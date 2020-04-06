 Skip to content
(CNBC)   NYC education department tells principals to stop using Zoom for teaching. Sesame Street, Electric Company still OK   (cnbc.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Zoom opening credits - Season 2, Cast 2
Youtube I3AzdiWHEuc
 
jjorsett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The phrase "Victim of its own success" comes to mind.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
An open-source solution could be crafted in less than an hour by bored nerds.

Problem f*cking solved.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why are people using Zoom anyway? Skype not good enough?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sadly, I'm old enough to understand subby's reference.
 
geggy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why Google and Microsoft? So Israel can spy on us? Lol!
 
