(Boston.com)   Massachusetts must have done a righteous hack since they're now 1337   (boston.com) divider line
6
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
H4xx0rz
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bowen
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
This timeline is garbage.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Massachusetts had to literally smuggle medical supplies form abroad to serve their state's medical needs, because Trump and his cronies are busy confiscating those supplies where they can, and sending teams of cashed up grifters to foreign airports where those grifters then repurchase at a much higher value medical supplies which have ALREADY been purchased by some states and medical groups in America. Then the original purchasers get nothing while Trump and his cronies can resell the supplies to the highest bidder.

There is no negative comment that can be strong enough to capture how bad this situation is.

https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020​/​4/4/1934215/-Americans-are-stealing-su​pplies-from-states-and-other-nations-b​ut-who-And-where-are-they-going
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

And this is the meaning of smaller government and States rights
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Something I find very confusing. Trump says the federal stockpile is for federal use and the states need to find their own shiat. But isn't that what a federal stockpile is for? To distribute to the states? Because if he is gonna say federal shiat is only for the federal level (does the White House really need 200k masks just for themselves?) seems to reason the states should say "Well since federal stuff is only for federal use, then you can take all those federal laws and above them up your ass. We'll just abide by state laws now. And federal taxes? Guess that means that only people employed by the US government will be paying those."
 
