(BBC-US) NewsFlash PM Boris Johnson in ICU.
posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 Apr 2020 at 3:30 PM


Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Make him pay £350M before letting him take up hospital space that could be used to help an actually productive Brit.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If only he'd taken the threat of this virus seriously when he had the chance. Rather than going to a hospital ward and shaking hands with everyone.

There's a lesson here somewhere
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Boris Johnson does not look healthy on a good day. I hate the guy but world leaders dying from this disease will do nothing for our collective anxiety, it just further contributes to the already-increasing feeling like no one really has a handle on things and human civilization is in a downward spiral. The ballot box is and always will be the best way to handle getting rid of cretins. I hope he recovers. While it might seem fitting that people who didn't take the disease seriously enough deserve to die from it, racist authoritarian xenophobes don't need any martyrs.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Has he found his ditch yet?
 
PartTimeBuddha
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
REO Speedwagon - Can't Fight This Feeling (Official Music Video)
Youtube zpOULjyy-n8
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Awww, poor thing.
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cmon do Trump next!!!
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We know who she is.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Before anyone comes in and chides us for taking pleasure in this, let's recall that BoJo already said this is a price he was willing to pay. I mean, he wasn't talking about himself but that's a minor detail at this point.

Buy the ticket, take the ride.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Man, people are really committed to making this hoax look real.  How many people are in on it?
 
comrade
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I guess we'll see if that pay it was justified or not.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Didnt he catch it from a brexit negociator?

karma is a biatch Boris, now feel the pain
 
cowboybebop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Doesn't he look tired?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He's really taking this "Brexit" thing seriously...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Is_This_Us
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BlackPete: Has he found his ditch yet?


Careful, He might have a towel.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
so who's the vice Prime Minister?
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Boris Johnson does not look healthy on a good day. I hate the guy but world leaders dying from this disease will do nothing for our collective anxiety, it just further contributes to the already-increasing feeling like no one really has a handle on things and human civilization is in a downward spiral. The ballot box is and always will be the best way to handle getting rid of cretins. I hope he recovers. While it might seem fitting that people who didn't take the disease seriously enough deserve to die from it, racist authoritarian xenophobes don't need any martyrs.


I wish Trump were more like Boris. Boris will change his view when it is necessary. I may not agree to often with Boris, but at least he can modify his views. Some people just can not.
 
PartTimeBuddha
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BlackPete: Has he found his ditch yet?


There is an absolutely lovely ditch on the A470 a few miles north of Brecon.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Boris' soul is about to exit his body.  A Brexit, if you will.
 
rudemix
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Imagine this happening to every government leader who downplayed or lied about it?

I can only get so hard.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd like to extend my thoughts and prayers for a swift resolution to this situation.
 
Diana [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I just found out this weekend that he has a 32-year-old pregnant fiancé and is separated from his second wife.
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dark brew
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Boris Johnson does not look healthy on a good day. I hate the guy but world leaders dying from this disease will do nothing for our collective anxiety,


I could probably taper off of my Xanax should a certain world leader be taken down by the virus.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

phalamir: Make him pay £350M before letting him take up hospital space that could be used to help an actually productive Brit.


Those fat cats at the NHS don't need his cash, they've got plenty of Brexit money.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can somone get Trump to go visit him ASAP!
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Blimey. This must mean some major bollocks are about to cheerio. I give it a fortnite.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh Lord, while you're at it, please smite the Orange One with your pestilence too.

Amen.
 
stickmangrit [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cowboybebop: Doesn't he look tired?


Shakes tiny fist
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Look, in this thread some people will be happy, some people will be sad, some people will be judgmental, but I think we can all agree, what is with the non-stop dance/martial arts videos on the side of Fark that are here every day all day without fail?
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
London has Fallen was supposed to be a C+ movie at best, not a documentary.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hope he doesn't die for only one reason. I want him to live with scared lungs so that every time he talks he wheezes. Live the example, Boris.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No such thing as karma, but dumb acts lead to predictable outcomes.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm maybe a bad person, but I'm enjoying this.

I'd prefer for every bad person who harms others to peacefully and safely learn their lessons and become good people. That isn't our reality.

Many seemingly cannot learn without personal experience, and many still don't learn from that.
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
remember when thatcher died and "ding dong the witch is dead" spiked the UK itunes chart? lol
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He said he wanted to leave. I thought he meant something else
 
xanthippe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Diana: I just found out this weekend that he has a 32-year-old pregnant fiancé and is separated from his second wife.


...and his fiance also has COVID 19
 
Emposter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Theoretically each victim should be equally important, but let's be real.  This will be a big farking deal if he succumbs.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


/seriously, hope he stays off the cart
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Inheritance tax would pay for a lot of respirators.
 
PartTimeBuddha
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Blimey. This must mean some major bollocks are about to cheerio. I give it a fortnite.


By misspelling fortnight, you have buttered my muffin, lady
 
Target Builder
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm not going to relish in someone's suffering, but given his initial "plan" was "just let everyone get it" and also his parties decades long effort to weaken the NHS my sympathy is... limited.
 
meehaw
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Leopards are eating their own faces.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gubbo: If only he'd taken the threat of this virus seriously when he had the chance. Rather than going to a hospital ward and shaking hands with everyone.

There's a lesson here somewhere


One that he is dying to learn.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If this kills Prime Minister Sniveling Asshole but not President Sniveling Asshole, I'm gonna be so mad ...
 
