 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   That stuff you're doing to pass the time? Stop it immediately. Particularly eating and drinking   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
70
    More: Asinine, Surgery, per cent, British Association of Plastic, A&E, average cost, DIY jobs, Hospital, last week  
•       •       •

2245 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2020 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



70 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll be in my bunk.

Oh darn.
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh.. there really is no cure for stupid.
 
Bazzlex001 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Power tool injuries from gardening? WTF are they growing?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coronavirus is making me fat.  It is way to easy to snack and graze all day long.

Call it the Covid-15.
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put a cork on the end of your chainsaw, Ruprecht.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bazzlex001: Power tool injuries from gardening? WTF are they growing?


I'm assuming string trimmers and roto-tillers.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I told my wife that short of life or death we are not going anywhere near a hospital or emergency room right now.  Wrap the accident prone kids (and wife) in bubble wrap and use the butter knives instead of the steak knives.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've just spent the last 90 minutes on the trampoline with my kids.  And have earned the nickname "Pudgy nub daddy lawyer" for my trouble.  Fortunately I've not earned any new herniated discs.   The health service may not be so far off.
 
wraith95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: I'll be in my bunk.

Oh darn.


Look, just avoid the auto-erotic asphyxiation, microwaved fruits and DIY cock pumps and you'll probably be fine.

/also don't listen to Lincoln
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My house has never been in better shape, so many small projects that I never bothered to get around to are getting completed now.

I have been cognizant the whole time that right now is a TERRIBLE time to injure myself and need medical care, so I'm taking a little extra care to put safety first. The closest call we've had so far was actually our dog. He twisted his leg or something while going up the stairs and was limping for about a week. We made him take it easy for a few days and he's fine now. It's going to have to be more serious than a sprained leg to go to the vet right now, buddy.
 
jwookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PPE biatches
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: Bazzlex001: Power tool injuries from gardening? WTF are they growing?

I'm assuming string trimmers and roto-tillers.


And it's Britain, they mentioned lawnmowers. They probably include mowing the lawn in the general category of "gardening".
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, just stare at the wall and breathe?

Or is that out too?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We haven't had takeout or eaten out in weeks. All food is fresh and home cooked. No junk food. Walks and runs every day. Lost five lbs so far.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The recoil on the pull cord of a lawnmower or tiller than has been sitting idle for 6 months cam be nasty.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kiss my grits, Brits. My garden is gonna be baller this year.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No can do, subby. That drying paint isn't going to watch itself.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
most of the world was turned into cellphone zombies long ago now that they are scared and want to grow food out in the garden they don't have the skills that they need for actually doing anything.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  About to go in the garage and fart around with a router table build.  I'll be using all sorts of tools that can really fark me up.

It's why I have a mental checklist I got through with every cut that takes way longer to type then practice:  Stable stance (can I move freely through the whole cut), where will the blade go after the cut (or where will wood go when cut on table saw), hands out of the way of the blade, is the wood or tool gonna be unstable for the cut....that's pretty much every single cut where 2 extra seconds are worth it.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In the last week alone, the plastic surgery department at Ulster Hospital in Belfast has treated numerous patients who have injured themselves after using lawnmowers, chainsaws and bikes. Some have even needed to have their fingers amputating."


Oh damn. That would be even scarier if we knew what they were amputating. It could be anything.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: So, just stare at the wall and breathe?

Or is that out too?


Eventually.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: I told my wife that short of life or death we are not going anywhere near a hospital or emergency room right now.  Wrap the accident prone kids (and wife) in bubble wrap and use the butter knives instead of the steak knives.


My brother bought a new blender (just got his first house) and sliced his hand down into the fatty layer. That was on the 27th, so far so good but I'll be a lot happier in a week if he's still symptom free.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both my kids are napping, 9 months and 4 years, in a rare double nap going on... and I felt tempted to take my table saw out.

/Stay home, make sure at least one child is awake.
 
RoyHobbs22
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been trying to sharpen my culinary game, watching knife skills videos on YouTube. I don't think my knives are as sharp as the pros.  I should be fine.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just woke up from my 3rd nap of the day...... TCM is showing some real snoozers!!
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am getting a tad chafed.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now is a good time to make a commitment to eat less and get in shape:
- you'll have a much better chance of not dying
- you'll be using less potentially scarce resources
- you won't need as much toilet paper as your bowel movements will be more regular
- you'll come out of this better than you started
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Timely.  Planning on going over to mow sister's yard in the next couple days.  Normally not that big a deal but she's got a double lot.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoyHobbs22: I've been trying to sharpen my culinary game, watching knife skills videos on YouTube. I don't think my knives are as sharp as the pros.  I should be fine.


The secret is to blunt the edge against some concrete, and use an incredibly powerful chop to compensate. No risk of accidental cuts that way.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drinking?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Coronavirus is making me fat.  It is way to easy to snack and graze all day long.

