(Stat News)   "I am one of the few executives experienced in ALL aspects of drug development, so let me out of prison please and I'll stop the virus." -Martin Shkreli   (statnews.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hahahahahahaaaaaaaa....
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How about "no?" Does "no" work for you? 'Cause it works for me. He's probably (rightly) afraid that he'll get to study this virus VERY closely.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Shooters gonna shoot.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'll need some very hard proof to convince me that he knows how to do ANYTHING besides price gouge.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
oh hell no
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No. Fark you.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Might make a good test subject for new vaccines...
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's he going to do - buy the vaccine and raise the price?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man is a virus himself, which makes him uniquely qualified to charge us $5000 each for a vaccine.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Let him become a lab rat testing each of the quack cures Trump keeps on hyping.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ask him what he needs, and give it to him in prison. If he stops the virus, the result becomes public domain and he can walk free.

Failing that, HAHAHAHA no.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Human sized microwave.
 
CVGScorch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Trump pardon coming in 3...2....
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Ask him what he needs, and give it to him in prison. If he stops the virus, the result becomes public domain and he can walk free.

Failing that, HAHAHAHA no.


Came here to say that.  "Here's a microscope and some agar slides, have at it."
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Parasite vs. Virus
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's a great idea. But I have an even better one: Why don't we find a big and very angry guy and have im punch you in the face instead?
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
dpoisn.comView Full Size
 
tbhouston
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All it takes is to make it to trumps desk..
 
Abox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He's like the Hannibal Lecter of pharmaceuticals.
 
redonkulon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Trump might actually do it. He is a buisnessweasle afterall.

I hope pharma bro gets coronavirus from giving rimjobs in prison and is offered a new experimental wonderdrug but is told he has to pay one dollar more than he has in his commissary account.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tbhouston: All it takes is to make it to trumps desk..


And be willing to sit underneath it for a week at least.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And after the Guards, Jury, Judge, Cellmate, Bankers, Lawyers, Fellow Pharma Reps, and the Rest of America stopped laughing...

..The other countries joined in.
 
rbuzby
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wasn't there a western movie once where a town paid a bad guy to save them from some other bad guys, and it all turned out just fine?  And the one guy smoked a cigar in a bathtub?  This is like that, except it's not going so good.
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm all for letting him out of prison, but it should coincide with his introduction to a different cocktail of pharmaceuticals.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Let him become a lab rat testing each of the quack cures Trump keeps on hyping.


I hear injecting collidal silver works great.

/Holy fork, don't do that.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CVGScorch: Trump pardon coming in 3...2....


This guy.
He gets it.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm on it.

Why won't he notice this thing already so I can extort my couple million and be done with this nonsense?
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Ask him what he needs, and give it to him in prison. If he stops the virus, the result becomes public domain and he can walk free.

Failing that, HAHAHAHA no.


That would be a good movie/TV episode. Twist ending, he engineered the virus this whole time!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The man is a virus himself, which makes him uniquely qualified to charge us $5000 each for a vaccine.


Would you pay $5000 to save the life of someone you love?
 
solve4x
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When there is a vaccine his dose should cost a few hundred thousand dollars.
 
Comic Book Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: dyhchong: Ask him what he needs, and give it to him in prison. If he stops the virus, the result becomes public domain and he can walk free.

Failing that, HAHAHAHA no.

Came here to say that.  "Here's a microscope and some agar slides, have at it."


You earn somewhere in the range of the prison standard wage of 0.19 to 0.42 cents per hour, and the entirety of your work product, notes, test methodologies, IP, etc. are owned by the state.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: Let him become a lab rat testing each of the quack cures Trump keeps on hyping.


DRINK!
 
