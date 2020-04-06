 Skip to content
(LA Times)   California will loan 500 ventilators to New York and other hot spots. Doesn't even ask for praise first   (latimes.com) divider line
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Follow the lead, Donald
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California always wanted to be like Oregon?
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California for president?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: California always wanted to be like Oregon?


Y'mean the ones that stayed there?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Not directly to NY but to the reserve stockpile the feds have been assembling for distribution to critical areas as their needs overwhelm their resources. Good move governor, you're doing a good job.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Will Jared try and intercept them for the Feds?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Just proof that the libs are asking for more than they need and not being honest like the right.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wonder if Ohio will follow suite, we're now only projected to need <250, one hospital system here in NE Ohio had 550 on hand before this all started. I'm sure they need some for 'routine' use but if even 10% are available send them on.
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Proud of Newsome.
Proud of California.
Glad we're helping.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
yeah, newsome has been awesome from the start.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: Will Jared try and intercept them for the Feds?


Trump will seize them, then "give" them to private firms, that turn around and offer them for sale to the highest bidder.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Trump: "Wow, he didn't even ask New York for a favor first?  What a chump! Hey, Rudy, Jared, somebody? Can we block this somehow? We got them both over a barrel here, so we can probably get something outta them in exchange for letting the deal go through.  I'm a genius!"

You just know he's going to try it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Not directly to NY but to the reserve stockpile the feds have been assembling for distribution to critical areas as their needs overwhelm their resources. Good move governor, you're doing a good job.


Reading the article is cheating!
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Not directly to NY but to the reserve stockpile the feds have been assembling for distribution to critical areas as their needs overwhelm their resources. Good move governor, you're doing a good job.


The only places that need massive numbers right now are greater NYC, Detroit, and New Orleans. If there's any significant number of units sitting in a warehouse anywhere they're actively killing people in those 3 areas.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's nice when the grown-ups get involved.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I disagree with Newsome on quite a few things but he's been making a lot of pretty good calls during this whole pandemic thing.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Most of the other States arent doing this out of gred or something I guess.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Just proof that the libs are asking for more than they need and not being honest like the right.


Aren't you precious?
 
Saiga410
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hope CA doesnt end up needing them because they are not coming back
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Here we are bailing out the whole nation again. As we do every tax day. As we do every war. As we do with our votes. Yet y'all keep crappin' on us. Not sure why we do this. Maybe we should stop?

/ Y'all ain't appreciative anyways.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Just proof that the libs are asking for more than they need and not being honest like the right.


STFU.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Saiga410: I hope CA doesnt end up needing them because they are not coming back


I couldn't read this article, on accounta the pay wall thingy, but I read a different article and the gist of it was that California can send those out now for other places that are at the peak of need and by the time we hit our peak, those other places will be on the down-side of theirs and can ship them back to us.    Hopefully that works out.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Bermuda59: Will Jared try and intercept them for the Feds?

Trump will seize them, then "give" them to private firms, that turn around and offer them for sale to the highest bidder.


No, he wouldn't dream of it.

There's more money in leasing them out.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Just proof that the libs are asking for more than they need and not being honest like the right.


Bite me
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Most of the other States arent doing this out of gred or something I guess.


A lot don't have enough stuff. let alone stuff to share.
Luckily, we do, so we are sharing, because we are all in this together.
I'm sure they all would if they could.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The really sacrifice isn't sending them out.  It's getting them back.  We love the rest of America so much that we'll take sloppy seconds on our own ventilators.
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Here we are bailing out the whole nation again. As we do every tax day. As we do every war. As we do with our votes. Yet y'all keep crappin' on us. Not sure why we do this. Maybe we should stop?

/ Y'all ain't appreciative anyways.


We do it because WE are what WE are - not because of who anybody else is.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Not directly to NY but to the reserve stockpile the feds have been assembling for distribution to critical areas as their needs overwhelm their resources. Kushner and Guiliani to sell to their buddies to get kickbacks. Good move governor, you're doing a good job.


FTFY
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just gotta point out the ventilators are death delaying, not life saving. Masks and gowns save lives, ventilators are for people whose organs are already failing.
 
Percise1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jso2897: Proud of Newsome.
Proud of California.
Glad we're helping.


Pretty much this. It's almost like those traditional American values, and con... com... competition... compassion. Yeah, that's it! Compassion! I hardly recognize it anymore... and all this from a liberal hell hole of a state that is over run with illegals and those other people who do odd things with their naughty bits.

But seriously, Newsom is doing a good job, and most Californians are doing their part as well. So far it is working as well as can be expected.
Also, is California the only state that has a company dedicated to the refurbishment of ventilators, so when the Feds send us junk. we just fix them?

Oh, and fark trump.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: Just gotta point out the ventilators are death delaying, not life saving. Masks and gowns save lives, ventilators are for people whose organs are already failing.


If you wind up getting ARDS, go ahead and put a gown on for it if you want to.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

robodog: I wonder if Ohio will follow suite, we're now only projected to need <250, one hospital system here in NE Ohio had 550 on hand before this all started. I'm sure they need some for 'routine' use but if even 10% are available send them on.


DeWine is a gun grabbing asshole, but he called this one right. If we have some to spare, I hope we do pass some on.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: ChuckRoddy: Just gotta point out the ventilators are death delaying, not life saving. Masks and gowns save lives, ventilators are for people whose organs are already failing.

