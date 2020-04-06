 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Grocery store workers are beginning to die from COVID-19. Good thing they don't cost much to replace. And if you're outraged by that, hold on to that outrage and remember it when this is all over and everybody forgets about them being "heroes"   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We are all Lord Farqwad
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As a grocery store worker, I'd like to say: this sucks.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dstanley: As a grocery store worker, I'd like to say: this sucks.


Hang in there.  My best friend's wife is a nurse.  I told him yesterday that she is a hero, and I also told him that grocery employees are heroes as well.  The country is counting on you guys right now.  My wife and I have always been courteous with the people that work at the store we go to for our groceries.  We are now more than ever appreciating your efforts.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Good thing they don't cost much to replace"
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dstanley: As a grocery store worker, I'd like to say: this sucks.


Stay strong.  I'm from a family full of nurses and first responders.  We have basically decided to not worry our parents and such by not talking shop around the family.  We just keep things between us now.  I previously worked retail, so I have a great appreciation for those working warehouses and stocking jobs.  I just wish we had a more responsive and emphatic government that gave a shiat about the people who actually keep this country running.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thanks, Trump.
 
LordBeavis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dstanley: As a grocery store worker, I'd like to say: this sucks.


So I posted on my Facebook about how you guys are heroes and I went to one of my friends who works in a grocery and liked his post recent post.  Is that enough?  Would thoughts and prayers help or would you prefer to have a livable wage, affordable healthcare, and virus mitigation efforts from your employer?
 
Bowen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think we should be rationing grocery store access. Even/odd license plates or something.

I've been trying to get groceries delivered since early March to avoid the store, but it's become increasingly difficult to get a slot. When I go into the store I get enough to last 2 weeks. We run through fresh vegetables in the first week and move to frozen the second. Anyhow...

There are people in there picking up a dozen eggs and some apples like it's February. WTF? Stay home. Finish off the cans of beans in the pantry.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hugram: dstanley: As a grocery store worker, I'd like to say: this sucks.

Hang in there.  My best friend's wife is a nurse.  I told him yesterday that she is a hero, and I also told him that grocery employees are heroes as well.  The country is counting on you guys right now.  My wife and I have always been courteous with the people that work at the store we go to for our groceries.  We are now more than ever appreciating your efforts.


Don't forget the truck drivers.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
to be there you have to be bananas....
 
anuran
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Welcome to capitalism. You are a disposable unit of production
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dstanley: As a grocery store worker, I'd like to say: this sucks.


Brother works at Publix I worry. Older dad is in the same house.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The local Safeway has really upped their game in terms of being able to order groceries online and have the bags placed into your vehicle with just a phone call when you arrive. I think I'll stick with that for my weekly shopping until this is over. I wish more restaurants could offer curbside pickup.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jtown: hugram: dstanley: As a grocery store worker, I'd like to say: this sucks.

Hang in there.  My best friend's wife is a nurse.  I told him yesterday that she is a hero, and I also told him that grocery employees are heroes as well.  The country is counting on you guys right now.  My wife and I have always been courteous with the people that work at the store we go to for our groceries.  We are now more than ever appreciating your efforts.

Don't forget the truck drivers.


And the pharmacy, cleaning crews, trash/recycling, and gas stations.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Society as we know it would collapse without them (and ditch diggers).

But because they ARE replaceable, we treat them poorly. You'd think we'd treat them well and just be happy we aren't digging ditches ourselves.

But nope.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Checker in the Super Mart
Scary coughs surround them
Ringing up a sniffling man
To just get sneezed upon
....
Remember the heroes!
Who sell us the food we use
Remember the heroes
Who cannot afford to choose
Remember the heroes
They too have lives to lose

/Sammy Hagar used to work in a grocery store
//Or maybe I just made that up.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Saw this earlier:

The reporter tells us that at least four grocery store workers have died from Covid-19. Do we know if they caught the virus at their place of work? The reporter doesn't say, and probably didn't even ask. Meanwhile, the reporter never stops to ask whether "at least four" is a sufficiently large number that grocery store workers should be concerned.

So here is some quick math. About 2.5 million Americans work in grocery stores. About one in every 30 thousand Americans has now died of Coronavirus. Taking the simplest route, you would expect approximately 83 grocery, or 2.5 million/30 thousand, grocery store workers to have died of the virus.

If you were doing at least a semi-serious statistical analysis, you would then have to modify the 83 figure by age, preexisting conditions, etc., and almost certainly get a lower tally. But the point is, despite the tenor of the article the fact that at least four grocery store workers have died of the virus doesn't give you any useful information about whethert being a grocery store worker puts you at special risk.

I'm not saying there isn't an increased risk, and I do appreciate that the workers are coming to work every day and *potentially* putting themselves at higher risk. I am saying, reporting on "at least four deaths" out of 2.5 million grocery store workers isn't actionable information. Scare stories like this, that provide no context, with reporters who don't ask basic questions, are just irresponsible.

-David Bernstein
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A Trader Joe's worker in Scarsdale, N.Y., a greeter at a Giant store in Largo, Md., and two Walmart employees from the same Chicago-area store have died of covid-19 in recent days, the companies confirmed Monday.

That's my grocery store, and the only place where I have been in the last three weeks.
 
