(Washington Post)   Tesla has created a prototype ventilator made out of car parts. Just don't turn on the auto pilot   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Early prototypes were suspicious
gurumed-oxn8moh.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And it's only $20,000.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does it have Ludicrous Mode?
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does it look like a Ford Fusion or Box from Logan's Run?
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thank god they moved away from making crappy music...
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I FILLED A BOMB CASING FULL
Fark user imageView Full Size


OF USED PINBALL MACHINE PARTS.

RUN FOR IT ELONNNNNN!
 
lectos
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How many times do we have to repeat that it's not hard to make a ventilator?   It's hard to mass-produce them while making sure they are safe and reliable enough.  You don't want to hack one together only to have it fail and you don't want it to be inconsistent.  Cripes.
 
flemardo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Direct link instead of scrolling and scrolling

https://www.washingtonpost.com/busine​s​s/2020/04/06/tesla-coronavirus-ventila​tors-musk/

Also I expect most features to be disabled once the ventilator is transferred to another hospital.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
An oxygen delivery system built by a company whose other product line has a history of spontaneously bursting into flames?  Seems reasonable.
 
M-G [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is this being publicized by actual Tesla people, or Musk?  Because I might believe the former.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I see Musk is still hard at work piling up his post count so we don't scroll down and see less than a month ago when he says this is all bullshiat. Or that he sent out a bunch of rebranded Tesla CPAP machines and called them ventilators....
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hey Elon, if you really want to be helpful use some of your billions to buy and donate PPE to hospitals.
Maybe create a fund for hospital workers & first responders while you're at it.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Hey Elon, if you really want to be helpful use some of your billions to buy and donate PPE to hospitals.
Maybe create a fund for hospital workers & first responders while you're at it.


Make that a hospital on Mars and you got a deal.
 
Dryad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lectos: How many times do we have to repeat that it's not hard to make a ventilator?   It's hard to mass-produce them while making sure they are safe and reliable enough.  You don't want to hack one together only to have it fail and you don't want it to be inconsistent.  Cripes.


Its not hard to mass produce them either.
Particularly if you stick to already known, proven, and FDA approved designs.
Specifically mass casualty ventilators, which were specifically designed to be made in times just like this.
-
Problem is, those were designed by other people, and making plain vanilla ventilators using a 15 year old proven military design makes you just another contractor.
Nowhere near as sexy as designing your own from scratch using high-tech parts only your company has, in order to look like Tony Stark. Can't be a playboy saviour of mankind as a simple government contractor.
PR department can't spin that.
-
No. He was given access to mechanical designs that could be not only in production now, but in hospitals already.  He went for the vanity move.
 
Dryad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lectos: How many times do we have to repeat that it's not hard to make a ventilator?   It's hard to mass-produce them while making sure they are safe and reliable enough.  You don't want to hack one together only to have it fail and you don't want it to be inconsistent.  Cripes.


Sounds like a good argument for sticking with a known design then, doesn't it?
Starting from scratch in order to put your corporate stamp on it is just craven narcissism at this point.
A PR move whose cost in in -other- peoples lives.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Elon will personally deliver them to minors.
 
brilett
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Where's the Car Talk Guys when you need them?
 
