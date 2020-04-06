 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   COVID-19 to Yuma: California man coughs on gas pump in Arizona, may face charges   (ktla.com) divider line
19
19 Comments
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I didn't know there was anybody that young living in Winterhaven.
 
Admiral General Aladeen News [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
That cough travelled further than I could have imagined.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The headline implies that a Californian did something bad in Arizona.  Winterhaven is an across-the-Colorado River poor dusty 'suburb' of Yuma.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Off with his head
 
6nome
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bwahahahaha.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Throw him under the 5:15?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I coughed a man in Reno just to watch him die.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
♫  ... well I'm a coughin' on a gas pump in Yuma, Arizona ... ♫
 
6nome
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's funny because all the people who make pretentious coughing noises will go to prison
 
casual disregard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you think about it the gas-pump handle is one of the dirtiest things in the world. There's gas station toilet seats that are probably cleaner than those handles. Cause I saw the nightmare crime scene left everywhere on the floor in the gas station toilet room and the pristine toilet begging me to use it. It looked so clean. It looked new. Not newer than the floor that is. It wanted me to use it. I just couldn't do it.

/stay safe, stay healthy, wash your hands
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have a friend who is a local sheriff's deputy.  He has been sent out on fifteen calls in the past week for something similar to this.
He just wants to punch the punks for taking them away from real emergencies.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: I coughed a man in Reno just to watch him die.


I coughed on the Sheriff, but I did not cough on the deputy.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: I have a friend who is a local sheriff's deputy.  He has been sent out on fifteen calls in the past week for something similar to this.
He just wants to punch the punks for taking them away from real emergencies.


I'd like to help your friend.

In order to stay safe.

He has to do Downward, Downward-Forward, Forward Punch to send out a Hadouken.

I recommend that he stays at least six feet away before attempting this.
 
pushthelimits [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I read that here in Oregon they're letting us pump our own gas during the pandemic. It's too bad I haven't needed gas in such a long time, I'd love to experience that luxury close to home.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Guy sound like a rebel.
Was his name Johnny?
 
snoopy2zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sgygus: The headline implies that a Californian did something bad in Arizona.  Winterhaven is an across-the-Colorado River poor dusty 'suburb' of Yuma.


Truth, the short time I lived in Yuma people always had something bad to say aboit CA.

And Winterhaven is exactly as you described.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pushthelimits: I read that here in Oregon they're letting us pump our own gas during the pandemic. It's too bad I haven't needed gas in such a long time, I'd love to experience that luxury close to home.


Montana here, used to pumping me own gas, thanks....
When my friend and I went through Oregon for my Mom's memorial, we just got out of the car and proceeded as normal.
Gas station attendant was rarely on the spot for "Hey, I'm supposed to do that!"

Think they just looked at the license plate and decided that:
A). it wasn't worth the hassle and
B). "At least I didn't have to get up to pump gas- just take the money."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: ♫  ... well I'm a coughin' on a gas pump in Yuma, Arizona ... ♫


It's a girl, my lord, in a flatbed Ford, slowin' down to cough on meee.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: I coughed a man in Reno just to watch him die.

I coughed on the Sheriff, but I did not cough on the deputy.


When will the cops start killing coughing people because they 'feared for their lives'?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