Call it the Covid-15.


Basically every non-elderly COVID ICU patient is overweight.

Sleep tight.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gardening? It snowed today.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man I wish I could garden. Like, everyone in my family has a green-thumb, but me. I kill houseplants, yeah I killed a cactus. I couldn't grow pot either, and that's supposed to be real easy.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Meh.  About to go in the garage and fart around with a router table build.  I'll be using all sorts of tools that can really fark me up.

It's why I have a mental checklist I got through with every cut that takes way longer to type then practice:  Stable stance (can I move freely through the whole cut), where will the blade go after the cut (or where will wood go when cut on table saw), hands out of the way of the blade, is the wood or tool gonna be unstable for the cut....that's pretty much every single cut where 2 extra seconds are worth it.


Then?  Grrrrrrr.  Missed that auto carrot.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've started digging some new garden beds and I have a thought to getting a load of cement delivered. Bags... I need the exercise.

But, yeah. I'm not keen to using my power tools for the short term.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

sirrerun: I'll be in my bunk.

Oh darn.


Yeah I tweeked my forarm from tweeking myself too much
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Gardening? It snowed today.


Where, Alaska?

/Looks as profile
//Alberta, same difference
///Hope things are calmed down for your 5 days of summer
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I've started digging some new garden beds and I have a thought to getting a load of cement delivered. Bags... I need the exercise.

But, yeah. I'm not keen to using my power tools for the short term.


You need dust masks if you're going to mix the concrete yourself.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Timely.  Planning on going over to mow sister's yard in the next couple days.  Normally not that big a deal but she's got a double lot.


Cut my yard yesterday and I think the only time I was happier to cut a yard was when I bought my first house.

Productive and a great use of stress pacing lol.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Look, now once you're locked into a serious bout with the White Pony,...
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Tr0mBoNe: I've started digging some new garden beds and I have a thought to getting a load of cement delivered. Bags... I need the exercise.

But, yeah. I'm not keen to using my power tools for the short term.

You need dust masks if you're going to mix the concrete yourself.


I have a good construction ventilator. I don't need to solidify my lungs at any time.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Turnip_the_radio: Man I wish I could garden. Like, everyone in my family has a green-thumb, but me. I kill houseplants, yeah I killed a cactus. I couldn't grow pot either, and that's supposed to be real easy.


I get by but have come a long way.I.  have a hanging basket that I've struggled to keep alive for over 8 years.  Almost killed it several times.  In spring years back I trimmed a bunch of dead and dying parts and tossed them off the back deck.  3 months later I happened to be looking around the air conditioning unit outside and there were the trimmings.... In way better condition than my inside plant.  Seems they fell directly in front of the exhaust for the dryer and loved the humid environment.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've been eating a whole chicken every day.
And it really pisses me off, because I'm a vegetarian.

(You been coroma'd)
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

robodog: Russ1642: Gardening? It snowed today.

Where, Alaska?

/Looks as profile
//Alberta, same difference
///Hope things are calmed down for your 5 days of summer


We get the extremes. -30 C in winter, +30 C in summer. And mosquitos so big you can swat them with a tennis raquet.
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

robodog: TheCableGuy: I told my wife that short of life or death we are not going anywhere near a hospital or emergency room right now.  Wrap the accident prone kids (and wife) in bubble wrap and use the butter knives instead of the steak knives.

My brother bought a new blender (just got his first house) and sliced his hand down into the fatty layer. That was on the 27th, so far so good but I'll be a lot happier in a week if he's still symptom free.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Tr0mBoNe: I've started digging some new garden beds and I have a thought to getting a load of cement delivered. Bags... I need the exercise.

But, yeah. I'm not keen to using my power tools for the short term.

You need dust masks if you're going to mix the concrete yourself.


I have some professional masks for woodworking with replaceable n95 filters.

But they don't filter on the way out, so I'll wear a cloth mask the next time I go out, which may be weeks from now.  As long as the water stays on, and I have no reason to believe it won't other than routine maintenance, I could probably go for at least a month, perhaps 2.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: I've been eating a whole chicken every day.
And it really pisses me off, because I'm a vegetarian.

(You been coroma'd)


I've got a four year old on a growth spurt. I've been chucking him a live chicken every two days.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My new chainsaw blade arrives tomorrow so I'm getting a kick..

Now if you'll excuse me I'm gonna plant some food for my face hole.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Timely.  Planning on going over to mow sister's yard in the next couple days.  Normally not that big a deal but she's got a double lot.


Too late, I mowed it already...and yeah, it's a jungle in there.

/I'll see myself out
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheFoz: My new chainsaw blade arrives tomorrow so I'm getting a kick..

Now if you'll excuse me I'm gonna plant some food for my face hole.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Well la dee da Mr. I Live In The Tropics. Just had to show off that not only do you not have snow but the ground isn't frozen either.
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.