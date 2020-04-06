 Skip to content
(NPR)   ♫ Five.. Five figure.... Five figure death toll ♪   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Sad, U.S. state, World Health Organization, United States, Death, people testing positive, ratio of tests, positive results, COVID-19  
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When, specifically, is that miracle where it just disappears supposed to happen?
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The flu!!!
 
Super_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel very conflicted about all this.  On the one hand I don't want anyone to die (kind of) but on the other this is a good opportunity for America to learn its farking lesson.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when does the flag waving and Patriotic hugs start?
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but people also die from old age at a much higher rate so checkmate libtCOUGHCOUGHCOUGH
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see some animal abusing, "mind of a serial killer" watching misanthrope woke up extra stiff with mourning wood today.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super_pope: I feel very conflicted about all this.  On the one hand I don't want anyone to die (kind of) but on the other this is a good opportunity for America to learn its farking lesson.


Not paying attention to the Covid emergency bills, huh?

America has learned nothing and will learn nothing.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skozlaw: When, specifically, is that miracle where it just disappears supposed to happen?


Seriously, one can only fap so much before the chafing sets in...  ( ._.)
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skozlaw: When, specifically, is that miracle where it just disappears supposed to happen?



Soon.

\Soooon.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that's a pretty good job we've done."

Yep, pretty good job there, donnie.  Good thing we didn't listen to any of them libs with their fancy book-learnin'
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: So when does the flag waving and Patriotic hugs start?


That's why we're losing! Nobody made any ribbons to put on our cars!
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skozlaw: When, specifically, is that miracle where it just disappears supposed to happen?


At the end?
 
Linkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Baby can you dig your man!
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Consuming cheap goods isnt working & its the only thing we're good at!
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skozlaw: AuralArgument: So when does the flag waving and Patriotic hugs start?

That's why we're losing! Nobody made any ribbons to put on our cars!


I've been wearing my red/white/blue nipple tassels for the past three weeks, FWIW.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This hoax is getting out of control.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
skozlaw:

Little whit ribbons with hospital crosses on them "saying support our health care workers"

Think about it, on car magnets that peel & fade yet won't be removed because of guilt

It'll be beautiful
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID-19 is currently at 1/5 the number of casualties during the battle of Gettysburg. This thing will get way worse before it gets any better.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To my amateur eye, I don't see why the USA will not roar (even further) past Italy's performance, but there is some sign of the curve bending, if not yet flattening in the USA, and I think Italy will eventually settle down to a plateauing, howesover long this may take.

This will be much more costly still. My hopes of it clearing out a lot of deadwood are dashed by the deadwood using the Coronavirus for their own evil ends and purposes. I had not thought of that but now I must take it into account:  Coronavirus and Trump are separate evils, but Trump is doing his best to exploit and tame the Cornavirus to his advantage. That is what Trump does, he seeks his personal advantage above everything.
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only relevant to subby's headline. I just think some of us need to laugh a bit.

The Count Censored (ORIGINAL)
Youtube 6AXPnH0C9UA
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um.  I suspect we reached that number days ago.

We're not "officially" counting everyone.

https://www.boston.com/news/national-​n​ews-2/2020/04/05/coronavirus-death-tol​l
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: skozlaw: AuralArgument: So when does the flag waving and Patriotic hugs start?

That's why we're losing! Nobody made any ribbons to put on our cars!

I've been wearing my red/white/blue nipple tassels for the past three weeks, FWIW.


Damn...I'd have to shave around my nips before displaying that level of patriotism.  Kudos.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mister Buttons:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: [th.bing.com image 474x474]


Ah, FFDP. The favorite band of Jeremys, Kyles, Trevors, Jareds, and Brandons everywhere.
 
07X18
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
Two...Two...Two Butted Goat!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey conservatives, let me save you some typing. You're welcome.

"They are tagging car accidents and everything else as Covid-19 to make Trump look bad."
"Nothing could have prevented this."
"China did this!!!"
"The CDC did this!!"
"New Yorkers did this!"
"50,000 people die in the US every week, why is the media hyping this.
"Only old people die from it."
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The U.S. trails only Italy (16,523 dead) and Spain (13,055 dead) in the number of people lost to the pandemic.
More Than 10,000 People Have Now Died From COVID-19 In The U.S.

NEWS FLASH THIRD PLACE IS NOW THE NEW NUMBER ONE !

10,000 IS NOW GREATER THAN 16,523 OR 13,055. and i thought the old math was hard enough.
won't someone think of the children that will have to figure out what math is about ?
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: "New Yorkers did this!"


