Less than 6. Sucks but I'm saving money with the bars being closed.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Farm animals always wait until owners are dealing with other disasters to decide to get sick or injured. When you add in the fact that it's time for spring vaccinations, birthing, shearing, etc., Tractor Supply Co. has been busy AF the past few weeks.

/glad I shear my own llamas and alpacas since I hear that some of the pro shearers didn't make it over from Australia and N.Z.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Indiana has a stay-at-home order, but the list of "essential" businesses is a freaking mile long and doesn't have any real teeth. And lots of the state is rural, so there is a constant stream of gibberish about how it's not a real danger because there aren't any cases in parts of the state nobody drives to.

Fun story: My state senator's wife owns a local ice cream shop. It was open for 2 weeks with a big patio, full of tables. Naturally, lots of socializing in a cluster of 50 was had. He argued that the shop was essential because it was food, social distancing guidelines be damned. I voted against the stupid asshole every chance I got, but it looks like I'm getting outvoted.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Shiat's old, yo.

Washington just ended the school year - grades K-12 will not reopen this year.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: zepillin: Curfews are weird wish they'd wait till it gets really bad before they do that

night owl out of sync all my life and I love it

Was wondering the point of curfew as well. Something wrong with taking the dogs for a walk or going for a jog after nine? Seems like there'd be even less people out to come in contact with.
Unless they are just trying to keep retail location thieves and looters down.


My parish enacted a 10p-5a curfew and my parish is extremely rural. Mostly farmers etc except for 2 major towns. The rural people so far are "Meh, I'm in bed then anyway" the town folk are more "GOOD! MAYBE ITLL KEEP "THOSE PEOPLE" HOME!!!!11".

/amazingly enough, its a liberal stronghold in a "red" state, yet I've seen more blatant racism than from the red parish next door..
//probably because they're Catholic
///and idiots
 
