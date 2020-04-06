 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Old and busted: War bonds. New hotness: Coronavirus bonds   (thehill.com) divider line
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
10%
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I say nationalize all Trump assets.
 
TheSpartanGrant
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Damn, twice in one day?
 
jumac
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gopher321: I say nationalize all Trump assets.


the gov is looking to make some money not lose money.
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wu Tang!!
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
With another administration, I would say this is a good idea.
With this outfit of crooks and morons, let's say I am skeptical.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If Trump and Punchable Face are offering them I expect they'll lose value faster than a Bradford Exchange plate.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If the interest rate is right, sure.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ZAZ: If the interest rate is right, sure.


Negative rates.  Not only must you buy, you have to pay the monthly negative interest.

I wouldn't touch a Trump* financial instrument with Vlad's money.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I prefer James Bonds.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jumac: gopher321: I say nationalize all Trump assets.

the gov is looking to make some money not lose money.


*shakes tiny fist*

/what assets?
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Waaait. I got it:

Put your Money, penny on James Bonds!
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Satampra Zeiros: I prefer James Bonds.


Or Gary U.S. Bonds
 
Intel154
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's actually...not a bad idea.

They'll screw it up.
 
the sentinel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So, how do I make out this check?  Pay to order of US Treasury? No, you say, make it out to Donald J. Trump.  Okay, got it.

/NFW with this bunch of numbnuts
 
pacified
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So Jared and Donald can steal more?
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Negative rates.  Not only must you buy, you have to pay the monthly negative interest.



Well, that's the situation we have now for financing the government.
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Intel154: That's actually...not a bad idea.

They'll screw it up.


This.

It's a decent idea, it has worked in the past, it's not really difficult to implement, and I have no doubt this administration would fark it up royally.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: Satampra Zeiros: I prefer James Bonds.

Or Gary U.S. Bonds


That's a win
 
bluewave69
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
ok so since everybody is already in debt up to their elbows who is going to buy that ?

might have a better shot getting you existing debt settle, idk sell guam to japan for a trillion (trow in a nimitz as a bonus)  , and idk disband the Cia and extradite falun gong to china to get another trillion cancelled. not sure russia has any u.s debt but you might get a few bucks for parts of the international space station since they like space...

Saudi arabia / israel you can get to bid on raytheon and other defence contractors. for a few more billions.

cuba might send you medical help if you dropped sanctions.

See not that hard and that's just some of the only options you have left.
 
Nullav
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What, donate extra money to the government that's holding me in this uncertain position, under the pretense of it being used to help others in that same damn position and worse, all brought on by a government that is slow to act, in denial, and still determined to keep everyone down who isn't already on one of the top rungs?

fark you. Charities don't offer interest, at best I get a tax deduction, but they sure accomplish a lot more good than this steaming pile of infighting, sociopathy, and corruption could ever hope to.
 
Xetal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It seems like the logical thing to do is defund conservatives to pay for all of it. Farm bill, support for any program that primarily benwfits Republican majority counties, etc...

Bankrupt the reds to pay for it.
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bluewave69: ok so since everybody is already in debt up to their elbows who is going to buy that ?



I actually would consider it. Particularly if he return would be above 1.30% APR, which is where Capital One 360 money market savings currently is. If I thought it would help the entire country, I would consider it. But see my comment earlier in this thread. I don't trust the people in charge.

Instead, I'm planning to look at what my state might be doing, even if it is not specifically "coronavirus bonds," just regular municipal bonds. Something to say, "I believe in what my government is doing." Obviously, that's a nigh-impossible bar to reach for the federal government right now.
 