Technically, that's true. Trump and Kushner are both from the Tri-State area and carry its upper-class's horse-trading, responsibility-dodging, nepotistic ways.
 
Linkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: The U.S. trails only Italy (16,523 dead) and Spain (13,055 dead) in the number of people lost to the pandemic.
More Than 10,000 People Have Now Died From COVID-19 In The U.S.

NEWS FLASH THIRD PLACE IS NOW THE NEW NUMBER ONE !
10,000 IS NOW GREATER THAN 16,523 OR 13,055. and i thought the old math was hard enough.
won't someone think of the children that will have to figure out what math is about ?


Christopher Titus - The Word Retard - Voice in My Head
Youtube oqiGWd0-0Os
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skozlaw: When, specifically, is that miracle where it just disappears supposed to happen?


Lol, please don't breed.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I don't get this business of plucking a completely irrelevant mortality rate out of thin air and saying COVID just exceeded it:

We've had more deaths than on 9/11; New Orleans has had more death from COVID than from gun violence. And we're worried it's going to exceed the number of American casualties in the Vietnam war!

Oh no! The COVID death toll has exceeded the number of people killed when Titanic sank! And that's after it blew past the number of people killed by peanut allergies!
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: So when does the flag waving and Patriotic hugs start?


Not until the 6ft distance is dropped.
 
Korzine
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: I don't get this business of plucking a completely irrelevant mortality rate out of thin air and saying COVID just exceeded it:

We've had more deaths than on 9/11; New Orleans has had more death from COVID than from gun violence. And we're worried it's going to exceed the number of American casualties in the Vietnam war!

Oh no! The COVID death toll has exceeded the number of people killed when Titanic sank! And that's after it blew past the number of people killed by peanut allergies!


Probably the same reason we measure things in terms of football fields and Rhode Islands.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I see some animal abusing, "mind of a serial killer" watching misanthrope woke up extra stiff with mourning wood today.


I see what you did there you sly lil bugger.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's 2,500 Benghazis.
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Hey conservatives, let me save you some typing. You're welcome.

"They are tagging car accidents and everything else as Covid-19 to make Trump look bad."
"Nothing could have prevented this."
"China did this!!!"
"The CDC did this!!"
"New Yorkers did this!"
"50,000 people die in the US every week, why is the media hyping this.
"Only old people die from it."


You forgot "The flu kills x..."
 
BlackPete
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WTP 2: The U.S. trails only Italy (16,523 dead) and Spain (13,055 dead) in the number of people lost to the pandemic.
More Than 10,000 People Have Now Died From COVID-19 In The U.S.

NEWS FLASH THIRD PLACE IS NOW THE NEW NUMBER ONE !
10,000 IS NOW GREATER THAN 16,523 OR 13,055. and i thought the old math was hard enough.
won't someone think of the children that will have to figure out what math is about ?


Drugs are bad, mmmkay?

The US certainly is #1 in active and total cases, though.

Probably not for long once India catches up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
America, fark yeah.
 
Cheron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This isn't even a fraction of the people Hillary let die in Benghazi.

If you were hoping we would learn from this at least 40% of American voters think the above is true.
 
varmitydog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Super_pope: I feel very conflicted about all this.  On the one hand I don't want anyone to die (kind of) but on the other this is a good opportunity for America to learn its farking lesson.


Okay, I give up.  Just what is the farking lesson that America is supposed to learn?
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: So when does the flag waving and Patriotic hugs start?


On the 3rd day, the South will rise again?
On the 3rd day, the DJIA will rise from the dead?

Trump promised Crona done by Easter.
//promises made.  Promises kept.
 
joker420
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's a pandemic! Someone save us! LMAO
 
Trayal [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Five is right out
 
King Something
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

skozlaw: When, specifically, is that miracle where it just disappears supposed to happen?


Probably around the time when Trump becomes the wealthiest person in the world from selling that malaria drug, and his poll numbers are higher than any other president at any point in their terms, and the media starts giving him the respect he thinks he deserves, and the DJIA reaches 50,000.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skozlaw: When, specifically, is that miracle where it just disappears supposed to happen?


When it runs out of hosts to infect.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

varmitydog: Super_pope: I feel very conflicted about all this.  On the one hand I don't want anyone to die (kind of) but on the other this is a good opportunity for America to learn its farking lesson.

Okay, I give up.  Just what is the farking lesson that America is supposed to learn?


Take a guess. You seem smart. Give it a try.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

skozlaw: When, specifically, is that miracle where it just disappears supposed to happen?


Go ask Trump!
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
10k tested death so real death toll more like 15k
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
**NEWSFLASH** BoJo moved to intensive care after COVID-19 symptoms worsen.
 
