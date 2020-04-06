 Skip to content
(USA Today)   New Zealand prime minister declares Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy essential workers   (usatoday.com) divider line
    More: Silly, Easter Bunny, Easter, Easter egg, Prime MinisterJacinda Ardern, Tooth fairy, early signs of improvement, initiative bears resemblance, Rabbit  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
twistedsifter.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're both creeps.

Creep #1

Teen Titans Go! | Meet the Tooth Fairy | Cartoon Network UK 🇬🇧
Youtube BRrRhm2Dw0c
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Creep #2

Teen Titans Go! | The Easter Fairy | Cartoon Network
Youtube 5CDkXU3D0lg
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found out this morning at 6:30 am that apparently lawn guys are essential workers.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.  Now if these 2 don't wear protective gear and they infect thousands of kids, they will be hated for generations.

meme-arsenal.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, just great.........

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: I found out this morning at 6:30 am that apparently lawn guys are essential workers.


Pool guys, too.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww, man. Let her sleep.
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, duh.
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly? That's a very clever way to bring a little levity into the whole messy situation. From what I've read of this women, she is very smart.
 
BigDamn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Silly? That's a very clever way to bring a little levity into the whole messy situation. From what I've read of this women, she is very smart.


She is the opposite of Trump in every meaningful way.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Silly? That's a very clever way to bring a little levity into the whole messy situation. From what I've read of this women, she is very smart.


Marianne Williamson is a fan.

While most of her Democratic debate rivals offered specific proposals Thursday when asked by moderator Chuck Todd what issue they would push first as president, Marianne Williamson suggested phoning an ally.

"My first call is to the prime minster of New Zealand (Jacinda Ardern) who said that her goal is to make New Zealand the best place in the world for a child in the world to grow up," the author and motivational speaker responded. "And I will tell her 'Girlfriend, you are so on, because the United States of America is going to be the best place in the world for a child to grow up."
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: I found out this morning at 6:30 am that apparently lawn guys are essential workers.


Not in Michigan.  But honestly I don't know why lawn people, construction, etc. can't keep working.  Everyone can keep distant.  Maybe they're worried about in-car on way to job sites.

One thing that's for-sure open: the Michigan state lottery!  Gotta get those $$$.
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The NZUHEDMEE (New Zealand Union of Hobbits, Elves, Dwarves and Middle Earth Employees) demand the same designation.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The saddest thing about Easter in NZ, is that no one I've talked to has heard of Marshmallow Peeps.

It's just not a thing.

And I can't even order them through Amazon.
 
