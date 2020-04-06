 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Governor Tony Evers to GOP controlled legislature, "In Wisconsin, people die from beer, cheese, and cannibal serial killers, not from voting"   (thehill.com) divider line
88
    More: News, Election, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Voting, Monday, Elections, good conscience stand, person voting, bottom line  
•       •       •

2343 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 Apr 2020 at 2:39 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



88 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evers signed an executive order to postpone the election until June 9. The clown show of Vos and Fitzgerald immediately challenged it.

I want those 2 assholes to go visit an ER room in Milwaukee, talk with some of the families of the recently deceased.

We are so damn lucky we got Walker out of office on a shoestring win.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: Evers signed an executive order to postpone the election until June 9. The clown show of Vos and Fitzgerald immediately challenged it.

I want those 2 assholes to go visit an ER room in Milwaukee, talk with some of the families of the recently deceased.

We are so damn lucky we got Walker out of office on a shoestring win.


The next few hours are going to be interesting but I am SO glad Evers is doing something and keeping the health of the people above stacking the Supreme Court.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of beer?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The WisGOP wanted a low-turnout election purely to get a far right judge elected. That's it.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Establishing a nationwide absentee ballot system is more critical than ever now.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: Evers signed an executive order to postpone the election until June 9. The clown show of Vos and Fitzgerald immediately challenged it.

I want those 2 assholes to go visit an ER room in Milwaukee, talk with some of the families of the recently deceased.

We are so damn lucky we got Walker out of office on a shoestring win.


Can you farking imagine Walker handling this? I think my family is going to be fine, but if Walker had been in charge, I absolutely think the state would have been overrun within weeks.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Albert911emt

What kind of beer?

Pretty much anything from New Glarius you can drown me in... except MoonMan
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And by the way...

With GOP leg. leaders taking Gov. Evers to WI Sup Court over his shut-down of Tuesday's election, 1 member of that court is Justice Daniel Kelly, who is on Tuesday's ballot in the headline race of this election. Assuming he recuses himself, that leaves 4-2 conservative majority.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Establishing a nationwide absentee ballot system is more critical than ever now.


NO way... if you empower the poors, and the coloreds, you'll never see another Republican hold office... ever!
How will they keep America great then?
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evers is live right now talking about this. Holy shiat, he is sick of everyone's shiat.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That should keep the GOP from making any Geins.
 
Foilhatgrrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: And by the way...

With GOP leg. leaders taking Gov. Evers to WI Sup Court over his shut-down of Tuesday's election, 1 member of that court is Justice Daniel Kelly, who is on Tuesday's ballot in the headline race of this election. Assuming he recuses himself, that leaves 4-2 conservative majority.


Kelly would lack the ethics to recuse himself but it's going to the US SCOTUS so that's not an issue.  Kavanaugh is the assigned Justice to review this, though.  Hardly good news as this all comes down to the right wing consolidating power on the State Supreme Court.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even in the face of a national emergency, these assclowns can't stop assing.  They aren't reasonable people pretending to be crazy, they're nutbags.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: And by the way...

With GOP leg. leaders taking Gov. Evers to WI Sup Court over his shut-down of Tuesday's election, 1 member of that court is Justice Daniel Kelly, who is on Tuesday's ballot in the headline race of this election. Assuming he recuses himself, that leaves 4-2 conservative majority.


There is a good chance that is going to get overturned. I wonder if this can go to the US supreme court.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No matter how this spat turns out, republicans are farkin' themselves with the voters. At least the ones who no longer believe this is all a hoax.

The only thing worse the could in Wisconsin would be make drinking beer illegal. They'd already be dead.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When would they delay it to? It's just going to keep getting worse in WI, not better.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: Evers signed an executive order to postpone the election until June 9. The clown show of Vos and Fitzgerald immediately challenged it.

I want those 2 assholes to go visit an ER room in Milwaukee, talk with some of the families of the recently deceased.

We are so damn lucky we got Walker out of office on a shoestring win.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Nuff said
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: That should keep the GOP from making any Geins.


Killer stuff. Really killer.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we don't get vote by mail out of this deal. . . well, what else can we fark up?
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comrade: When would they delay it to? It's just going to keep getting worse in WI, not better.


June 9th.

If nothing else, it buys them time to get things squared away. It may even require moving it back further. Who knows?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 60 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: What kind of beer?


Falstaff or Milwaukee Light.

Pick yer poison.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: If we don't get vote by mail out of this deal. . . well, what else can we fark up?


I'd suggest framing it as anyone voting against the (State) Votes Safe Act as wanting to kill the older voters...
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
he could just follow the Republican's lead and simply not abide by any orders from the judiciary if they go against his orders.

Just don't open any polling places. Do not staff vote counting. Close SoS's office, whatever.
 
guestguy
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The GOP needs to be careful that they don't encourage their base of ignorant, white, old people to show up and vote in person...the covid eats them for breakfast.  But I suppose they're too stuck in their minority disenfrachising ways to change course now...
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
2004: vote or die
2020: vote and die
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Albert911emt

What kind of beer?

