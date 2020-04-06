 Skip to content
(Science News Magazine)   Congratulations America. The U.S. has resisted the metric system for more than 50 years   (sciencenews.org)
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned it in the 7th grade.  Shocked the crap out of the Germans when I moved to Munich and knew the conversions etc. (C->F = (C*1.8) +32)
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many decaseconds is that?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MY CAR GETS 15,000 FURLONGS TO THE HOGSHEAD, AND THAT'S THE WAY I LIKE IT!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's your little Anti-SI Club going, with you and, er, Lesotho?

Actually, Congress made Metric legal in the 19th century. There is some resistance to metrification from the merchantile classes, even the British haven't give up pints of beer and even Canadians are probably a bit more comfortable in degrees Fahrenheit than Celsius, at least the over 50s or 60s may be, but all in all, it's about time you folded your cards or farking declared Trumps the measure of all things.

Kenny Rogers, God rest him.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Imperial question is how many gills are there in a perch?

Very bad punny. Very Fark.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Joke is: gills are a measure of liquid volume, but perches are a measure of length, so there are no gills in a perch.

Fish do not exist. Especially in the metric or imperial systems of measurement.

There's no such thing as a tree, either.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many metric years is that?
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an accomplishment. Also, to share that record with Liberia and Myanmar, the other two economic powerhouses of the world. Long live the Gallon, Foot and Pound!
Not surprisingly the name of my new WWE post-grudge mariachi wrestling tag team cover band.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: How many metric years is that?


I'm lazy to do the math.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Decimal​_​calendar
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's as many as five tens!
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: The Joke is: gills are a measure of liquid volume, but perches are a measure of length, so there are no gills in a perch.

Fish do not exist. Especially in the metric or imperial systems of measurement.

There's no such thing as a tree, either.


How many parsecs did it take you to learn that?
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So monarchy sucks but using bits of a monarch as measurement standards is okay-dokey?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: I learned it in the 7th grade.  Shocked the crap out of the Germans when I moved to Munich and knew the conversions etc. (C->F = (C*1.8) +32)


I learned it in elementary school. Also when I was a kid, California used to have both imperial and metric mileages on highway signs. They still should, fwiw.

I know enough to know how much a cm and a m is, and that 110km/h = ~65mph for example.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's five decades.

(NYC public school education).

Quick, how many grams in an ounce?

(see, you know the metric system too)
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: So monarchy sucks but using bits of a monarch as measurement standards is okay-dokey?


We're the monarchy's bits remar?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: oldfarthenry: So monarchy sucks but using bits of a monarch as measurement standards is okay-dokey?

We're the monarchy's bits remar?


Remarkable. I meant to type 'Remarkable'
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammitsomuch. It sucks to blow a meh joke.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He uhhee he he
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were going to switch over in the 1980s.  We had a week of filmstrips (ha remember those?)  on the coming Metric System.

Then Dumbass got elected.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Stonecutters will be proud...
 
BlackPete
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: How many decaseconds is that?


1.5778 gigaseconds.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Maybe that's why stormtroopers are such lousy shots. Blasters were spec'd in metric, but they're all Imperial.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Doug: "Like how many beers would that be, if you want like, a sixpack in metric?"
Bob: "Six, six is 12, 30 is 42 beers. 42 metric beers."
Doug: "That's good for me eh. Count me in on metric."
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: I learned it in the 7th grade.  Shocked the crap out of the Germans when I moved to Munich and knew the conversions etc. (C->F = (C*1.8) +32)


It's not even that hard. If you're halfway good with numbers, just memorize the 10C / 18F increments, e.g. 20/30/40 =
68/86/104 and guesstimate from there.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Metric system is for losers. Freedom system forever.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Question for any Canadian, New Zealander, or Australian Farker on here:  Do you all use any imperial measurements?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And yet, the legal definition of an inch in the US is 25.4mm exactly.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not really. It's pretty much everywhere except speed limit signs.
But it literally does not matter either way. If you can't understand unit conversions, you're an idiot.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And we'll resist it another 50 too.
If it ain't broke don't fix it.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mr.Tangent: [Fark user image image 500x375]


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What's the metric equivalent of Rhode Islands, Belgiums?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It cost me ten guineas to learn the metric system!
 
Linkster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, we tried again in the 90's, Contractors have a real problem converting feet and tenths to use feet and inches and NONE of them would buy a proper tape measure.  You think they're gonna be good with Meters and shiat?
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Have we really, though? I know it's not official, but we haven't really rejected it. We run 10k races and refer to meters in video games. We buy weed by the gram, soda by the liter, etc. It's not like we completely don't use metric.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Not really. It's pretty much everywhere except speed limit signs.
But it literally does not matter either way. If you can't understand unit conversions, you're an idiot.


Don't forget these: Gas is sold by the gallon, Milk is usually sold by the gallon, quart, or pint.  A person's height is usually measured in feet and inches.  A person's weight is usually measured in pounds.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Metric is a more simple system for more simple people.
 
Linkster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: And yet, the legal definition of an inch in the US is 25.4mm exactly.


No no no, 2.54 Centimeters, GAWD!!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I like the story of how we almost used metric at the start of the nation.

https://www.nist.gov/blogs/taking-mea​s​ure/pirates-caribbean-metric-edition

France had supported the United States against the British in the War of Independence, and now they intended to build closer economic ties with the new American nation. Dombey was to negotiate with Jefferson for grain exports to France and to deliver two new French measurement standards: a standard of length (the meter) and a standard of mass called, rather ominously, a grave, to be considered by the U.S. for adoption. (The grave would be renamed the kilogram a year later in 1795.)
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Metric System Theme Song
Youtube IlJ_zw8dx6w
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't see the big deal. Science and medicine in the US uses metric. It's just everyday life that uses the imperial system, and why spend all the money to convert, for little gain?

Besides that the imperial system has its benefits -- a 12-based system (inches in a foot) means you can evenly divide everything by 6, 4, 3, 2. Try taking an exact third of something in metric. Same with temperature. The 0-100 range reflects most temperatures people will encounter in their everyday life, compared to the -17 to +37 degree range in celsius.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: I learned it in the 7th grade.  Shocked the crap out of the Germans when I moved to Munich and knew the conversions etc. (C->F = (C*1.8) +32)


I did too and then promptly forgot because I never used it.

Now I just try to remember certain temps like -40C = -40F, 0C = 32F, 37C = 98.6F, 20C is a nice temperature.

Just take a wild guess at everything in between.

It helps that a lot of the international news I watch insists on telling me the weather all over the world in Celsius.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

whidbey: We were going to switch over in the 1980s.  We had a week of filmstrips (ha remember those?)  on the coming Metric System.

Then Dumbass got elected.


The US government and business are run by and panders to extremely stubborn old men.

Mandatory retirement is needed.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I love the metric system. I much prefer using metric if I am building something without plans. I have a full set of metric tape measures, rulers, yard stick.

What I hate is measuring instruments with both metric and imperial on them. Something is always measured twice and still cut wrong with those things.

/and yes, I know what I wrote
 
ur14me
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: brantgoose: The Joke is: gills are a measure of liquid volume, but perches are a measure of length, so there are no gills in a perch.

Fish do not exist. Especially in the metric or imperial systems of measurement.

There's no such thing as a tree, either.

How many parsecs did it take you to learn that?


Less than 12!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We didn't whup an imperial fark-ton of British ass to be using their panty waist metric "system". All those 1s and 0s used in conversion. I am a proud non-binary 'Murican.
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Question for any Canadian, New Zealander, or Australian Farker on here:  Do you all use any imperial measurements?


The only thing I use imperial for is measuring height of people.
 
