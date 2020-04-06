 Skip to content
(The Daily Item)   COVID-19 kills off what the nearly 60 year old mine fire in Centralia, PA could not   (dailyitem.com) divider line
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pyramid Head?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anyone able to play "They paved paradise and put up a parking lot" backwards?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Anyone able to play "They paved paradise and put up a parking lot" backwards?


I believe it says, "Satan eats Cheez Wiz."

/obscure?
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Bunch of knuckleheads had to ruin it for everyone else.
 
drlcb
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
It belongs in a museum.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
How about staying home?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Sounds like nothing but trouble to me.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

drlcb: It belongs in a museum.


No it doesn't.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: drlcb: It belongs in a museum.

No it doesn't.


Yes it does
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JJRRutgers: Bunch of knuckleheads had to ruin it for everyone else.


That's the story of America, really
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've been there a few times. It's kinda neat in a humbling sort of way, but it's no big deal that they're covering it over. Aside from that and a smoldering hole by the church as you enter where the town used to be there's nothing left. It's a long way to go for something that is far more interesting in print than in person.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sometimes, dead dirted over is better
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: FlyingBacon: drlcb: It belongs in a museum.

No it doesn't.

Yes it does


That's not an argument, it's just contradiction.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: JJRRutgers: Bunch of knuckleheads had to ruin it for everyone else.

That's the story of America, really


You're. . . unfamiliar with world history, apparently.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Damn, always kinda wanted to see that.
 
schrepjm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have pictures on an old phone from there. I guess I was technically trespassing, but there are some geocaches in the area we were doing.

In addition to the various dicks and obscenities there really were some interesting pieces of art.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That place is boring to go to anymore anyway. I went back in the 90s when steam and smoke were still rising from a number of spots and the cemetery.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: BunkyBrewman: FlyingBacon: drlcb: It belongs in a museum.

No it doesn't.

Yes it does

That's not an argument, it's just contradiction.


No it's not
 
schrepjm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

styckx: That place is boring to go to anymore anyway. I went back in the 90s when steam and smoke were still rising from a number of spots and the cemetery.


The smoke/steam is actually back along Big Mine Run Road below Centralia.  I heard it was pretty heavy over the winter.
 
baxterdog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Noah_Tall: BunkyBrewman: FlyingBacon: drlcb: It belongs in a museum.

No it doesn't.

Yes it does

That's not an argument, it's just contradiction.

No it's not


It sure is!
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Sounds like nothing but trouble to me.


Hey, hey, ha! Ho ha! Heh heh heh heh! Hoola, Hoola, Hoola! The Boola Boola Boola! Look who's got the front seats to the Mexican hat dance now! Just like a bunch of spiders in a birthday cake!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"has become a landmark for illegal visitors for its smoking cracked asphalt"

So let's roll some big, heavily-loaded dump trucks over it; WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG?

THERE'S your liability, dummy.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
imgix.ranker.comView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

baxterdog: BunkyBrewman: Noah_Tall: BunkyBrewman: FlyingBacon: drlcb: It belongs in a museum.

No it doesn't.

Yes it does

That's not an argument, it's just contradiction.

No it's not

It sure is!


It sure isn't!
 
rolladuck [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: baxterdog: BunkyBrewman: Noah_Tall: BunkyBrewman: FlyingBacon: drlcb: It belongs in a museum.

No it doesn't.

Yes it does

That's not an argument, it's just contradiction.

No it's not

It sure is!

It sure isn't!


By Jove if it ain't so!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: baxterdog: BunkyBrewman: Noah_Tall: BunkyBrewman: FlyingBacon: drlcb: It belongs in a museum.

No it doesn't.

Yes it does

That's not an argument, it's just contradiction.

No it's not

It sure is!

It sure isn't!


That's not an argument, it's just contradiction.
 
Birnone
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
he said. "You can't paint on dirt."

You can't really dust for vomit.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
it's a shame because it was a time capsule in a way. that section of route 61 closed back in the early 90's (the current route around it is what was Main Street through the abandoned town of Byrnesville) and it was an older style highway with a low center concrete divide. you can even still see the bases to the old light posts. just a highway design that you don't see anymore

plus when you walk down the road, it was always fun to play "count the penises"

/folks around there just love their graffiti penises
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Smoking crack asphalt? The roads really are paved with gold crack in the US!
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I love the comments about hoping the landowner will change their mind and preserve it for tourists.

Dude... it's covered in dirt now. Something tells me their mind is made up.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: BunkyBrewman: baxterdog: BunkyBrewman: Noah_Tall: BunkyBrewman: FlyingBacon: drlcb: It belongs in a museum.

No it doesn't.

Yes it does

That's not an argument, it's just contradiction.

No it's not

It sure is!

It sure isn't!

That's not an argument, it's just contradiction.


Not it's not
 
p51d007
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
WHAT town?  That coal fire under the town has been burning since 1962.
Instead of trucking in the dirt, wouldn't it be easier to just run something over it and ground it all up?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

rolladuck: BunkyBrewman: baxterdog: BunkyBrewman: Noah_Tall: BunkyBrewman: FlyingBacon: drlcb: It belongs in a museum.

No it doesn't.

Yes it does

That's not an argument, it's just contradiction.

No it's not

It sure is!

It sure isn't!

By Jove if it ain't so!


Bloody Hell, it shall be so!
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [imgix.ranker.com image 650x465]


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"We want these ATVs off the road"

"Cover it with dirt"

Brilliant
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bluorangefyre: vudukungfu: Anyone able to play "They paved paradise and put up a parking lot" backwards?

I believe it says, "Satan eats Cheez Wiz."

/obscure?


Never
 
