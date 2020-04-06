 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Iceland Review)   Iceland, which has no naturally occurring arachnid population, is importing giant tarantulas for their zoo, setting the stage for an inevitable viking/giant mutated spider sword fight to the death   (icelandreview.com) divider line
12
    More: Obvious, International trade, Natural environment, Domestication, Biodiversity, Import, import of exotic animals, Wildlife, Environment Agency states  
•       •       •

107 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2020 at 5:05 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viking Spider is the name of my ABBA/Marilyn Manson Acid Remix.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The crabs are preparing themselves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the Mole of Production [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Forced Tarantula Island?! They're gonna make a million bells!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wooooo! Packers!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think this is going to be on the SyFy channel Easter weekend
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pretty sure Iceland has spiders....just not giant fuzzy ones.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds like something from 'The Eye of Argonne'.
 
LewDux
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bjork's Spider
Youtube 0METmuIub34
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
None at all? No arachnids on that island whatsoever? I find that hard to believe.

Googled it, and I was right to be skeptical of that.
https://grapevine.is/mag/2018/08/27/a​s​k-a-biologist-why-are-there-no-big-spi​ders-in-iceland/

91 species of spiders in Iceland, they just don't have large spider types.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nuclear Monk: Pretty sure Iceland has spiders....just not giant fuzzy ones.


Yeah. They're like ants. Absolutely everywhere. Forget about rats hitching a ride to Mars, it'll be ants and/or spiders that are the first stowaways.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.