Pretty much anything from New Glarius you can drown me in... except MoonMan


A little partial to Fat Squirrel myself

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So we're going to be stuck with Bernie for a few more months, then. Great.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: What kind of beer?


hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
The Department of Inadvisably Applied Magic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mmmmm, beer cheese.
 
leehouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good, now hopefully the Supreme Court doesn't reverse this.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The sign language interpreter for Evers has the best facial expressions. Highly recommend watching it for her, and Evers getting really farking annoyed that the legislature won't do jack shiat.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Really? Even our dumbass, Kemp has postponed ours twice and has gone to 100% absentee ballot (which I'm sure violates the 1965 voting rights act, but better to beg forgiveness in this situatioin).
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Evers signed an executive order to postpone the election until June 9. The clown show of Vos and Fitzgerald immediately challenged it.

I want those 2 assholes to go visit an ER room in Milwaukee, talk with some of the families of the recently deceased.

We are so damn lucky we got Walker out of office on a shoestring win.


Yep, watching the announcement live. Evers makes an ironclad case explaining why he delayed the vote.

/Fark Robin Vos and the rest of his minions. Trying to overturn this order should be charged as attempted murder.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Farkin_Crazy: Albert911emt: What kind of beer?

Falstaff or Milwaukee Light.

Pick yer poison.


Falstaff please.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resin33
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: So we're going to be stuck with Bernie for a few more months, then. Great.


Long after his death, college freshmen are going to be wearing shirts with his face on them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Really? Even our dumbass, Kemp has postponed ours twice and has gone to 100% absentee ballot (which I'm sure violates the 1965 voting rights act, but better to beg forgiveness in this situatioin).


How does vote by mail in any way violate the Voting Rights Act?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So the operative theory: liberals will act reasonably and not turn out to vote while conservatives will show up in droves because hoax and get their boys elected. Does that really make sense?
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Farkin_Crazy: Albert911emt: What kind of beer?

Falstaff or Milwaukee Light.

Pick yer poison.

Falstaff please.
[Fark user image 334x566]


The fact that it wasn't Matty posting this really threw me off.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's pretty cold to demand in person voting because you know that your own party is supported by people stupid and misinformed enough to show up in huge numbers despite the massive risks involved. I used to think this place was run by sociopaths, but it's clearly run by people with actual ill intent at this point.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Evers signed an executive order to postpone the election until June 9. The clown show of Vos and Fitzgerald immediately challenged it.

I want those 2 assholes to go visit an ER room in Milwaukee, talk with some of the families of the recently deceased.

We are so damn lucky we got Walker out of office on a shoestring win.


As a Wisconsinite I'm not getting a kick?

I don't know what the proper solution is but there was over 1M absentee ballots requested.

Sucks for those that can't but also we need to hold an election.

/huge lib
//come at me Russian bots
///three and all
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: Baloo Uriza: Farkin_Crazy: Albert911emt: What kind of beer?

Falstaff or Milwaukee Light.

Pick yer poison.

Falstaff please.
[Fark user image 334x566]

The fact that it wasn't Matty posting this really threw me off.


Has he been in the fandom or on Fark as long as I have?
 
guestguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was told that a steady diet of cheese and alcohol was the best preventative measure against contracting the virus...though I might have told myself that in a drunken haze.
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Foilhatgrrl: Kelly would lack the ethics to recuse himself but it's going to the US SCOTUS so that's not an issue. Kavanaugh is the assigned Justice to review this, though. Hardly good news as this all comes down to the right wing consolidating power on the State Supreme Court.


The US Supreme Court will likely state it doesn't have jurisdiction and whatever decision the State Supreme Court comes up with would hold.  The states run their own elections, per the Constitution, outside of rights related abuses, which this may turn in to but isn't yet.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

special20: whidbey: Establishing a nationwide absentee ballot system is more critical than ever now.

NO way... if you empower the poors, and the coloreds, you'll never see another Republican hold office... ever!
How will they keep America great then?


Officer Overseer-level thinking special20.
 
tnpir
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wisconsin Republicans have now surpassed North Carolina Republicans in terms of being total farking assholes.
 
leehouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheFoz: KungFuJunkie: Evers signed an executive order to postpone the election until June 9. The clown show of Vos and Fitzgerald immediately challenged it.

I want those 2 assholes to go visit an ER room in Milwaukee, talk with some of the families of the recently deceased.

We are so damn lucky we got Walker out of office on a shoestring win.

As a Wisconsinite I'm not getting a kick?

I don't know what the proper solution is but there was over 1M absentee ballots requested.

Sucks for those that can't but also we need to hold an election.

/huge lib
//come at me Russian bots
///three and all


As a Wisconsinite why do we need to hold an election now?  The position on the Supreme Court is important but not at the risk of the current pandemic getting substantially worse.  Delaying, and allowing for more absentee voting is a good idea.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Foilhatgrrl: Kelly would lack the ethics to recuse himself but it's going to the US SCOTUS so that's not an issue. Kavanaugh is the assigned Justice to review this, though. Hardly good news as this all comes down to the right wing consolidating power on the State Supreme Court.

The US Supreme Court will likely state it doesn't have jurisdiction and whatever decision the State Supreme Court comes up with would hold.  The states run their own elections, per the Constitution, outside of rights related abuses, which this may turn in to but isn't yet.


I think that only applies when people challenge republican-created restrictions to individual rights.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: What kind of beer?


Old Style and Schlitz.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I guess there is a good chance that the supreme court could overturn this, and allow the elections to go on tomorrow as planned. Evers thinks the state supreme court will side with them, because of the circumstances.

People in Wisconsin, it is time to start spam calling, and emailing the hell out of all the republicans in the state.
 
Displayed 50 of 88 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.