If you wind up getting ARDS, go ahead and put a gown on for it if you want to.


Arkansas Derangement Syndrome?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: Just gotta point out the ventilators are death delaying, not life saving. Masks and gowns save lives, ventilators are for people whose organs are already failing.


Initial numbers from China backed that sentiment up, but I got on a conference call two weeks ago held with doctors from China and they said that they learned that putting people on ventilators much earlier in the disease progression increased survivability significantly. They also started moving folks to external oxygenation earlier for their hard cases.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's other good in the world, too.  China is selling back to Italy the medical supplies that Italy donated to China a few weeks ago:
https://www.foxnews.com/world/china-i​t​aly-coronavirus-supplies-buy-back
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Odd - there was news just last week that the federal government had sent us 170 broken ventilators. Now that we've fixed them, apparently we don't need them - or 330 that we already had.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Not directly to NY but to the reserve stockpile the feds have been assembling for distribution to critical areas as their needs overwhelm their resources. Good move governor, you're doing a good job.


Gavin Newsom is a poster child for a technocracy.  Obama was as well, but too many simps, feebs, and racists couldn't see past the wrapping paper.  They called him a Vulcan for a reason

Newsom is a shining example of a lifetime civil servant: aka bureaucrat or deep stater.  If there wasn't a skillset about moving large numbers of people in a coordinated way, there would be no reason for an MBA, either.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: Just gotta point out the ventilators are death delaying, not life saving. Masks and gowns save lives, ventilators are for people whose organs are already failing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thanks to the first in the nation statewide stay at home order, this shiat sandwich has been relatively well played.  I kinda like it when my state listens to the scientists.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jso2897: mikaloyd: Most of the other States arent doing this out of gred or something I guess.

A lot don't have enough stuff. let alone stuff to share.
Luckily, we do, so we are sharing, because we are all in this together.
I'm sure they all would if they could.


I wish that I had your faith in the milk of human kindness
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: The really sacrifice isn't sending them out.  It's getting them back.  We love the rest of America so much that we'll take sloppy seconds on our own ventilators.


We *are* America.  We all have relatives elsewhere, and we still care about them.
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
New York doesn't need them. California doesn't need them. Nobody needs them. This COVID 19 nonsense is just nonsense. Completely and totally nonsense. It's a flu strain. It kills obese people and people with preexisting conditions. Nothing had to be closed down. It's all nonsense.
 
Corvus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I really don't get why Cuomo is getting all this praise while Newsom is ignored.

Newsom called for "stay at home" first. He also declared wearing mask firsts. He has lead the nation.
 
Corvus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: Just gotta point out the ventilators are death delaying, not life saving. Masks and gowns save lives, ventilators are for people whose organs are already failing.


No that is not true. Many have been on them that then have gotten better.
 
Corvus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: Just gotta point out the ventilators are death delaying, not life saving. Masks and gowns save lives, ventilators are for people whose organs are already failing.


Where did you get your degree in medicine? Because you better tell this DOCTORS who say otherwise.

"The reason this is a crisis is because without the ventilators, patients will die," says Prof David Story, deputy director of the University of Melbourne's Centre for Integrated Critical Care, and a staff anaesthetist at Austin Hospital


https://www.theguardian.com/world/202​0​/mar/27/how-ventilators-work-and-why-t​hey-are-so-important-in-saving-people-​with-coronavirus
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Corvus: I really don't get why Cuomo is getting all this praise while Newsom is ignored.

Newsom called for "stay at home" first. He also declared wearing mask firsts. He has lead the nation.


You know why they're always talking about Marcia?

Because Jan does sh*t the right way from the start.  No extraneous discussion needed.
 
Percise1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: New York doesn't need them. California doesn't need them. Nobody needs them. This COVID 19 nonsense is just nonsense. Completely and totally nonsense. It's a flu strain. It kills obese people and people with preexisting conditions. Nothing had to be closed down. It's all nonsense.


User name not going to survive for long.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: New York doesn't need them. California doesn't need them. Nobody needs them. This COVID 19 nonsense is just nonsense. Completely and totally nonsense. It's a flu strain. It kills obese people and people with preexisting conditions. Nothing had to be closed down. It's all nonsense.


Looks like I told the wrong person to STFU.
 
crotchgrabber [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Percise1: Chain Smokes Freely: New York doesn't need them. California doesn't need them. Nobody needs them. This COVID 19 nonsense is just nonsense. Completely and totally nonsense. It's a flu strain. It kills obese people and people with preexisting conditions. Nothing had to be closed down. It's all nonsense.

User name not going to survive for long.


I have to admit that I voted against Gavin when he ran for mayor of SF. But he is a great guy, had a few drinks with him over the years. He is the politician that we need right now. He needs to run for a higher seat.
 
crotchgrabber [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

crotchgrabber: Percise1: Chain Smokes Freely: New York doesn't need them. California doesn't need them. Nobody needs them. This COVID 19 nonsense is just nonsense. Completely and totally nonsense. It's a flu strain. It kills obese people and people with preexisting conditions. Nothing had to be closed down. It's all nonsense.

User name not going to survive for long.

I have to admit that I voted against Gavin when he ran for mayor of SF. But he is a great guy, had a few drinks with him over the years. He is the politician that we need right now. He needs to run for a higher seat.


I don't know why I quoted you. Whoops.
 
