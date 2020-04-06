 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Posh elite of Britain dish on the 14 middle-class things commoners are doing during lockdown. Tea? Rather   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Silly  
•       •       •

873 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2020 at 7:35 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So these are the 14 'UK commoner' undertakings?:
making banana bread  √
starting tomatoes  √
and making Sourdough starter
Drinks w/ pals via Zoom App
'The Mirror & the Light'
5 p.m. gin
Videoing your neighbours clapping the NHS
Doing Joe Wicks PhyEd
Fancying Rishi Sunak
Ordering from independent shops  √
Crafts  √
Educational walks  √
Meditation 
Tea  √

√  my score = 6, not losing sleep over it
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I had no idea what a Rishi Sunak is, but today I learned that there is apparently a male version of "British hot."
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What the fark is wrong with making banana bread?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: What the fark is wrong with making banana bread?


Cooking is for the privileged!
 
rcain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Considering we are on the verge of global economic collapse, I would not advise taunting the unwashed masses for partaking in their unwashed ways
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: WhiskeySticks: What the fark is wrong with making banana bread?

Cooking is for the privileged!


But bananas are the most poverty fruit out there. Christ, raisins have them beat.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I love banana bread.  The honey corn bread recipe on the side of the corn meal bag is really good too.
 
Jubeebee [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: WhiskeySticks: What the fark is wrong with making banana bread?

Cooking is for the privileged!


When I was your age if we wanted eggs we would have to climb a tree to get them, crows pecking at your eyes the whole way, and then on the off chance we picked the right tree and found some eggs and not an angry possum, we would have to crack them right there on the sidewalk and hope it was hot enough to set them before they ran into the sewer. Eggs and grits, we used to call it, and you had to swallow it whole or the little rocks we used for seasoning would bust a tooth.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I once fancied a Rishi Sunak. Couldn't see straight for weeks afterwards.

/no idea what a Rishi Sunak is.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Only the Daily Mail could make an entire article out of a list like that
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'll see you banana bread and raise you Devil's Food cupcakes with Broiled Nut topping. \

And crafts shouldn't count since everyone is learning how to sew a mask.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The much more interesting story out of the UK is that their PM is about to die. Boris was just moved to ICU and with his weight it's not looking good.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

robodog: The much more interesting story out of the UK is that their PM is about to die. Boris was just moved to ICU and with his weight it's not looking good.


You know that part where we all wanted Trump to get Covid? 

We missed.
 
Arleth01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oddly, I just bought some tomato growbags this very afternoon. A little late I know, call me apathetic.

Normally works well with a little horse manure. Sister had horses*.  Presumably because the little seedling buggers want to get away from it as soon as possible. Water little and often and I am set for a ploughman's lunch for the foreseeable future.

The onions are from last year. Keep well if cool and dark.

Oh, I use growbags because they go in the greenhouses. The outside beds are for the tatties and peas and beans and such.

*Amazing, I have people knocking on my door for well mulched horsie droppings! Honestly true.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Only the Daily Mail could make an entire article out of a list like that


Not so fast, sardonic grocery lists are also McSweeney's bread and butter.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Arleth01: Oddly, I just bought some tomato growbags this very afternoon. A little late I know, call me apathetic.

Normally works well with a little horse manure. Sister had horses*.  Presumably because the little seedling buggers want to get away from it as soon as possible. Water little and often and I am set for a ploughman's lunch for the foreseeable future.

The onions are from last year. Keep well if cool and dark.

Oh, I use growbags because they go in the greenhouses. The outside beds are for the tatties and peas and beans and such.

*Amazing, I have people knocking on my door for well mulched horsie droppings! Honestly true.


What the everlasting fark are "tatties"?
 
AuxRSS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
None of these items are BAD, dah-ling. They are merely MIDDLE CLASS.

The Howells brought all their luggage onto the SS Minnow because they unironically wanted to enjoy a three-hour tour and didn't mind being led by the distinctly working-class Skipper and Gilligan.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WhiskeySticks: What the fark is wrong with making banana bread?


It's the new soy. If you eat it, you're a banana boy.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FrancoFile: Arleth01: Oddly, I just bought some tomato growbags this very afternoon. A little late I know, call me apathetic.

Normally works well with a little horse manure. Sister had horses*.  Presumably because the little seedling buggers want to get away from it as soon as possible. Water little and often and I am set for a ploughman's lunch for the foreseeable future.

The onions are from last year. Keep well if cool and dark.

Oh, I use growbags because they go in the greenhouses. The outside beds are for the tatties and peas and beans and such.

*Amazing, I have people knocking on my door for well mulched horsie droppings! Honestly true.

What the everlasting fark are "tatties"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.