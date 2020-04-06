 Skip to content
(New Zealand Herald) NZ is delivering computers to students who can't afford them, and an educational TV channel is being set up to provide lessons
33
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Amazing what civilized nations can do these days.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I have a sudden urge to troll this guy.
 
Bruce Campbell vs Army of Farkness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My school district in Montana has handed over 1000 Chromebooks to students without access.  It has helped
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in 'murica
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
CNichols [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Disclaimer: The United States is not a civilized nation.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should all those people in that picture be standing so close together
 
usedtolurk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My school district in the Bay Area also has delivered over a thousand chrome books and hot spots for internet access. The online learning platform was established back in March so organized efforts can happen.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
smunns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've now had that in Nashville long enough that at this point it's routine for my kids.  We've been all given lesson plans and kids worksheets and PBS broadcasts the lessons per grade.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully they hire somebody to teach all the kids how to talk w/o that god forsaken accent.
 
CNichols [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm reliably informed that killing the joke by explaining the joke is my signature move. I can suck the humor out of a gag at twenty paces. Like some kind of a comedy vampire.
 
Flurching
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Having lived in the abominable Schittole that is Auckland for a year, I can say even Manuretown had better internet than Australia. Giving students laptops is the modern equivalent of chalk and a slate. Wish we could become the West Island at the moment.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Hopefully they hire somebody to teach all the kids how to talk w/o that god forsaken accent.


Racist much
 
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I don't get it.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We could really use Fred Rogers right about now...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: We could really use Fred Rogers right about now...


Country they would elect Trump doesn't deserve a Fred Rogers
 
dxtrmoo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

That's Australia.
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

What a bunch of asswipes.
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Hopefully they hire somebody to teach all the kids how to talk w/o that god forsaken accent.


I'm sure your accent is absolutely abhorrent to an actual English speaker.  You know, the kind from England.
 
playnice
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Next you'll tell me they have nationalized healthcare.
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I was unaware that vampires could do much outside melee range.

/nocks crossbow
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Flurching: Having lived in the abominable Schittole that is Auckland for a year, I can say even Manuretown had better internet than Australia. Giving students laptops is the modern equivalent of chalk and a slate. Wish we could become the West Island at the moment.


I recognize most of your words. I have no idea what you said.
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Were you looking for the word xenophobic?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I don't get it.
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

That's Australia.


"Tyre" center?

Seems lebanese to me
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Should all those people in that picture be standing so close together


This.
But truth be told, NZ knows how to handle diseases.
I'm willing to bet that everyone in the picture has already been tested at least once.
I visited NZ and attended a talk by their customs people and how concerned they are about their fragile ecosystem animal/plant wise, especially as how dependent they are on them. It is so easy to see NZ expand that thinking and approach to humans.

/they were hit so hard during the door&mouth disease spread that they tightened up things more; imports, carry-on, movement, it felt absurd until I heard the customs talk and its importance
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

beat you
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sure.
But,
It's silly to try to control the words in that manner.
The word Racist may have started with a narrow meaning.
But it is used in a wider  manner now.
And bigot it's probably more accurate.
Or even prejudice.
But those have their own little narrow meanings too.
As does xenophobic.

Could just call you an ass.
But that's not specific enough.
So racist is the middle ground.
A catch all.
And that is how the word is used by many.
And, actually use is what makes sets/changes uses/meanings of the word not the dictionary

The dictionary tell us how the word is used..
Dictionaries are reflective of us not directors of us.
thus I can actually use the word how i want.
Keep up you snob.
 
delta_pwnd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

usedtolurk: My school district in the Bay Area also has delivered over a thousand chrome books and hot spots for internet access. The online learning platform was established back in March so organized efforts can happen.


"Bay Area" advantage
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: waxbeans: Should all those people in that picture be standing so close together

This.
But truth be told, NZ knows how to handle diseases.
I'm willing to bet that everyone in the picture has already been tested at least once.
I visited NZ and attended a talk by their customs people and how concerned they are about their fragile ecosystem animal/plant wise, especially as how dependent they are on them. It is so easy to see NZ expand that thinking and approach to humans.

/they were hit so hard during the door&mouth disease spread that they tightened up things more; imports, carry-on, movement, it felt absurd until I heard the customs talk and its importance


That is awesome that needs to happen here


Presuming you're from the United States
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Could just call you an ass.
But that's not specific enough.
So racist is the middle ground.
A catch all.
And that is how the word is used by many.
And, actually use is what makes sets/changes uses/meanings of the word not the dictionary

The dictionary tell us how the word is used..
Dictionaries are reflective of us not directors of us.
thus I can actually use the word how i want.
Keep up you snob.


Except racist literally means prejudice against a race and you're talking about a national accent which is something entirely different.  If you're the pace setter, I don't want to keep up with you because you're clearly going the wrong way.

New Zealand has people of many races.. Most of them maori or white but many races that share an accent.  The original comment said nothing about a particular race so you are wrong to associate the term racism despite what you think it means.

You are the guy that posts here that you're brain damaged and dumber than dirt.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A cover-up for pushing mind-controlling 5G on us.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Digital Aristotle: Thoughts on the Future of Education
Youtube 7vsCAM17O-M
 
