(YouTube)   Doctor from Queen's Hospital in the UK shares some very important breathing tips that, should you become COVID-19 positive, could help save your life. Since Big Pharma can't monetize just breathing, this will probably get ignored in America   (youtube.com) divider line
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was really good.  Thanks for sharing.  Forwarded around to friends and family.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iwouldhitit: That was really good.  Thanks for sharing.  Forwarded around to friends and family.


Would add this... something I did for a few months after I quit smoking... walk around the block... just walk, do not run... make it 10-15-20 minutes. Breathe in deeply through your mouth.... breathe out through your nose. Focus on your breathing alone for this time. Try to do it 3 times a week.

Really helped rebuild my lung capacity and clear out that nasty sh*t after decades of smoking
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In return, I would like to share with him a tip on shaving your face so your N95 mask gets a good seal:

Shave your face so your N95 mask gets a good seal.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Share the video on Social media. Perhaps Trump will endorse it during his next briefing?

/Naw, Trump won't.
//It's a real doctor's advice.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
These are things Big Air doesn't want you to know.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

syrynxx: In return, I would like to share with him a tip on shaving your face so your N95 mask gets a good seal:

Shave your face so your N95 mask gets a good seal.


I think he may have been burned at one point.  Or weasels ripped his flesh.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: syrynxx: In return, I would like to share with him a tip on shaving your face so your N95 mask gets a good seal:

Shave your face so your N95 mask gets a good seal.

I think he may have been burned at one point.  Or weasels ripped his flesh.


Hey, I got the weasels reference.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I think he may have been burned at one point.  Or weasels ripped his flesh.


RZZZZZZZZZ!
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Iwouldhitit: That was really good.  Thanks for sharing.  Forwarded around to friends and family.


Seconded. Who knew Fark could save lives?
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So "puff puff pass" is still okay, right?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't understand the pillow in front of you part. You lie on your stomach, but where in front of you does the pillow go?
 
Gooch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The GOP response will be, "Who cares? They can just breathe through their mouths."
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Share the video on Social media. Perhaps Trump will endorse it during his next briefing?

/Naw, Trump won't.
//It's a real doctor's advice.


Drink.  Sigh.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Iwouldhitit: That was really good.  Thanks for sharing.  Forwarded around to friends and family.


Agreed...
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: These are things Big Air doesn't want you to know.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: AirForceVet: Share the video on Social media. Perhaps Trump will endorse it during his next briefing?

/Naw, Trump won't.
//It's a real doctor's advice.

Drink.  Sigh.


You should keep drinking.  Actually, go find a bar that is still open and drink with other people as much as possible and as often as possible.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A doctor....doctor who ?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Would anyone be so kind as to provide a transcript?
 
skinink
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Thanks for the info, subby! I'm going to share this video as well.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Would anyone be so kind as to provide a transcript?


Five deep breaths in a row, holding for about two seconds each before exhaling
Sixth breath, strong cough exhale into a shirt/tissue
repeat

Then go lie down on stomach, not back, with a pillow in front of you
 
JeffMD
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I know we have many sitting on their butts at home, but can we stop with the Instagram and Facebook post that are nothing but video? Some of us are still at work.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you use an Albuterol inhaler would it be better to use it before or after doing this exercise? Seems like after would have a better chance to coat your lungs but perhaps before would loosen up more of the crap your lungs are trying to expel? Best off staying healthy in the first place if you can, I guess.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

syrynxx: aagrajag: Would anyone be so kind as to provide a transcript?

Five deep breaths in a row, holding for about two seconds each before exhaling
Sixth breath, strong cough exhale into a shirt/tissue
repeat

Then go lie down on stomach, not back, with a pillow in front of you


Five seconds I believe, not two.

Any idea what the pillow is for? They did not demonstrate.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

syrynxx: aagrajag: Would anyone be so kind as to provide a transcript?

Five deep breaths in a row, holding for about two seconds each before exhaling
Sixth breath, strong cough exhale into a shirt/tissue
repeat

Then go lie down on stomach, not back, with a pillow in front of you


Thank you.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Would anyone be so kind as to provide a transcript?


Indeed. What language was the guy even talking? Rez-pier-a-tory? Learn American damn it.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WTP 2: A doctor....doctor who ?


Dalek Relaxation Tape
Youtube e59guruVL4o
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Would anyone be so kind as to provide a transcript?


1) breath in 5 times, holding each full breath for 5 seconds
2) 6th breath inhale deeply and cough into cover (cloth or mask are fine)
3) repeat all the above
4) lay down on stomach, pillow supporting your upper body/head keep taking slightly deeper breaths than you would normally do.

His point is C19 patients suffer mostly from complications of breathing, so the earlier you start doing this the better.

His words were "when" you get this, not if.
:(
 
GungFu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

syrynxx: aagrajag: Would anyone be so kind as to provide a transcript?

