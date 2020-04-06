 Skip to content
(Patheos)   Local officials pleaded with a Tampa pastor to close his church, he scoffed at him. The local sheriff arrested him, he remained defiant. Then a higher power got involved and forced him to shut down. God? No, his insurance carrier   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
    Hillsborough County, Florida, Insurance, Sheriff, Tampa, Florida, Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, sheriff's office, News outlets, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister  
posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2020 at 4:20 PM



Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
People think lawyers run the world. FALSE. You can do anything as long as you can insure it. Of course lawyers make that determination, but it's really the insurance company's call.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
He's free to operate without insurance.   In fact I'd say he has no faith in his God if it stops him.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Whatever it takes.

But it is a stunning example of his abandoning his belief.  Our church went online with much trepidation, because of the age of most members and their technophobia.  But, the tithes and offerings are still coming in.  Members are still checking in, finding ways to provide for hungry and homeless near us, and doing all the stuff this guy probably never did once.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Insurance companies actually shut a lot of this shiat down.  For example, there were some school districts in this state making noise about putting the Ten Commandments up in schools and then fighting it in court.  When their insurance carriers told them that they would not cover the legal expenses associated with that, they dropped it quickly.
 
Chariset [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

jake_lex: When their insurance carriers told them that they would not cover the legal expenses associated with that, they dropped it quickly.


Right in the wallet.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
"Chopped from church service? Sorry, sir, but policy number 945-3 on page 8 specifically reads 'Does not cover floods, earthquakes or axe of God.'"
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
Defamed this pastor, put him at risk, painted a target on his back - on the back of the church. Ultimately resulting in death threats

Imma call bullshiat. Every one of these morons claims victim hood whenever their bullshiat is exposed. No one is making death threats. Sure, I bet a ton of folks on the Internet are saying things like 'I hope you get this and die' but that's not a death threat.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
55 minutes ago  
What about tramp pasta?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
51 minutes ago  
You know, I am a Christian and I go to church.  My preacher closed his church.  The reason he gave, a good shepherd looks after the sheep he loves. The shepherd protects the sheep from the wolves... big wolves and the wolves that are really really tiny.

This preacher is a defiant butt hole who puts everyone at risk.  :/
 
BFletch651
51 minutes ago  
You can defy God.  Not so the insurance man.
 
chewd
50 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: People think lawyers run the world. FALSE. You can do anything as long as you can insure it.


Well ALMOST anything...

Catholic archdiocese sues insurers over future abuse claims
https://apnews.com/0cd9d88e14c74e0899​3​cbef8cb60f22e
 
HeartBurnKid
50 minutes ago  
It just goes to show, it really is about money for these assholes.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
49 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
49 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: My preacher closed his church. The reason he gave, a good shepherd looks after the sheep he loves. The shepherd protects the sheep from the wolves


Well, there's one preacher who will not be going from shepherd to leopard.
 
EyeHaveRisen
46 minutes ago  
I guess you could say He's NOT IN GOOD HANDS
 
FDR Jones
43 minutes ago  
If this country would just wake up and join the 21st century we would have Liability Insurance for All and shiat like this wouldn't happen.

/vote4bernie
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
41 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Whatever it takes.

But it is a stunning example of his abandoning his belief.  Our church went online with much trepidation, because of the age of most members and their technophobia.  But, the tithes and offerings are still coming in.  Members are still checking in, finding ways to provide for hungry and homeless near us, and doing all the stuff this guy probably never did once.


I have a Lutheran Missouri Synod, young earth et al. church across the street from me. Since Governor Walz called for voluntary containment the tot's been empty including Sundays. Only goes to show common sense isn't exclusive to the science minded
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
41 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Whatever it takes.

But it is a stunning example of his abandoning his belief.  Our church went online with much trepidation, because of the age of most members and their technophobia.  But, the tithes and offerings are still coming in.  Members are still checking in, finding ways to provide for hungry and homeless near us, and doing all the stuff this guy probably never did once.


This makes me really happy.  I mean, I'm an atheist, but I'm glad your people are still engaging in community, as that's very important.  And I'm also glad that you're still ministering to those who need help, all while keeping safe.

Thanks for being awesome.
 
CarbonCarby
38 minutes ago  
Follow the money. The donation plates get much fuller on the Big Holy Days.™  The only thing that got through to him was his BS costing him more than his expected haul.
 
Another Government Employee
37 minutes ago  
"Side note: If Browne's belief in God's providence is genuine, why does he even worry about insurance? I've always wondered the same thing about lightning rods on churches. It all betrays a certain lack of confidence on the part of the in-God-we-trust crowd, doesn't it?"

