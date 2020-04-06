 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Illinois man conducts clinical trial of high-velocity lead injection to treat COVID-19. While effective at halting the chain of transmission, study halted at n=2 due to undesirable side effects   (nbcnews.com) divider line
21
    More: Scary, Death, Police, Coroner, Sheriff, Family members, Patrick Jesernik, Will County Sheriff's Office, Cheryl Schriefer  
•       •       •

610 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2020 at 6:31 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is very poor science.  Good science is repeatable and falsifiable.
 
Pincy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sheriff's office said during the COVID-19 pandemic, the vast majority of service calls that deputies have been responding to involve domestic disputes and crisis intervention.

Thank god we have all these guns to keep everyone safer from their loved ones.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What's truly frightening is how many people are going around every day (in normal times) just teetering on the brink of a meltdown and how little it takes to set them off.
 
drayno76
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Like Kurt Cobain's migraine cure, then?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Trump admin just found a new treatment to talk up.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: What's truly frightening is how many people are going around every day (in normal times) just teetering on the brink of a meltdown and how little it takes to set them off.


All he wanted was a Pepsi.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't let crazy stick its dick in you, ladies.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"We might have contracted a disease which is potentially fatal, though by far not guaranteed to be so. Whelp, only one thing to do! Murder suicide!"

How lovely it is to live in a country floating on a vast sea of guns, that any random person has easy access to.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
dnrtfa but I'm guessing......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wait, they tested both bodies? Why?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We could be saying "everything is just going to be ok if we all do this" instead of "we are all going to die if we don't do this" maybe people with underlying mental issues wouldn't do stupid shiat like this...and hoarding.
 
semiautomagic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Wait, they tested both bodies? Why?


Because it's helpful to know the actual infection rate. What if they both had contracted it?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Stop extrapolating!


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Wait, they tested both bodies? Why?


Irony.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

drayno76: [Fark user image 398x302]


media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: "We might have contracted a disease which is potentially fatal, though by far not guaranteed to be so. Whelp, only one thing to do! Murder suicide!"

How lovely it is to live in a country floating on a vast sea of guns, that any random person has easy access to.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey Trumpers, I heard an Establishment Coastal City Blue State Democrat Elite say WITHOUT EVIDENCE that shooting yourself is bad
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 minute ago  

little big man: Stop extrapolating!
[imgs.xkcd.com image 218x339]


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Some of our burbs are going into full crazy mode
/Looking at you Northern burb people.
/Cousin on lock down in Waukegan
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But anyway he was law abiding, right?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.