Five deep breaths in a row, holding for about two seconds each before exhaling
Sixth breath, strong cough exhale into a shirt/tissue
repeat

Then go lie down on stomach, not back, with a pillow in front of you


Five deep breaths in a row, holding for about two FIVE seconds each before exhaling
Sixth breath, strong cough exhale into a shirt/tissue
repeat x 2

Then go lie down on stomach, not back, with a pillow in front of you
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: BigGrnEggGriller: AirForceVet: Share the video on Social media. Perhaps Trump will endorse it during his next briefing?

/Naw, Trump won't.
//It's a real doctor's advice.

Drink.  Sigh.

You should keep drinking.  Actually, go find a bar that is still open and drink with other people as much as possible and as often as possible.


You can be a Trump opponent and still get annoyed at his name coming up constantly in discussions that have nothing to do with him, if for no other reason than being tired of hearing his name. I am personally familiar with that feeling.
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Would anyone be so kind as to provide a transcript?
---


Details:
1. SIT UPRIGHT: [DeepBreath + Hold 5sec]  x  5
[DeepBreath + CoughIntoCloth]  x  1 Repeat a 2nd time.
2. LIE ON STOMACH: [Breath slightly deeper than normal] Continue for 10 min
3. REPEAT REGULARLY.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Would anyone be so kind as to provide a transcript?


Transcript? How do you spell the sound that inhaling and exhaling make?
 
PunGent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Iwouldhitit: That was really good.  Thanks for sharing.  Forwarded around to friends and family.

Would add this... something I did for a few months after I quit smoking... walk around the block... just walk, do not run... make it 10-15-20 minutes. Breathe in deeply through your mouth.... breathe out through your nose. Focus on your breathing alone for this time. Try to do it 3 times a week.

Really helped rebuild my lung capacity and clear out that nasty sh*t after decades of smoking


Not bad, but I would reverse the nose/mouth bit...in through the nose, out through the mouth.  Your nose has hairs in it for a reason.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

syrynxx: In return, I would like to share with him a tip on shaving your face so your N95 mask gets a good seal:

Shave your face so your N95 mask gets a good seal.


I'd like to share with him a tip on how to take horizontal video.

Hold the phone horizontally.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lots of friends and family tell me to chain smoke, that it kills the virus.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

40 degree day: syrynxx: aagrajag: Would anyone be so kind as to provide a transcript?

Five deep breaths in a row, holding for about two seconds each before exhaling
Sixth breath, strong cough exhale into a shirt/tissue
repeat

Then go lie down on stomach, not back, with a pillow in front of you

Five seconds I believe, not two.

Any idea what the pillow is for? They did not demonstrate.


It is easier to breathe while lying on your stomach if a pillow is supporting your neck and upper chest.
 
GregoryD
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: I don't understand the pillow in front of you part. You lie on your stomach, but where in front of you does the pillow go?


He said in front of you. I don't think he meant above your head. I think he meant literally in front of you under you. Between the bed and your stomach.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: Lots of friends and family tell me to chain smoke, that it kills the virus.


Did they also choose your username?
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pdieten: 40 degree day: syrynxx: aagrajag: Would anyone be so kind as to provide a transcript?

Five deep breaths in a row, holding for about two seconds each before exhaling
Sixth breath, strong cough exhale into a shirt/tissue
repeat

Then go lie down on stomach, not back, with a pillow in front of you

Five seconds I believe, not two.

Any idea what the pillow is for? They did not demonstrate.

It is easier to breathe while lying on your stomach if a pillow is supporting your neck and upper chest.


Or to allow you to lay flat on your stomach at all if you have a raging boner that props you up like a kick stand.  What? Breathing exercises can do that.
 
Fissile
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who says you can't monetize breathing?   When I had my heart surgery they gave me one of these to help re inflate my lungs.  Under normal circumstance I think something like this cost around ten bucks, but since demand is probably going to be pretty high now, a reasonable markup of... say.1,000%...should do the trick.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GregoryD: dodecahedron: I don't understand the pillow in front of you part. You lie on your stomach, but where in front of you does the pillow go?

He said in front of you. I don't think he meant above your head. I think he meant literally in front of you under you. Between the bed and your stomach.


So place it under your stomach then? I wish he'd shown that part.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GregoryD: dodecahedron: I don't understand the pillow in front of you part. You lie on your stomach, but where in front of you does the pillow go?

He said in front of you. I don't think he meant above your head. I think he meant literally in front of you under you. Between the bed and your stomach.


I would assume this position:

If anyone found something from a medical source that would be great.
i2.wp.comView Full Size

/as a kid with asthma I used to curl up like the Sphinx, almost like I'm bowing on the ground but with my head rested on curled up fists (soft thumb side, not knuckles) that way back would be loose, but no pressure on chest either
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Man, all the yoga I have done over the years could really pay off for me here.

In fact, when the crazy preppers I worked with were making fun of me, I determined the best way I could survive the apocalypse was to be in really good shape. So I lost a lot of weight and work out like a mad man.

I usually always feel like I made the wrong choice, but in this case, I think I totally nailed the right course of action to take.

I run 2, 3 mile runs a week, bike 10 miles once a week, use my rowing machine here or there, lift weights and do workout vids on the non-cardio days. OK, I did cut down on the yoga some to fit in more cardio.
 