CSB-One Good Friday, my wife and I were part of a Stations of the Cross service at my church. The format is there are several icons representing a portion of the Story of the Passion, and at each station, appropriate scripture is read. There was a storm going on outside that seemed to get worse as we went on. Well, when we got to the part where the Centurion gives Christ the vinegar sponge the wind really picked up. As the priest said the words "and he gave up his spirit", the fire door to the sanctuary slammed open and the power went out.

We finished the service in the dark.

end CSB
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
36 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: I guess you could say He's NOT IN GOOD HANDS


You forgot the sunglasses
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
36 minutes ago  

ifky: [pbs.twimg.com image 640x480]


Came for this. Thank you
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
34 minutes ago  
So he doesn't want to gamble with God when he's betting his own money.
 
Dissident Sheep [TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  
To be fair, insurance companies have been playing God for years...
 
scott4long
29 minutes ago  

BFletch651: You can defy God.  Not so the insurance man.


To be fair, one is imaginary, the other is real.  No real consequence to defying imaginary friends.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
29 minutes ago  
I have to say, as a longtime pinko socialist west coast libby-loo, maybe there IS something to all this "free market solutions" thing.

/also possibly a godless, glassy-eyed Clintonista
 
DHT3
29 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: He's free to operate without insurance.   In fact I'd say he has no faith in his God if it stops him.


Wait are you telling me that a pastor doesn't actually believe in God ??? What other kind of motivation could he have??
 
Millennium
25 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Defamed this pastor, put him at risk, painted a target on his back - on the back of the church. Ultimately resulting in death threats

Imma call bullshiat. Every one of these morons claims victim hood whenever their bullshiat is exposed. No one is making death threats. Sure, I bet a ton of folks on the Internet are saying things like 'I hope you get this and die' but that's not a death threat.


It's never a desth threat till it happens to you. Sometimes to a loved one.
 
SteveFU [BareFark]
25 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Whatever it takes.

But it is a stunning example of his abandoning his belief.  Our church went online with much trepidation, because of the age of most members and their technophobia.  But, the tithes and offerings are still coming in.  Members are still checking in, finding ways to provide for hungry and homeless near us, and doing all the stuff this guy probably never did once.


Our Church set up a local phone number for the older generation to call and listen to the service live. They already broadcast a few times a week on Facebook but after the stay at home order, the older generation complained that they didn't have a computer. So they set up a conference call type system that's easy for people to call in.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
24 minutes ago  
So for the first time in ever, the Mrs and I got term life insurance that covers our hobby. Cave Diving.

That's right, you can now get life insurance that covers cave diving, often recognized as the most dangerous recreational sport.

No liability insurance for church during corona outbreak.

Hmmm.

Going to church has officially become more dangerous than cave diving, sky diving or bungie jumping.
 
geggam [TotalFark]
23 minutes ago  

ifky: [pbs.twimg.com image 640x480]


technically it is gambling and the bookies are called actuaries... nice paying job too
 
exPFCWintergreen
22 minutes ago  
The insurance titans operating out of Iowa took immediate and prudent steps weeks ago to close down their buildings and begin operating with employees working from home. This was all in spite of the governor who to this day is going as far as inventing a metric to specifically allow her to justify avoiding a stay-at-home order. It seems that an industry built on profiting off of the evaluation of risk is well-equipped to deal with it when they are in the crosshairs.
 
Mouser
15 minutes ago  

BFletch651: You can defy God.  Not so the insurance man.


When Satan asked Jesus to prove he was the Son of God by jumping off of the highest tower of the Temple in Jerusalem (since surely God's angels would catch him), Jesus replied, "Thou shalt not tempt the Lord thy God."

Apparently these days God speaks through insurance agents.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
15 minutes ago  

chewd: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: People think lawyers run the world. FALSE. You can do anything as long as you can insure it.

Well ALMOST anything...

Catholic archdiocese sues insurers over future abuse claims
https://apnews.com/0cd9d88e14c74e08993​cbef8cb60f22e


Yeah, the NRA was trying to sell murder insurance too. New York state did not take kindly to that: https://thehill.com/regulation/​court-b​attles/481786-new-york-charges-nra-wit​h-offering-insurance-without-license
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
8 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: That's right, you can now get life insurance that covers cave diving, often recognized as the most dangerous recreational sport.


Base jumping would have to be right there. Cave diving is dangerous as hell, but... base jumping is just insane.
 
6 minutes ago  
